NBA MVP Winners: The NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award honors the league's best performer each season, recognizing excellence in stats, leadership, and team success since 1956. Voted by the media, it often signals playoff contenders and Hall of Fame paths. The NBA reports 70 unique winners through 2025, with centers dominating early eras before guards and forwards rose in modern basketball. Bill Russell's Boston Celtics won 10 early MVPs, while recent international stars like Nikola Jokić highlight global talent. This list traces dominance from Pettit to Gilgeous-Alexander, showing how the award evolved with the game.

List of NBA MVP Winners From 1956 To 2025!

The NBA MVP award began in the 1955-56 season, with winners selected annually except lockouts. Bob Pettit claimed the first, while recent picks reflect versatile playmakers.