Indian Army Agniveer Rally Bharti 2024: All States Schedule, Dates

Indian Army Agniveer Rally 2024: You can check here the all India Army Recruitment Rally Schedule and notification. Download the location wise schedule, eligibility criteria for the posts, physical criteria and all essential details here.

Indian Army Latest Open Rally Bharti 2023-24: If you are 10th/12th passed government job aspirants with a dream to become a soldier for Indian Army then you have a golden opportunity to become a part of Indian Army. The Indian Army used to provide you a huge opportunity to serve the nation by conducting the Recruitment Rally across the country frequently. You can get all the details here including Indian Army Latest Open Rally 2023-24 Notification, selection process, application process for various posts under Indian Army recruitment drive launched across the country.

Indian Army conducts recruitment rallies across the country under Indian Army Latest Open Rally 2023-24 to recruit the suitable candidates for various posts including Soldier Clerk, Soldier Tradesman, Soldier Technical and others in different departments. Apart from these, Indian Army also recruits various Paramedical posts including Soldier Nursing Assistant and others.

Indian Army Open Rally Bharti 2024

Candidates who wish to be a part of the Indian Army will get the latest update about the Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2023-24 scheduled/Notifications to be conducted across the country. You will have to undergo the various rounds of selection process including Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) and others to become a part of the Indian Army.

Indian Army Latest Open Rally 2023-24 Notification

You will get all the details about the Indian Army Recruitment Rally Notifications and schedules to be conducting across the country here. You will get all the details list about the Recruitment Rally notification, application process, vacancies and appear for the same on the scheduled dates. The location wise schedule, eligibility criteria for the posts, physical criteria and all essential details are listed below. You can register or apply for these Recruitment Rally/Army Notifications and appear for the various rounds of the selection process.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023

In a major recruitment drive under Indian Army, the prestigious Territorial Army has invited online application for the Territorial Army Officer posts on its official website. Candidates having age group with 18 to 42 years with additional eligibility including B Tech Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/IT & Telecom, B Sc (Computer Science/IT) with min 60% grades or equivalent from recognized university, have golden chance to serve the Nation as become part of Territorial Army.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023 Notification