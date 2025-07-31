TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
NEET PG Admit Card 2025 Released at natboard.edu.in, Download Augusts 3 Exam Hall Ticket PDF via User ID and Password - More Details Here

NEET PG 2025 2025 admit card out at natboard.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the exams can login with user name and password to download the admit card. NEET PG 2025 is scheduled to be held on August 3, 2025 in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Details regarding the exam centre and reporting time will be provided on the admit card. Check details here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 31, 2025, 11:25 IST
NEET PG 2025 Admit Card Out: NBEMS has released the NEET PG 2025 admit card. Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2025exam on August 3, 2025 can visit the official website natboard.edu.in to download the hall ticket. To download the NEET PG 2025 admit card students are required to login using the user id and password. Students must make sure they download the admit card and carry the hard copy with them for the exams. 

NEET PG 2025 is scheduled to be held on August 3, 2025. The exams will be held in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The NEET PG admit card 2025 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. 

To download the NEET PG 2025 admit card students can visit the official website and login with the user id and password. A direct link for candidates to download the NEET PG admit card 2025 is also given below.

NEET PG 2025 Admit Card - Click Here

NEET PG 2025 Exam Highlights

Category Details
Exam Name NEET PG 2025
Exam conducting body NBEMS
NEET PG 2025 exam date August 3, 2025
Exam time 9 AM to 12:30 PM
NEET PG admit card Available (July 31, 2025)
Official website
  • natboard.edu.in
  • nbe.edu.in

NEET PG Admit Card 2025 Steps to Download

The NEET PG admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Follow the steps given here to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG admit card link

Step 3: Click on the download link in the PDF

Step 4: Enter the user id and password

Step 5: The NEET PG 2025 admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download the hall ticket for further reference

Details to check on the NEET PG 2025 admit card

The NEET PG 2025 admit card will include the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Registration number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam centre name and address
  • Candidate photograph and signature
  • Reporting time
  • Exam time
  • Instructions for candidates

NEET PG 2025 - Exam Details

The NEET PG 2025 examination will be held on Sunday, August 3, 2025. Candidates must make sure to report to the exam centres atleast an hour before the commencement of the exam. NEET PG 2025 will be held from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. 

Also Read: TN Supplementary Results 2025 LIVE: Tamil Nadu SSLC HSE +1 Result Today at tnresults.nic.in; Download Class 10th, 11th Marks Memo Online Here

