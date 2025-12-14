NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 14, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer today: It is December 14, 2025, and the weekend vibes are in full swing, pun absolutely intended. If you are nursing a coffee and staring at a blank grid, do not stress. Today’s puzzle is a classic five-letter word that you definitely know, but it might take a few guesses to pin down the exact combination. We are dealing with Wordle #1639 today, and while it isn't the hardest word we have ever seen, it has enough bite to ruin a streak if you aren't careful with your vowels. Let’s get you to that win so you can go back to scrolling or gaming in peace.
What are the Hints for Wordle #1639?
If you are just looking for a nudge in the right direction, start here. We have broken these down so you can pick how much help you actually need.
Hint 1: The word contains one vowel.
Hint 2: It starts with the letter S.
Hint 3: This word describes a type of movement, often back and forth.
Hint 4: It is also a popular piece of equipment found on almost every playground.
Hint 5: In music, it’s a style of jazz that was huge in the 1930s.
Is There a Specific Clue for Today’s NYT Puzzle?
Yes! If you have eliminated common vowels like 'A', 'E', or 'O' and are coming up empty, focus on 'I'.
Also, watch out for the ending. This word ends with a very common two-letter consonant blend that often traps players who are looking for an 'E' or 'S' at the end. Think about words that end in -NG.
What is the Wordle Answer Today for December 14?
Are you down to your last guess? Or maybe you just want to verify your win before committing to that Enter key? No judgment here, preserving the streak is what matters.
The answer to NYT Wordle #1639 for today, December 14, 2025, is SWING.
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 13 December, 2025 #1638: MISER
Wordle Hint for 12 December, 2025 #1637: TRUCK
Wordle Hint for 11 December, 2025 #1636: GUESS
Wordle Hint for 10 December, 2025 #1635: ERASE
Wordle Hint for 9 December, 2025 #1634: SNIDE
Wordle Hint for 8 December, 2025 #1633: GRAVY
Wordle Hint for 7 December, 2025 #1632: FLUTE
Wordle Hint for 6 December, 2025 #1631: WAIST
Wordle Hint for 5 December, 2025 #1630: AMONG
Great job on solving Wordle #1639! Whether you guessed SWING in three tries or needed a little help at the finish line, a win is a win. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday, and make sure to come back tomorrow if the Monday puzzle gives you any trouble. We’ll be here with fresh hints to keep your stats looking green.
