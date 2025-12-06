Think you are a genius? Then, tell which glass will fill first with orange juice

A brain teaser is a short, playful puzzle designed to challenge your mind and elicit a smile. It could be a riddle, a tricky question, a visual illusion, or a logic twist that nudges you to think beyond the obvious. Instead of raw memorisation, it asks you to pause, notice patterns, question assumptions, and try alternate paths. Sometimes the answer is simple, but hidden behind clever wording or an unexpected angle. Are you ready for this brain teaser test? Today’s brain teaser is cleverly designed to test your perception. The challenge is to tell which glass will fill first with orange juice. Try This: Spot the Hidden Famous Painting in this Pseudo-3D Depth Effect of Radiating Concentric Arcs of Stereogram Optical Illusion Which glass will fill first with orange juice? Source: playbuzz At first glance, this image shows a bright blue background with a maze-like network of white pipes leading downward to four empty glasses labelled 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Your challenge? Find which glass will fill first with orange juice. Observe the image very carefully.

Solution: Which glass will fill first with orange juice in this brain teaser? Look carefully at the image. In this image, Glass 4 will be filled with Orange Juice.