NYT Wordle Hints and answer Today (January 2, 2026): Happy Friday, Wordle fans! It is the second day of 2026, and if you are still riding the high of your New Year’s resolutions, let’s make sure keeping the Wordle streak alive stays on that list.

Today’s puzzle, Wordle #1658, is a bit of a deceptive one. While the letters themselves are common, the arrangement and a specific repetition might leave you staring at those yellow tiles longer than usual.

Whether you are playing over your morning coffee or trying to beat your friends' scores, we have the insights you need to solve it in three.

Is Today's Wordle Hard?

According to the latest player data and WordleBot analysis, today’s puzzle has an average solve rate of 4.2 guesses. This makes it a little harder than the first one yesterday.

Today's main trap isn't a letter like 'Z' or 'Q' that doesn't happen very often. It's a common vowel pattern that players often miss until their fourth or fifth try.