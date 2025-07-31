NEET PG 2025 Admit Card Out: NBEMS has released the NEET PG 2025 admit card. Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2025exam on August 3, 2025 can visit the official website natboard.edu.in to download the hall ticket. To download the NEET PG 2025 admit card students are required to login using the user id and password. Students must make sure they download the admit card and carry the hard copy with them for the exams.

NEET PG 2025 is scheduled to be held on August 3, 2025. The exams will be held in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The NEET PG admit card 2025 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.

To download the NEET PG 2025 admit card students can visit the official website and login with the user id and password. A direct link for candidates to download the NEET PG admit card 2025 is also given below.