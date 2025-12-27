NYT Wordle Hints Today (December 27, 2025): Wordlers, have a great Saturday! Are you ready for the weekend puzzle? Today's puzzle, number 1652, is a classic Wordle setup that appears easy at first but can become quite challenging if you're not careful. While the word itself is common, the structure hides a potential trap that has ended many streaks in the past. If you are staring at a board full of gray tiles or, worse, four green tiles and a missing first letter, don't panic. You have come to the right place. We have compiled a fresh set of hints to nudge you in the right direction without spoiling the fun immediately. Whether you need a gentle nudge or a straightforward answer, we’ve got you covered below. What are the Wordle Hints Today, December 27 2025? Before we give away the whole game, let’s try to spark your memory with some strategic clues. These progress from vague to specific, so read them one by one until you find the spark you need.

Hint 1 (Vowels): The word for today only has one vowel, which is the first letter of the alphabet. Hint 2 (Repeated Letters): The good news is that this word doesn't have any letters that are the same. There's just one letter. Hint 3 (Part of Speech): You can use it as a verb or a noun. Hint 4 (Meaning): When used as a noun, it means a lot of things that are made or handled at once, like cookies! As a verb, it means to put things together in groups or sets. Hint 5 (First Letter): The word starts with the letter B. Is There a Specific Clue for Today’s Puzzle? If the hints above didn't help, here's a more direct hint about how to put the word together. Today's word ends with the very common four-letter sequence _ATCH. This means that you might be able to quickly guess the last four letters but have a hard time guessing the first one because there are so many rhyming words (like match, catch, or watch).