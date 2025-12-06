RBI Grade B Mains Exam Analysis 2025: Check Paper Difficulty, Questions Asked & Expected Cut Off

RBI Grade B Mains Exam Analysis 2025: The Reserve Bank of India has commenced the RBI Grade B Phase 2 examination today, December 6. This national-level exam is being held on December 6 and 7 across various centres throughout the country. The recruitment drive aims to fill 120 vacancies in the General, DEPR, and DSIM cadres.

Banking aspirants are advised to check the RBI Grade B Phase 2 analysis to understand section-wise difficulty levels, good attempts, and memory-based questions. Once we connect with candidates who appeared for the exam, a detailed review of the paper will be shared here.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam Analysis 2025

RBI Grade B Mains exam analysis will be prepared based on feedback from candidates who appeared for the test. Going through the analysis will help you understand the overall difficulty level, question types, and key topics asked in the exam. It will also provide insights into the expected cut-off, enabling you to assess your performance and gauge your chances of qualifying.