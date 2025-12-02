SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

CISF Admit Card 2025 Out: Download CISF Constable Trade Test Admit Card PDF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in - Steps Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 2, 2025, 17:23 IST

CISF Tradesmen Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the Trade Test and Documentation round for recruitment to the post of Constable and Tradesman (CT/TM – 2024). The Trade Test and Documentation is scheduled to be held from December 11, 2025 onwards. Check the download link and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

CISF Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the Trade Test and Documentation for recruitment to the post of Constable and Tradesman (CT/TM – 2024). Candidates can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. The Trade Test and Documentation for recruitment to the post of

CT/TM – 2024 is scheduled to be held from December 11, 2025 onwards. Candidates are advised to take print out of their eAdmit Card for appearing in Trade Test and Documentation through the link at the official website. You can download the hall ticket through the link given below-

CISF Tradesmen Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates qualfied for Trade Test and Documentation round for recruitment to the post of Constable and Tradesman will need their Registration ID and Password to download their admit card. You can donwload the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

CISF Tradesmen Admit Card 2025 Click Here

CISF Admit Card 2025 Overview

The Trade Test and Documentation for recruitment to the post of CT/TM – 2024 is scheduled to be held from 11.12.2025. The e-Admit Cards of shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on CISF Recruitment Website  Candidates can check the details related to the exam date through the table given below-

Name of the Exam Body

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Posts Name

CT/TM – 2024 :

Trade Test and Documentation Date

From December 11, 2025 onwards

Admit Card status 

Out

Selection Process

Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST)/Document Verification/Medical Examination

Official Website

www.cisf.gov.in/https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/

How to Download CISF Tradesmen Hall Ticket 2025?

To download the call letter, candidars are required to follow the step-by-step procedure given below. 

  • Visit the official website cisfrectt.in and click on the admit card link
  • Login using CISF details
  • Download CISF Trade Test and Documentation for recruitment of CT/TM - 2024 in CISF Admit card for Recruitment to the post of CT/TM – 2024  Admit Card link 
  • Take a printout of the same as it is necessary to carry a copy of the admit card to the exam centre.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News