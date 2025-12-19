NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1644): Check Clues, Answers, December 19, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer today (December 19, 2025): Are you staring at a board full of gray tiles? You have definitely come to the right place. Today’s Wordle (#1644) is arguably one of the most brutal word puzzles of late 2025, primarily because it refuses to play by the standard rules of vowel distribution. If your go-to starting words rely heavily on "E," "A," or "O," you likely came up empty-handed in your first few attempts. Don’t let your streak end here, just days before the holidays. We have compiled a list of strategic hints and the final answer to help you navigate this tricky Friday grid. What are Wordle Hints Today for December 19, 2025? If you want to solve the puzzle on your own but need a gentle nudge in the right direction, start here. These hints will help you narrow down the possibilities without spoiling the fun immediately.

Hint 1: There are no standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U) in today's word. You will need to rely on a "sometimes" vowel to make this work. Hint 2: The word contains a double letter. Hint 3: It's a noun that has a lot to do with the holiday season, especially a famous trio of visitors. Hint 4: The last letter of the word is H. Is there a specific Clue for Today’s Puzzle? If the hints above weren't enough to spark a lightbulb moment, here is a more direct clue to get you across the finish line. Clue: Remember the Three Wise Men. Along with Gold and Frankincense, this was one of the three gifts given. It is a fragrant gum resin that is often used in incense and perfume. What is the Wordle Answer for Today (December 19, 2025)? If you are down to your last guess or just want to save your streak from disaster, here is the solution you are looking for.