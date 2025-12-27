UGC NET Admit Card 2025
NYT Wordle Hints Today for #1652: Check Clues and Answers for December 27, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Dec 27, 2025, 06:46 EDT

Wordle today, December 27, brings a deceptive challenge to your Saturday morning routine. If you are struggling with Wordle 1652, read the essential Wordle hint, structural clues, and the final answer to save your game. 

Today's Wordle hints and answer, Dec 27, 2025
NYT Wordle Hints Today (December 27, 2025): Wordlers, have a great Saturday! Are you ready for the weekend puzzle? Today's puzzle, number 1652, is a classic Wordle setup that appears easy at first but can become quite challenging if you're not careful. While the word itself is common, the structure hides a potential trap that has ended many streaks in the past.

If you are staring at a board full of gray tiles or, worse, four green tiles and a missing first letter, don't panic. You have come to the right place. We have compiled a fresh set of hints to nudge you in the right direction without spoiling the fun immediately. Whether you need a gentle nudge or a straightforward answer, we’ve got you covered below. 

What are the Wordle Hints Today, December 27 2025?

Before we give away the whole game, let’s try to spark your memory with some strategic clues. These progress from vague to specific, so read them one by one until you find the spark you need.

Hint 1 (Vowels): The word for today only has one vowel, which is the first letter of the alphabet.

Hint 2 (Repeated Letters): The good news is that this word doesn't have any letters that are the same. There's just one letter.

Hint 3 (Part of Speech): You can use it as a verb or a noun.

Hint 4 (Meaning): When used as a noun, it means a lot of things that are made or handled at once, like cookies! As a verb, it means to put things together in groups or sets.

Hint 5 (First Letter): The word starts with the letter B.

Is There a Specific Clue for Today’s Puzzle?

If the hints above didn't help, here's a more direct hint about how to put the word together.

Today's word ends with the very common four-letter sequence _ATCH. This means that you might be able to quickly guess the last four letters but have a hard time guessing the first one because there are so many rhyming words (like match, catch, or watch). 

If you get stuck in this trap, don't just guess one letter at a time! In one turn, try to use a burner word that gets rid of more than one possible starting consonant, like B, C, M, P, or W.

What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 27, 2025?

If you are down to your last guess or just want to save your streak, here is the solution.

The answer to today’s Wordle (December 27, 2025) is BATCH.

Wordle Answer December 27

Previous Answers from Wordle Archive

Wordle Hint for 26 December, 2025 #1651: SPEED

Wordle Hint for 25 December, 2025 #1650: PRISM

Wordle Hint for 24 December, 2025 #1649:SPOOL

Wordle Hint for 23 December, 2025 #1648: CLINT

Wordle Hint for 22 December, 2025 #1647: CONCH

Wordle Hint for 21 December, 2025 #1646: QUILT

Wordle Hint for 20 December, 2025 #1645: WHITE

Congratulations on keeping that streak alive! Whether you solved it in three guesses or scrambled at the sixth attempt, a win is a win. Saturdays can be tricky, so pat yourself on the back for navigating the trap.

