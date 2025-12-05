NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 5, 2025

NYT Wordle hints Today, December 5, 2025: Happy Friday! You have made it to the end of the week, and Wordle #1630 is here to test your vocabulary one last time before the weekend. Today's puzzle is deceptively tricky. It uses very common letters, but the structure can be elusive because it is a "function word" rather than a concrete object.

If you rely on nouns for your starting guesses, you might find your grid filling with yellow tiles but no greens. But, in case you are struggling to pin down the vowels or the placement of that final consonant, you are in the right place. Let’s break down the puzzle without spoiling the fun immediately.

What are Today's Wordle Hints (December 5, 2025)?

Here are some strategic tips to help you figure out today's word without giving it away completely.