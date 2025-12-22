NYT Wordle Hints Today (December 22, 2025): Monday blues or Monday cruise? Today's Wordle brings a bit of the ocean to your screen, but it might leave you feeling a little salty if you aren't careful with your consonants. Wordle #1647 is a solid test of your ability to handle non-standard letter structures. If you are staring at a screen full of gray tiles or just want to confirm your hunch before committing to that fourth guess, you are in the right place. Let's break down the hints, clues, and the answer for today's puzzle. What are the Hints for Wordle #1647? Need a nudge in the right direction without the full spoiler? Here are a few strategic hints to guide your next guess for the December 22 puzzle. The Vibe : Think tropical vacations, sandy beaches, and the sound of the ocean.

Grammar : Today’s word is a noun.

Structure : It contains one vowel.

Literature Class : If you read Lord of the Flies in high school, this object was a major symbol of order and authority.

Sound: It’s often used as a musical horn or trumpet in various island cultures.

Is There a Wordle Clue for Today’s Puzzle? Yes, and it’s a tricky one. Today's word features a repeated letter, but not in the way you might expect. The repeated letter appears at the very beginning and in the middle of the word. Also, keep an eye on your digraphs; the word ends with a common two-letter combination that produces a "ch" sound. What is the Best Wordle Starting Word? Before you dive into the specific clues for today, your opening strategy makes all the difference. For December 2025, the meta hasn't shifted too drastically; vowel-heavy words and common consonants remain king. ADIEU : Great for clearing out vowels early.

STARE or ROATE : excellent for pinning down common consonants like R, S, and T.

CRANE: A fan favorite that often hits the right letters in the correct spots. For today specifically, a word that tests for "C" or "H" early on might give you a significant leg up.