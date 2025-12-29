NYT Wordle Hints and answer Today (Dec 29, 2025): Welcome to your daily look at the New York Times Wordle. On Monday, December 29, 2025, puzzle #1654 is still waiting to be solved. Don't worry if your usual starting words, like ADIEU or STARE, haven't shown you many green squares today. You're not the only one. Mondays often make the board look deceptively simple, and today's word is a great example of a word that seems easy to figure out only after you do it. These Wordle hints will help you find the answer without ruining the fun right away, whether you're down to your last guess or just want to get ready for the day faster. What Are the Hints for Wordle #1654? Here are some hints that won't give anything away that can help you narrow down your options if you want to solve the puzzle yourself, but need a little help:

Hint 1: The word contains two vowels. Hint 2: There are no repeating letters in this word. Hint 3: It is a noun commonly found in your kitchen or a grocery store. Hint 4: The word starts with the letter F. Hint 5: Synonyms include "produce" or "crop" (specifically sweet ones). Is There a Specific Clue for Wordle Today? Yes, here is a more direct clue to help you lock it in: Today's word refers to the sweet, fleshy product of a tree or other plant that contains a seed and can be eaten as food. Think of items like apples, bananas, or grapes; they all fall under this general category. What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 29, 2025? If you are down to your sixth guess or just ready to see the solution, here is the reveal. The Wordle answer for today, Monday, December 29, 2025, is: FRUIT Today’s Wordle Word Meaning and Difficulty Level