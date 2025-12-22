NYT Wordle Hints Today (December 22, 2025): Monday blues or Monday cruise? Today's Wordle brings a bit of the ocean to your screen, but it might leave you feeling a little salty if you aren't careful with your consonants. Wordle #1647 is a solid test of your ability to handle non-standard letter structures. If you are staring at a screen full of gray tiles or just want to confirm your hunch before committing to that fourth guess, you are in the right place. Let's break down the hints, clues, and the answer for today's puzzle.
What are the Hints for Wordle #1647?
Need a nudge in the right direction without the full spoiler? Here are a few strategic hints to guide your next guess for the December 22 puzzle.
-
The Vibe: Think tropical vacations, sandy beaches, and the sound of the ocean.
-
Grammar: Today’s word is a noun.
-
Structure: It contains one vowel.
-
Literature Class: If you read Lord of the Flies in high school, this object was a major symbol of order and authority.
-
Sound: It’s often used as a musical horn or trumpet in various island cultures.
Is There a Wordle Clue for Today’s Puzzle?
Yes, and it’s a tricky one. Today's word features a repeated letter, but not in the way you might expect. The repeated letter appears at the very beginning and in the middle of the word. Also, keep an eye on your digraphs; the word ends with a common two-letter combination that produces a "ch" sound.
What is the Best Wordle Starting Word?
Before you dive into the specific clues for today, your opening strategy makes all the difference. For December 2025, the meta hasn't shifted too drastically; vowel-heavy words and common consonants remain king.
-
ADIEU: Great for clearing out vowels early.
-
STARE or ROATE: excellent for pinning down common consonants like R, S, and T.
-
CRANE: A fan favorite that often hits the right letters in the correct spots.
For today specifically, a word that tests for "C" or "H" early on might give you a significant leg up.
What is the Wordle Answer for Today, December 22, 2025?
Are you down to your last guess? Or perhaps you just want to see if you got it right before typing it in?
The answer to today’s Wordle #1647 is CONCH.
Why this Wordle word is Tricky
CONCH can be a streak-killer because of the double C and the cluster of consonants at the end. Many players prioritize ending words with E or Y, so a word ending in H can often slip through the cracks until the fifth or sixth guess.
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 21 December, 2025 #1646: QUILT
Wordle Hint for 20 December, 2025 #1645: WHITE
Wordle Hint for 19 December, 2025 #1644: MYRRH
Wordle Hint for 18 December, 2025 #1643: RUGBY
Wordle Hint for 17 December, 2025 #1642: GRASS
Wordle Hint for 16 December, 2025 #1641: SEGUE
Wordle Hint for 15 December, 2025 #1640: DODGY
Great job keeping that streak alive! If this puzzle gave you trouble, don't worry, tomorrow is another chance to show off your vocabulary skills. Would you like me to analyze your opening guess strategy to see how we can optimize it for tomorrow's game?
