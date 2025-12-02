CISF Admit Card 2025 Out: Download CISF Constable Trade Test Admit Card PDF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in - Steps Here

CISF Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the Trade Test and Documentation for recruitment to the post of Constable and Tradesman (CT/TM – 2024). Candidates can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. The Trade Test and Documentation for recruitment to the post of
CT/TM – 2024 is scheduled to be held from December 11, 2025 onwards. Candidates are advised to take print out of their eAdmit Card for appearing in Trade Test and Documentation through the link at the official website. You can download the hall ticket through the link given below-
CISF Tradesmen Admit Card 2025 Download
Candidates qualfied for Trade Test and Documentation round for recruitment to the post of Constable and Tradesman will need their Registration ID and Password to download their admit card. You can donwload the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|CISF Tradesmen Admit Card 2025
|Click Here
CISF Admit Card 2025 Overview
The Trade Test and Documentation for recruitment to the post of CT/TM – 2024 is scheduled to be held from 11.12.2025. The e-Admit Cards of shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on CISF Recruitment Website Candidates can check the details related to the exam date through the table given below-
|
Name of the Exam Body
|
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
|
Posts Name
|
CT/TM – 2024 :
|
Trade Test and Documentation Date
|
From December 11, 2025 onwards
|
Admit Card status
|
Out
|
Selection Process
|
Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST)/Document Verification/Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
www.cisf.gov.in/https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/
How to Download CISF Tradesmen Hall Ticket 2025?
To download the call letter, candidars are required to follow the step-by-step procedure given below.
- Visit the official website cisfrectt.in and click on the admit card link
- Login using CISF details
- Download CISF Trade Test and Documentation for recruitment of CT/TM - 2024 in CISF Admit card for Recruitment to the post of CT/TM – 2024 Admit Card link
- Take a printout of the same as it is necessary to carry a copy of the admit card to the exam centre.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation