NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 4, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer (December 4, 2025): It is a fresh Thursday morning, and New York Times Wordle #1629 is ready to challenge your vocabulary. If yesterday’s puzzle left you scrambling or if you are just looking to maintain a pristine win streak, you have arrived at the right place. Today’s word might seem simple at first glance, but the specific vowel placement can be tricky if you rely on standard starting words like "STARE" or "AUDIO."

Whether you are down to your last guess or just want a nudge in the right direction, we have the clues you need. Here are the hints and the solution for today’s Wordle.

What are Today's Wordle Hints (December 4, 2025)?

If you are stuck on the December 4 puzzle, try not to panic. Often, all you need is a bit of information to narrow down the possibilities. Here are a few non-spoiler hints to help you solve Wordle #1629 on your own: