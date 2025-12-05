NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 5, 2025

NYT Wordle hints Today, December 5, 2025: Happy Friday! You have made it to the end of the week, and Wordle #1630 is here to test your vocabulary one last time before the weekend. Today's puzzle is deceptively tricky. It uses very common letters, but the structure can be elusive because it is a "function word" rather than a concrete object.
If you rely on nouns for your starting guesses, you might find your grid filling with yellow tiles but no greens. But, in case you are struggling to pin down the vowels or the placement of that final consonant, you are in the right place. Let’s break down the puzzle without spoiling the fun immediately.
What are Today's Wordle Hints (December 5, 2025)?
Here are some strategic tips to help you figure out today's word without giving it away completely.
Hint 1: There are two vowels in the word.
Hint 2: This word doesn't have any letters that are the same.
Hint 3: It's not a verb or a noun; it's a preposition.
Hint 4: A game about "impostors" made this word very popular in gaming culture a few years ago.
Hint 5: It sounds like "sung" or "rung."
Is there a Specific Clue for Wordle #1630?
Here are the exact details of today's answer's structure to help you lock in the grid if the general hints aren't enough:
The first letter in Wordle today is A.
The last letter in the Wordle answer today is G.
It has five letters and follows the pattern of a vowel-consonant-vowel-consonant-consonant.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 5, 2025?
Are you down to your last guess? Or do you just want to confirm your suspicion before committing to the grid?
The answer to today’s Wordle is AMONG.
What does Today’s Wordle Word ‘Among’ Mean?
When you say "among," you mean that you are with, around, or part of a larger group. People often use it to talk about how things are arranged in space (like "standing among the trees") or how they fit into a group or number (like "among the best players").
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 4 December, 2025 #1629: TULIP
Wordle Hint for 3 December, 2025 #1628: HASTE
Wordle Hint for 2 December, 2025 #1627: CACTI
Wordle Hint for 1 December, 2025 #1626: LEACH
Congratulations on solving Wordle #1630! Whether you got it in three guesses or scraped by on your sixth, you have successfully preserved your streak for another day. Now that you have conquered Friday's challenge, you can head into the weekend with a clear board.
