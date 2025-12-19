Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1644): Check Clues, Answers, December 19, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Dec 19, 2025, 06:40 EDT

The focus for the NYT Wordle today, December 19, is surviving a deceptively difficult grid. With the holidays approaching, the New York Times has gifted players a thematically appropriate, yet notoriously tough word.

Today's Wordle hints and answer, Dec 19, 2025
NYT Wordle hints and answer today (December 19, 2025): Are you staring at a board full of gray tiles? You have definitely come to the right place. Today’s Wordle (#1644) is arguably one of the most brutal word puzzles of late 2025, primarily because it refuses to play by the standard rules of vowel distribution.

If your go-to starting words rely heavily on "E," "A," or "O," you likely came up empty-handed in your first few attempts. Don’t let your streak end here, just days before the holidays. We have compiled a list of strategic hints and the final answer to help you navigate this tricky Friday grid.

What are Wordle Hints Today for December 19, 2025?

If you want to solve the puzzle on your own but need a gentle nudge in the right direction, start here. These hints will help you narrow down the possibilities without spoiling the fun immediately.

Hint 1: There are no standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U) in today's word. You will need to rely on a "sometimes" vowel to make this work.

Hint 2: The word contains a double letter.

Hint 3: It's a noun that has a lot to do with the holiday season, especially a famous trio of visitors.

Hint 4: The last letter of the word is H.

Is there a specific Clue for Today’s Puzzle?

If the hints above weren't enough to spark a lightbulb moment, here is a more direct clue to get you across the finish line.

Clue: Remember the Three Wise Men. Along with Gold and Frankincense, this was one of the three gifts given. It is a fragrant gum resin that is often used in incense and perfume.

What is the Wordle Answer for Today (December 19, 2025)?

If you are down to your last guess or just want to save your streak from disaster, here is the solution you are looking for.

The answer to Wordle #1644 on December 19, 2025, is:

MYRRH

Light Wordle 1644

Why was Today’s Wordle So Hard?

For two main reasons, the word "MYRRH" breaks the streak today. First, the lack of standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U) makes a lot of common starting words like ADIEU or ARISE useless. Second, the "RR" in the middle and the silent "H" at the end are weird and hard for even experienced players to get used to.

Previous Answers from Wordle Archive

Wordle Hint for 18 December, 2025 #1643: RUGBY

Wordle Hint for 17 December, 2025 #1642: GRASS

Wordle Hint for 16 December, 2025 #1641: SEGUE

Wordle Hint for 15 December, 2025 #1640: DODGY

 

Congratulations on surviving one of the toughest puzzles of the month! A word like MYRRH is a great reminder that Wordle can still surprise us by breaking its own conventions, especially with festive themes. Now that you have secured your win, you can head into the weekend with your streak intact. Be sure to check back tomorrow for more hints and help with the next puzzle!

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs.
... Read More

