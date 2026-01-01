NYT Wordle Hints and answer Today (January 1, 2026): Happy New Year! Whether you’re nursing a celebration hangover or starting 2026 with a fresh burst of energy, the New York Times hasn't given us a day off.
Today’s Wordle, puzzle #1657, is a delightful way to ring in the year. While some competitors might suggest this is a brutal start to January, the reality is that today's word is quite grounded, provided you don't get trapped in a specific rhyme group.
If you’re a fan of classic literature or moral lessons, you might find this one easier than most. Let’s read the clues to keep that 2026 streak alive!
What are the Best Wordle Starting Words for 2026?
According to the latest 2026 WordleBot analysis and player trends, starting with high-efficiency words remains the gold standard. For today’s puzzle, CRANE, SLATE, and STARE are excellent choices. Interestingly, if you used TABLE as an opener today, you would have narrowed the field down to just four remaining possibilities almost instantly.
What are Wordle Hints for January 1, 2026?
If you aren't ready for the full reveal yet, use these strategic hints to point your brain in the right direction:
Vowel Count: Today’s word contains two vowels.
Repeated Letters: There are no repeated letters in this 5-letter word.
Letter Rarity: The word uses very common letters, though the starting consonant is slightly less frequent than "S" or "T."
Part of Speech: It can function as both a noun and a verb.
Does Today's Wordle have a Tricky Clue?
Yes! The biggest challenge with Wordle 1657 is the potential "trap" of words ending in -ABLE. If you find the last four letters first, you might find yourself guessing "CABLE," "TABLE," or "SABLE" before hitting the right one.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 29, 2025?
Ready for the solution? If you’ve used up your guesses and want to save your stats, here it is.
The answer to Wordle today, January 1, 2026, is: FABLE
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 31 December, 2025 #1656: SIREN
Wordle Hint for 30 December, 2025 #1655: DECOR
Wordle Hint for 29 December, 2025 #1654: FRUIT
Wordle Hint for 28 December, 2025 #1653: ABBOT
Wordle Hint for 27 December, 2025 #1652: BATCH
Wordle Hint for 26 December, 2025 #1651: SPEED
Congratulations on finishing the first puzzle of the year! Whether you got it in three or six, you’re officially starting 2026 on a high note. Be sure to come back tomorrow for more clues!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation