NYT Wordle Hints and answer Today (Dec 30, 2025): With the holiday season winding down and the New Year just hours away, your brain might be in vacation mode. But the daily Wordle waits for no one. Wordle #1655 is a fitting puzzle for this time of year, a word you might use when looking at your holiday ornaments or planning a January home refresh. It isn't an obscure term, but the vowel placement can be a little tricky if you rely on standard starting words. Don't let your streak drop right before the ball drops; we are here to guide you from your first guess to the green light. What are the Wordle Hints Today, Dec 30? If you want to solve the puzzle on your own but need a little clue in the right direction, these hints will help you narrow down the possibilities without giving the game away.

Hint 1: The word contains two vowels. Hint 2: There are no repeated letters in this word. Hint 3: It is a noun used to describe the furnishing and decoration of a room. Hint 4: The word rhymes with core and floor. Hint 5: It starts with the letter D. Is There a Specific Clue for Wordle Today? Are you still looking at a mix of gray and yellow tiles? Here's a more specific hint to help you picture what the answer is. Think about shows like HGTV or home improvement shows. When you paint the walls, buy new furniture, and hang art, you are changing the room's _____. What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 30, 2025? If you are down to your last attempt and just need to save your streak, here is the solution for today's game. The answer to today’s Wordle #1655 is DECOR. Today’s Wordle Word Meaning The word decor (noun) means the furniture and decorations in a room. It includes the furniture style, color scheme, and arrangement of things that make a room look the way it does.

Difficulty Level of Wordle Today DECOR is a common word, but it can be hard to find in Wordle. Players who are used to pairs like EA or OU might get confused by the letter combination, especially the E and O that are separated by a consonant. Many players might have started with words like AUDIO or ADIEU to clear vowels. While this would have revealed the D and O, placing them correctly is the real challenge. If you guessed CRANE or SCORE, you likely had a much easier time, locking in the C, R, or O early on. The "OR" ending is a common trap, but once you identify the starting "D," the options shrink rapidly. Previous Answers from Wordle Archive Wordle Hint for 29 December, 2025 #1654: FRUIT Wordle Hint for 28 December, 2025 #1653: ABBOT Wordle Hint for 27 December, 2025 #1652: BATCH Wordle Hint for 26 December, 2025 #1651: SPEED