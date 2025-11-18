NBA All-Time Leading Scorers: The NBA’s all-time scoring leaderboard reflects decades of excellence, longevity, and elite performance. These players not only accumulated massive point totals but also shaped the evolution of basketball through their efficiency, skill, and durability. The NBA scoreboard has always been led by a top performer and teh 2025-26 season currently belongs to Luka Dončić. He lead the NBA scoreboard by 34.4 points per game, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, both tied for second with 32.6 points per game.

Let us explore the stats and journey of top scoring NBA players of all-time, through this blog.

Who Has Scored the Most Points in NBA History?

LeBron James has scored the most points in the NBA history. The table below shows his stats: