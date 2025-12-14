NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 14, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer today: It is December 14, 2025, and the weekend vibes are in full swing, pun absolutely intended. If you are nursing a coffee and staring at a blank grid, do not stress. Today’s puzzle is a classic five-letter word that you definitely know, but it might take a few guesses to pin down the exact combination. We are dealing with Wordle #1639 today, and while it isn't the hardest word we have ever seen, it has enough bite to ruin a streak if you aren't careful with your vowels. Let’s get you to that win so you can go back to scrolling or gaming in peace.

What are the Hints for Wordle #1639?

If you are just looking for a nudge in the right direction, start here. We have broken these down so you can pick how much help you actually need.

Hint 1: The word contains one vowel.