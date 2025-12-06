UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
List of NBA MVP Winners From 1956 To 2025!

By Alisha Louis
Dec 6, 2025, 08:25 EDT

NBA MVP winners list from 1956-2025 features legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 6 awards. Check the Complete list of NBA MVP winners from 1956 to 2025, including players, teams, positions, and nationalities. Discover the selection process, most wins records, and key stats behind the league's top individual honor.

NBA MVP Winners: The NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award honors the league's best performer each season, recognizing excellence in stats, leadership, and team success since 1956. Voted by the media, it often signals playoff contenders and Hall of Fame paths. The NBA reports 70 unique winners through 2025, with centers dominating early eras before guards and forwards rose in modern basketball. Bill Russell's Boston Celtics won 10 early MVPs, while recent international stars like Nikola Jokić highlight global talent. This list traces dominance from Pettit to Gilgeous-Alexander, showing how the award evolved with the game.

The NBA MVP award began in the 1955-56 season, with winners selected annually except lockouts. Bob Pettit claimed the first, while recent picks reflect versatile playmakers.

Season

Player

Position

Nationality

Team

2024–25

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Point guard

Canada

Oklahoma City Thunder

2023–24

Nikola Jokić

Center

Serbia

Denver Nuggets 

2022–23

Joel Embiid

Center

Cameroon

Philadelphia 76ers 

2021–22

Nikola Jokić 

Center

Serbia

Denver Nuggets 

2020–21

Nikola Jokić

Center

Serbia

Denver Nuggets

2019–20

Giannis Antetokounmpo 

Power forward

Greece

Milwaukee Bucks 

2018–19

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Power forward

Greece

Milwaukee Bucks

2017–18

James Harden

Shooting guard

United States

Houston Rockets 

2016–17

Russell Westbrook

Point guard

United States

Oklahoma City Thunder 

2015–16

Stephen Curry

Point guard

United States

Golden State Warriors 

2014–15

Stephen Curry

Point guard

United States

Golden State Warriors 

2013–14

Kevin Durant

Small forward

United States

Oklahoma City Thunder

2012–13

LeBron James

Small forward

United States

Miami Heat

2011–12

LeBron James

Small forward

United States

Miami Heat

2010–11

Derrick Rose

Point guard

United States

Chicago Bulls

2009–10

LeBron James 

Small forward

United States

Cleveland Cavaliers 

2008–09

LeBron James

Small forward

United States

Cleveland Cavaliers

2007–08

Kobe Bryant

Shooting guard

United States

Los Angeles Lakers 

2006–07

Dirk Nowitzki

Power forward

Germany

Dallas Mavericks

2005–06

Steve Nash 

Point guard

Canada

Phoenix Suns 

2004–05

Steve Nash

Point guard

Canada

Phoenix Suns 

2003–04

Kevin Garnett

Power forward

United States

Minnesota Timberwolves

2002–03

Tim Duncan

Power forward

United States

San Antonio Spurs 

2001–02

Tim Duncan

Power forward

United States

San Antonio Spurs 

2000–01

Allen Iverson

Shooting guard

United States

Philadelphia 76ers 

1999–00

Shaquille O'Neal

Center

United States

Los Angeles Lakers

1998–99

Karl Malone 

Power forward

United States

Utah Jazz

1997–98

Michael Jordan

Shooting guard

United States

Chicago Bulls

1996–97

Karl Malone

Power forward

United States

Utah Jazz

1995–96

Michael Jordan

Shooting guard

United States

Chicago Bulls 

1994–95

David Robinson

Center

United States

San Antonio Spurs

1993–94

Hakeem Olajuwon

Center

Nigeria

Houston Rockets

1992–93

Charles Barkley

Power forward

United States

Phoenix Suns

1991–92

Michael Jordan 

Shooting guard

United States

Chicago Bulls

1990–91

Michael Jordan

Shooting guard

United States

Chicago Bulls 

1989–90

Magic Johnson 

Point guard

United States

Los Angeles Lakers

1988–89

Magic Johnson

Point guard

United States

Los Angeles Lakers

