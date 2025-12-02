CISF Admit Card 2025 Out: Download CISF Constable Trade Test Admit Card PDF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in - Steps Here

CISF Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the Trade Test and Documentation for recruitment to the post of Constable and Tradesman (CT/TM – 2024). Candidates can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. The Trade Test and Documentation for recruitment to the post of

CT/TM – 2024 is scheduled to be held from December 11, 2025 onwards. Candidates are advised to take print out of their eAdmit Card for appearing in Trade Test and Documentation through the link at the official website. You can download the hall ticket through the link given below-

CISF Tradesmen Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates qualfied for Trade Test and Documentation round for recruitment to the post of Constable and Tradesman will need their Registration ID and Password to download their admit card. You can donwload the hall ticket directly through the link given below-