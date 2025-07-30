MPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Out at mpsc.gov.in for Group B Non-Gazetted Posts, Check Online Application Date, Eligibility and More

MPSC Recruitment Notification 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released notification for the 282 posts of Group B on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 21, 2025. The online application process will be commenced from August 01, 2025.

You can get here all the details regarding the Group B recruitment drive including vacancy, age limit, application fee, selection process and how to apply, selection process and others here.

MPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Download

The MPSC Group B Recruitment 2025 detailed Notification PDF is available on the official webstie-mpsc.gov.in. Alternatively you can ownload the same directly through the link given below

MPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

MPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Overview