1987–88

Michael Jordan

Shooting guard

United States

Chicago Bulls

1986–87

Magic Johnson

Point guard

United States

Los Angeles Lakers

1985–86

Larry Bird

Small forward

United States

Boston Celtics

1984–85

Larry Bird 

Small forward

United States

Boston Celtics

1983–84

Larry Bird

Small forward

United States

Boston Celtics

1982–83

Moses Malone

Center

United States

Philadelphia 76ers

1981–82

Moses Malone

Center

United States

Houston Rockets

1980–81

Julius Erving

Small forward

United States

Philadelphia 76ers

1979–80

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 

Center

United States

Los Angeles Lakers

1978–79

Moses Malone

Center

United States

Houston Rockets

1977–78

Bill Walton

Center

United States

Portland Trail Blazers

1976–77

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 

Center

United States

Los Angeles Lakers

1975–76

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Center

United States

Los Angeles Lakers

1974–75

Bob McAdoo

Center

United States

Buffalo Braves

1973–74

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 

Center

United States

Milwaukee Bucks

1972–73

Dave Cowens

Center

United States

Boston Celtics 

1971–72

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 

Center

United States

Milwaukee Bucks

1970–71

Lew Alcindor

Center

United States

Milwaukee Bucks

1969–70

Willis Reed

Center

United States

New York Knicks

1968–69

Wes Unseld

Center

United States

Baltimore Bullets

1967–68

Wilt Chamberlain

Center

United States

Philadelphia 76ers 

1966–67

Wilt Chamberlain

Center

United States

Philadelphia 76ers 

1965–66

Wilt Chamberlain

Center

United States

Philadelphia 76ers

1964–65

Bill Russel

Center

United States

Boston Celtics

1963–64

Oscar Robertson

Point guard

United States

Cincinnati Royals

1962–63

Bill Russell 

Center

United States

Boston Celtics

1961–62

Bill Russell 

Center

United States

Boston Celtics

1960–61

Bill Russell 

Center

United States

Boston Celtics

1959–60

Wilt Chamberlain

Center

United States

Philadelphia Warriors

1958–59

Bob Pettit

Power forward

United States

St. Louis Hawks

1957–58

Bill Russell

Center

United States

Boston Celtics

1956–57

Bob Cousy

Point guard

United States

Boston Celtics

(Source- Wikipedia)

How does an NBA MVP get chosen?

NBA MVP voting involves sportswriters and broadcasters from the U.S. and Canada submitting ballots. Each voter ranks the top 5 players: 10 points for 1st, 7 for 2nd, 5 for 3rd, 3 for 4th, 1 for 5th. Total points determine the winner, announced before playoffs.

  • Unanimous wins include Stephen Curry (2016) and others with all first-place votes.

  • Finals MVP differs; regular-season MVP focuses on full-year impact, not just postseason.

  • Tiebreakers rarely occur; lockout-shortened seasons like 1998-99 still award MVPs.

Media panels ensure broad perspectives, evolving from early years to modern analytics influence.

Who has the Most NBA MVP Wins?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the record with 6 MVPs, spanning 1971-77 across Milwaukee and Lakers. Bill Russell follows with 5, all fueling Celtics dynasties. Michael Jordan and LeBron James each have 5, tying legends in impact.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 6 (1971–72, 1973–74, 1975–77, 1979–80).

  • Bill Russell: 5 (1957–58, 1960–65), all with Boston Celtics.

  • Michael Jordan: 5 (1987–88, 1990–92, 1995–98), powering Bulls titles.

  • LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson: 3 each.

  • Nikola Jokić: 3 (2020–24), most recent multi-winner.

Centers won 42 of 70 awards; recent guards/forwards show position diversity. Boston leads teams with 10 MVPs.

Conclusion

The NBA MVP winners list from 1956-2025 chronicles basketball's evolution through icons like Russell, Jordan, and Jokić. Media voting captures season-long dominance, with Kareem's 6 the gold standard. This history highlights individual brilliance driving team success across eras.

