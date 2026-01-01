NYT Wordle Hints and answer Today (January 1, 2026): Happy New Year! Whether you’re nursing a celebration hangover or starting 2026 with a fresh burst of energy, the New York Times hasn't given us a day off.

Today’s Wordle, puzzle #1657, is a delightful way to ring in the year. While some competitors might suggest this is a brutal start to January, the reality is that today's word is quite grounded, provided you don't get trapped in a specific rhyme group.

If you’re a fan of classic literature or moral lessons, you might find this one easier than most. Let’s read the clues to keep that 2026 streak alive!

What are the Best Wordle Starting Words for 2026?

According to the latest 2026 WordleBot analysis and player trends, starting with high-efficiency words remains the gold standard. For today’s puzzle, CRANE, SLATE, and STARE are excellent choices. Interestingly, if you used TABLE as an opener today, you would have narrowed the field down to just four remaining possibilities almost instantly.