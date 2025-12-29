NYT Wordle Hints and answer Today (Dec 29, 2025): Welcome to your daily look at the New York Times Wordle. On Monday, December 29, 2025, puzzle #1654 is still waiting to be solved. Don't worry if your usual starting words, like ADIEU or STARE, haven't shown you many green squares today. You're not the only one. Mondays often make the board look deceptively simple, and today's word is a great example of a word that seems easy to figure out only after you do it. These Wordle hints will help you find the answer without ruining the fun right away, whether you're down to your last guess or just want to get ready for the day faster.
What Are the Hints for Wordle #1654?
Here are some hints that won't give anything away that can help you narrow down your options if you want to solve the puzzle yourself, but need a little help:
Hint 1: The word contains two vowels.
Hint 2: There are no repeating letters in this word.
Hint 3: It is a noun commonly found in your kitchen or a grocery store.
Hint 4: The word starts with the letter F.
Hint 5: Synonyms include "produce" or "crop" (specifically sweet ones).
Is There a Specific Clue for Wordle Today?
Yes, here is a more direct clue to help you lock it in:
Today's word refers to the sweet, fleshy product of a tree or other plant that contains a seed and can be eaten as food.
Think of items like apples, bananas, or grapes; they all fall under this general category.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 29, 2025?
If you are down to your sixth guess or just ready to see the solution, here is the reveal.
The Wordle answer for today, Monday, December 29, 2025, is:
FRUIT
Today’s Wordle Word Meaning and Difficulty Level
The word "fruit" is pretty common, but it can be hard to spell because of the U and I vowels in the middle.
Difficulty: Low to Medium. Most players should solve this within 3 or 4 guesses because the consonants F, R, and T are frequently used in starting guesses.
Part of Speech: Noun.
Definition: In botany, it is the seed-bearing structure in flowering plants. In common usage, it refers to sweet, edible plant products.
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 28 December, 2025 #1653: ABBOT
Wordle Hint for 27 December, 2025 #1652: BATCH
Wordle Hint for 26 December, 2025 #1651: SPEED
Wordle Hint for 25 December, 2025 #1650: PRISM
Congratulations on solving Wordle #1654! Whether you guessed FRUIT purely by skill or used a few of our hints, keeping your streak alive is what counts. You are ready for anything that comes your way on Tuesday now that you have finished today's board. Come back tomorrow for more clues and answers to help you with the puzzles you do every day.
