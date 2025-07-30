RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
MPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Out at mpsc.gov.in for Group B Non-Gazetted Posts, Check Online Application Date, Eligibility and More

MPSC Recruitment Notification 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially released notification for Group B posts on its official website.Check all details here including recruitment process, eligibility, and application procedure and others here. 

Jul 30, 2025, 19:23 IST
MPSC Recruitment Notification 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released notification for the 282 posts of Group B on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 21, 2025. The online application process will be commenced from August 01, 2025.
You can get here all the details regarding the Group B recruitment drive including vacancy, age limit, application fee, selection process and how to apply, selection process and others here.

MPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Download

The MPSC Group B Recruitment 2025 detailed Notification PDF is available on the official webstie-mpsc.gov.in. Alternatively you can ownload the same directly through the link given below
MPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

MPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Overview

MPSC Group B Recruitment 2025

Recruitment Authority

Maharashtra Public Service Commission

Posts Name

Group B Non-Gazetted 

Total Vacancies

282

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

July 30, 2025

Application Start Date

August 01, 2025

Application End Date

 August 21, 2025

Official Website 

https://mpsc.gov.in/

MPSC Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

A total of 282 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check the vacancy details and other details here.

Group B Non-Gazetted -282 Posts 

Steps to Apply for the MPSC Group B Posts

Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:

  • Step 1: Visit the Official Website - mpsc.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button
  • Step 3: Click on the Apply tab of Group B Posts
  • Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated.
  • Step 5: Pay the required fees (where applicable)
  • Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference



