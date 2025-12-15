NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 15, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer today (December 15): Happy Monday, Wordlers! A new week brings a fresh grid to conquer, and today's word puzzle might just have you scratching your head. Wordle today, December 15, is puzzle #1640, and it offers a deceptively simple challenge that could ruin your streak if you are not careful. The New York Times has served up a word that appears common but features a structural trick that often trips up even seasoned players. If your starter word hasn't turned up many green tiles, don't worry, you are in the right place to get back on track. What are Today’s Wordle Hints for December 15? Before we tell you the answer, let's try to point you in the right direction. If you have a few gray tiles and are running out of guesses, these specific hints for Wordle 1640 will help you narrow down the possibilities:

Hint 1: The word is an adjective that means dishonest, untrustworthy, or possibly dangerous. Hint 2: In British slang, you might use this word to describe a questionable meal or a suspicious character. Hint 3: The word contains only one vowel, which is found in the middle position. Hint 4: It sounds like foggy and soggy. Is there a double letter in today's Wordle? Yes, there is! This is often the stumbling block for many players. Today's word features a repeated consonant. The same letter appears as the starting letter and appears again in the third spot. Keep this in mind as you shuffle your remaining letters. How difficult is Wordle today? You are not alone if you are struggling; Wordle today ranks as moderately difficult. The challenge lies in the consonant structure rather than the obscure vocabulary. Today's answer has harder consonants and only one vowel, which quickly gets rid of a lot of common starter words. If you're stuck on guess four or five, it's probably because this letter combination is harder to picture than normal patterns.