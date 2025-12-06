CLAT 2026 on December 7, Check Guidelines, Exam Day Instructions Here

CLAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: The Consortium of NLUs will be conducting the CLAT 2026 exams tomorrow, December 7, 2025. The exam will be held in the afternoon from 2 PM to 4 PM at all designated exam centres. Candidates appearing for the CLAT 2026 entrance exam must ensure that they carry their CLAT admit card 2026 and a valid ID proof for verification purposes. Candidates are also advised to report to the exam centre at least one hour before the exam commences.

The CLAT 2026 examination will be held in the offline mode. Candidates must mark the correct options for each question in the OMR sheet, which will be provided to students. It must also be noted that late entry into the exam hall will not be permitted.

CLAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: What to Remember?

The CLAT 2026 examination is being conducted for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The entrance exam will be held in the offline mode. Candidates appearing for the CLAT 2026 examination must carry a hard copy of their CLAT 2026 admit card. The admit card will include candidate details, exam details, centre details, instructions for candidates, etc. The CLAT 2026 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without the admit card. Those who are yet to download their CLAT 2026 admit card can visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.