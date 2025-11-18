BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

List of Top 9 NBA All-Time Leading Scorers (2025): Check Players, Career Points & Stats!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 18, 2025, 10:24 EDT

Explore the list of top 9 NBA all-time leading scorers with updated 2025 stats. Learn about their career points, records, FG% & more from LeBron, Kareem, Kobe and MJ.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Top 9 All-Time Leading Scorers NBA
Top 9 All-Time Leading Scorers NBA

NBA All-Time Leading Scorers: The NBA’s all-time scoring leaderboard reflects decades of excellence, longevity, and elite performance. These players not only accumulated massive point totals but also shaped the evolution of basketball through their efficiency, skill, and durability. The NBA scoreboard has always been led by a top performer and teh 2025-26 season currently belongs to Luka Dončić. He lead the NBA scoreboard by 34.4 points per game, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, both tied for second with 32.6 points per game.  

Let us explore the stats and journey of top scoring NBA players of all-time, through this blog.

Who Has Scored the Most Points in NBA History?

LeBron James has scored the most points in the NBA history. The table below shows his stats: 

All-Time Points Leader (Updated 2025)

LeBron James

Regular Season Points

42,184

Playoff Points

15,488

Total Career Points (RS + Playoffs)

50,000+

Games Played

1,562

Field Goal %

50.6%

Free Throw %

73.7%

List of Top 9 NBA All-Time Leading Scorers (Key Career Stats, Updated 2025)

The table below highlights the essential scoring statistics for the top nine players in NBA history:

Rank

Player

Games Played

Total Career Points

FG%

FT%

Notable Career Totals (Reb / Ast / Stl / Blk)

1

LeBron James

1,562

42,184

50.6%

73.7%

11,731 REB / 11,584 AST / 2,345 STL / 1,150 BLK

2

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1,560

38,387

55.9%

72.1%

17,440 REB / 5,660 AST / 1,160 STL / 3,189 BLK

3

Karl Malone

1,476

36,928

51.6%

74.2%

14,968 REB / 5,248 AST / 2,085 STL / 1,145 BLK

4

Kobe Bryant

1,346

33,643

44.7%

83.7%

7,047 REB / 6,306 AST / 1,944 STL / 640 BLK

5

Michael Jordan

1,072

32,292

49.7%

83.5%

6,672 REB / 5,633 AST / 2,514 STL / 893 BLK

6

Dirk Nowitzki

1,522

31,560

47.1%

87.9%

11,489 REB / 3,651 AST / 1,210 STL / 1,281 BLK

7

Wilt Chamberlain

1,045

31,419

54.0%

51.1%

23,924 REB / 4,643 AST / — STL / — BLK

8

Kevin Durant

1,135

30,882

50.2%

88.2%

7,884 REB / 4,949 AST / 1,186 STL / 1,281 BLK

9

Shaquille O’Neal

1,207

28,596

58.2%

52.7%

13,099 REB / 3,026 AST / 739 STL / 2,732 BLK

Source: NBA

Trivia Facts & Key Takeaways:

  • LeBron James holds the highest career point total in NBA history with 50,000+ points (regular season + playoffs).

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the longest-standing traditional scoring icon with 38,387 regular-season points.

  • Michael Jordan remains one of the most efficient high-volume scorers with elite shooting splits.

  • Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant show how modern shooting reshaped scoring efficiency.

  • Wilt Chamberlain dominated with unmatched inside scoring and rebounding despite playing in a pre-3-point era.

  • Shaquille O’Neal stands out for having the highest FG% on the list due to his physical dominance in the paint.

  • These nine players collectively illustrate how scoring evolved across different eras of NBA history.

Conclusion

Therefore, NBA’s all-time scoring leaders represent a blend of longevity, skill, and historical impact. NBA players and legends like LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan shaped the entire eras of basketball.

Their scoring efficiency, versatility, and sustained performance continue to serve as key learning points for students of the game and fans alike.

You May Also Like to Read:

NFL Week 10: How to Watch Free NFL Games Without StreamEast?

MLB MVP Winners (1931–2025): Check Complete AL & NL List!

NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2025, Check Teams, Venue & More!

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Why are Wilt Chamberlain’s shooting stats incomplete?
      +
      He played before the introduction of the 3-point line, so no 3-point data exists.
    • Who is the most efficient scorer among the top players?
      +
      Shaquille O’Neal leads in field-goal percentage (58.2%), while Dirk and Durant lead in free-throw efficiency.
    • Who held the scoring record before LeBron James?
      +
      Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with 38,387 regular-season points.
    • Which player has the most regular-season points?
      +
      LeBron James leads with 42,184+ regular-season points.
    • Who is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history?
      +
      LeBron James holds the record with over 50,000 total career points.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags