NBA All-Time Leading Scorers: The NBA’s all-time scoring leaderboard reflects decades of excellence, longevity, and elite performance. These players not only accumulated massive point totals but also shaped the evolution of basketball through their efficiency, skill, and durability. The NBA scoreboard has always been led by a top performer and teh 2025-26 season currently belongs to Luka Dončić. He lead the NBA scoreboard by 34.4 points per game, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, both tied for second with 32.6 points per game.
Let us explore the stats and journey of top scoring NBA players of all-time, through this blog.
Who Has Scored the Most Points in NBA History?
LeBron James has scored the most points in the NBA history. The table below shows his stats:
|
All-Time Points Leader (Updated 2025)
|
LeBron James
|
Regular Season Points
|
42,184
|
Playoff Points
|
15,488
|
Total Career Points (RS + Playoffs)
|
50,000+
|
Games Played
|
1,562
|
Field Goal %
|
50.6%
|
Free Throw %
|
73.7%
List of Top 9 NBA All-Time Leading Scorers (Key Career Stats, Updated 2025)
The table below highlights the essential scoring statistics for the top nine players in NBA history:
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Games Played
|
Total Career Points
|
FG%
|
FT%
|
Notable Career Totals (Reb / Ast / Stl / Blk)
|
1
|
LeBron James
|
1,562
|
42,184
|
50.6%
|
73.7%
|
11,731 REB / 11,584 AST / 2,345 STL / 1,150 BLK
|
2
|
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|
1,560
|
38,387
|
55.9%
|
72.1%
|
17,440 REB / 5,660 AST / 1,160 STL / 3,189 BLK
|
3
|
Karl Malone
|
1,476
|
36,928
|
51.6%
|
74.2%
|
14,968 REB / 5,248 AST / 2,085 STL / 1,145 BLK
|
4
|
Kobe Bryant
|
1,346
|
33,643
|
44.7%
|
83.7%
|
7,047 REB / 6,306 AST / 1,944 STL / 640 BLK
|
5
|
Michael Jordan
|
1,072
|
32,292
|
49.7%
|
83.5%
|
6,672 REB / 5,633 AST / 2,514 STL / 893 BLK
|
6
|
Dirk Nowitzki
|
1,522
|
31,560
|
47.1%
|
87.9%
|
11,489 REB / 3,651 AST / 1,210 STL / 1,281 BLK
|
7
|
Wilt Chamberlain
|
1,045
|
31,419
|
54.0%
|
51.1%
|
23,924 REB / 4,643 AST / — STL / — BLK
|
8
|
Kevin Durant
|
1,135
|
30,882
|
50.2%
|
88.2%
|
7,884 REB / 4,949 AST / 1,186 STL / 1,281 BLK
|
9
|
Shaquille O’Neal
|
1,207
|
28,596
|
58.2%
|
52.7%
|
13,099 REB / 3,026 AST / 739 STL / 2,732 BLK
Source: NBA
Trivia Facts & Key Takeaways:
-
LeBron James holds the highest career point total in NBA history with 50,000+ points (regular season + playoffs).
-
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the longest-standing traditional scoring icon with 38,387 regular-season points.
-
Michael Jordan remains one of the most efficient high-volume scorers with elite shooting splits.
-
Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant show how modern shooting reshaped scoring efficiency.
-
Wilt Chamberlain dominated with unmatched inside scoring and rebounding despite playing in a pre-3-point era.
-
Shaquille O’Neal stands out for having the highest FG% on the list due to his physical dominance in the paint.
-
These nine players collectively illustrate how scoring evolved across different eras of NBA history.
Conclusion
Therefore, NBA’s all-time scoring leaders represent a blend of longevity, skill, and historical impact. NBA players and legends like LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan shaped the entire eras of basketball.
Their scoring efficiency, versatility, and sustained performance continue to serve as key learning points for students of the game and fans alike.
