CLAT 2026 on December 7, Check Guidelines, Exam Day Instructions Here

Key Points
- CLAT 2026 exam to be held from 2 PM to 4 PM on December 7, 2025
- Download the CLAT 2026 admit card at consortiumofnlus.ac.in with your mobile number and password
- CLAT 2026 exam to be held in offline mode across all centres
CLAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: The Consortium of NLUs will be conducting the CLAT 2026 exams tomorrow, December 7, 2025. The exam will be held in the afternoon from 2 PM to 4 PM at all designated exam centres. Candidates appearing for the CLAT 2026 entrance exam must ensure that they carry their CLAT admit card 2026 and a valid ID proof for verification purposes. Candidates are also advised to report to the exam centre at least one hour before the exam commences.
The CLAT 2026 examination will be held in the offline mode. Candidates must mark the correct options for each question in the OMR sheet, which will be provided to students. It must also be noted that late entry into the exam hall will not be permitted.
CLAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: What to Remember?
The CLAT 2026 examination is being conducted for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The entrance exam will be held in the offline mode. Candidates appearing for the CLAT 2026 examination must carry a hard copy of their CLAT 2026 admit card. The admit card will include candidate details, exam details, centre details, instructions for candidates, etc. The CLAT 2026 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without the admit card. Those who are yet to download their CLAT 2026 admit card can visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
CLAT 2026 Exam Guidelines: List of Documents as Valid ID Proof
CLAT 2026 will be held for a duration of 2 hours. When reporting to the centre, candidates must make sure they carry their CLAT 2026 admit card and a valid ID proof to be shown at the centre for the candidate verification process. Check the list to see if ID proof is accepted for the verification procedure here.
- Aadhaar Card
- Passport
- PAN Card
- Voter ID Card
- Driving License
- Any Photo ID issued by a Recognised Educational Institution
- Address Card having Name and Photo issued by the Department of Posts
CLAT 2026 Instructions: List of Items Prohibited
The CLAT 2026 exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM. There are a few items which are allowed and prohibited inside the exam hall. Check the complete list of prohibited items below.
- Mobile phones
- Calculators
- Smart watches
- Electronic devices
- Bluetooth devices or Headphones
- Digital watches
- Study materials
CLAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: List of Items Permitted
Check the list of items allowed inside the exam hall for CLAT 2026
CLAT 2026 Admit Card
- Valid ID proof
Black/Blue ballpoint pens
Transparent water bottle
Analogue watch
