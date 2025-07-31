NEET PG 2025 Admit Card Out: NBEMS has released the NEET PG 2025 admit card. Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2025exam on August 3, 2025 can visit the official website natboard.edu.in to download the hall ticket. To download the NEET PG 2025 admit card students are required to login using the user id and password. Students must make sure they download the admit card and carry the hard copy with them for the exams.
NEET PG 2025 is scheduled to be held on August 3, 2025. The exams will be held in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The NEET PG admit card 2025 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.
To download the NEET PG 2025 admit card students can visit the official website and login with the user id and password. A direct link for candidates to download the NEET PG admit card 2025 is also given below.
NEET PG 2025 Admit Card - Click Here
NEET PG 2025 Exam Highlights
|Category
|Details
|Exam Name
|NEET PG 2025
|Exam conducting body
|NBEMS
|NEET PG 2025 exam date
|August 3, 2025
|Exam time
|9 AM to 12:30 PM
|NEET PG admit card
|Available (July 31, 2025)
|Official website
|
NEET PG Admit Card 2025 Steps to Download
The NEET PG admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Follow the steps given here to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG admit card link
Step 3: Click on the download link in the PDF
Step 4: Enter the user id and password
Step 5: The NEET PG 2025 admit card will be displayed
Step 6: Download the hall ticket for further reference
Details to check on the NEET PG 2025 admit card
The NEET PG 2025 admit card will include the following details
- Candidate name
- Registration number
- Name of exam
- Exam centre name and address
- Candidate photograph and signature
- Reporting time
- Exam time
- Instructions for candidates
NEET PG 2025 - Exam Details
The NEET PG 2025 examination will be held on Sunday, August 3, 2025. Candidates must make sure to report to the exam centres atleast an hour before the commencement of the exam. NEET PG 2025 will be held from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.
