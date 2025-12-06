RBI Grade B Mains Exam Analysis 2025: Check Paper Difficulty, Questions Asked & Expected Cut Off

UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
By Meenu Solanki
Dec 6, 2025

RBI Grade B Phase 2 exam is ongoing. The exam will be held on December 6 and 7. The detailed RBI Grade B Phase 2 analysis covering difficulty level, questions asked, and expected cut off will be shared here shortly to help candidates assess their performance.

RBI Grade B Mains Exam Analysis 2025: The Reserve Bank of India has commenced the RBI Grade B Phase 2 examination today, December 6. This national-level exam is being held on December 6 and 7 across various centres throughout the country. The recruitment drive aims to fill 120 vacancies in the General, DEPR, and DSIM cadres.

Banking aspirants are advised to check the RBI Grade B Phase 2 analysis to understand section-wise difficulty levels, good attempts, and memory-based questions. Once we connect with candidates who appeared for the exam, a detailed review of the paper will be shared here.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam Analysis 2025

RBI Grade B Mains exam analysis will be prepared based on feedback from candidates who appeared for the test. Going through the analysis will help you understand the overall difficulty level, question types, and key topics asked in the exam. It will also provide insights into the expected cut-off, enabling you to assess your performance and gauge your chances of qualifying.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level

RBI Grade B Phase 2 is divided into three papers: Economics and Social Issues, English and Finance and Management. Candidates who have already taken the exam or are planning to do so can refer to the table below to check the difficulty level and good attempts. We will update the table below as soon as we get in touch with the aspirants.

Sections / Subjects

Maximum Marks

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Paper I: Economics and Social Issues

100

To be updated

To be updated

Paper II: English (Writing Skills)

100

To be updated

To be updated

Paper III: Finance and Management

100

To be updated

To be updated

