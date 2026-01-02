NYT Wordle Hints and answer Today (January 2, 2026): Happy Friday, Wordle fans! It is the second day of 2026, and if you are still riding the high of your New Year’s resolutions, let’s make sure keeping the Wordle streak alive stays on that list.
Today’s puzzle, Wordle #1658, is a bit of a deceptive one. While the letters themselves are common, the arrangement and a specific repetition might leave you staring at those yellow tiles longer than usual.
Whether you are playing over your morning coffee or trying to beat your friends' scores, we have the insights you need to solve it in three.
Is Today's Wordle Hard?
According to the latest player data and WordleBot analysis, today’s puzzle has an average solve rate of 4.2 guesses. This makes it a little harder than the first one yesterday.
Today's main trap isn't a letter like 'Z' or 'Q' that doesn't happen very often. It's a common vowel pattern that players often miss until their fourth or fifth try.
What are Wordle Hints for January 2, 2026?
Here are some strategic Wordle hints for today if you want to solve it on your own but need a little help getting started:
Vowel Count: Today's word contains two vowels.
Repeated Letters: Yes, there is one letter that repeats itself.
Starting Letter: The word begins with the letter P.
Ending Letter: The word ends with the letter F.
Part of Speech: It functions as both a noun and an adjective.
Does Today's Wordle have a Tricky Clue?
If those hints weren't enough, here is a specific clue: Think about what a lawyer needs to win a case in court, or what a baker does to the dough before it hits the oven. It is all about evidence and verification.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, January 2, 2026?
Ready for the big reveal?
If you have used up five guesses and are down to your final life, don't let your streak end here.
The answer to Wordle today, January 2, 2026 (#1658) is:
PROOF
What is the Best Starting Word for Today?
Your first step in dealing with a word like PROOF is very important. A lot of players like ADIEU or STARE, but they wouldn't have been the best choices today.
Based on the way word #1658 is set up, the best first words would have been:
ROATE: This would have quickly set off the R and O.
CRANE: A good choice for getting rid of common consonants, but it doesn't work with double vowels.
PROUD: If you used this as a second or third guess, you would have locked in the 'P', 'R', and 'O' instantly!
Congratulations on finishing the first puzzle of the year! Be sure to come back tomorrow for more clues!
