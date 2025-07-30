MPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Out at mpsc.gov.in for Group B Non-Gazetted Posts, Check Online Application Date, Eligibility and More

MPSC Recruitment Notification 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released notification for the 282 posts of Group B on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 21, 2025. The online application process will be commenced from August 01, 2025.
You can get here all the details regarding the Group B recruitment drive including vacancy, age limit, application fee, selection process and how to apply, selection process and others here.
MPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Download
The MPSC Group B Recruitment 2025 detailed Notification PDF is available on the official webstie-mpsc.gov.in. Alternatively you can ownload the same directly through the link given below
MPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Overview
|
MPSC Group B Recruitment 2025
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Maharashtra Public Service Commission
|
Posts Name
|
Group B Non-Gazetted
|
Total Vacancies
|
282
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
July 30, 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
August 01, 2025
|
Application End Date
|
August 21, 2025
|
Official Website
|
https://mpsc.gov.in/
MPSC Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details
A total of 282 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check the vacancy details and other details here.
Group B Non-Gazetted -282 Posts
Steps to Apply for the MPSC Group B Posts
Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:
- Step 1: Visit the Official Website - mpsc.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button
- Step 3: Click on the Apply tab of Group B Posts
- Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated.
- Step 5: Pay the required fees (where applicable)
- Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference
