NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 4, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer (December 4, 2025): It is a fresh Thursday morning, and New York Times Wordle #1629 is ready to challenge your vocabulary. If yesterday’s puzzle left you scrambling or if you are just looking to maintain a pristine win streak, you have arrived at the right place. Today’s word might seem simple at first glance, but the specific vowel placement can be tricky if you rely on standard starting words like "STARE" or "AUDIO."
Whether you are down to your last guess or just want a nudge in the right direction, we have the clues you need. Here are the hints and the solution for today’s Wordle.
What are Today's Wordle Hints (December 4, 2025)?
If you are stuck on the December 4 puzzle, try not to panic. Often, all you need is a bit of information to narrow down the possibilities. Here are a few non-spoiler hints to help you solve Wordle #1629 on your own:
-
Vowel Check: The word contains two vowels.
-
Letter Repetition: There are no repeating letters in this word.
-
Starting Letter: The word begins with the letter T.
-
Ending Letter: The word ends with the letter P.
-
Word Type: It is a noun.
Is there a Specific Clue for Wordle #1629?
Still scratching your head? Let’s get a little more specific without giving it all away.
Think of springtime. This word refers to a very popular flower that is famous for its vibrant colors and cup-shaped petals.
Historically, this flower is deeply associated with the Netherlands; in fact, in the 17th century, the bulbs of this plant were so valuable they caused an economic "mania."
If you have a green thumb or enjoy gardening, this answer should bloom right in front of you.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 4, 2025?
If you have tried your best and are still staring at a board of gray and yellow tiles, don't worry. Sometimes the letters just don’t line up.
The answer for NYT Wordle #1629 on Thursday, December 4, 2025, is TULIP.
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 3 December, 2025 #1628: HASTE
Wordle Hint for 2 December, 2025 #1627: CACTI
Wordle Hint for 1 December, 2025 #1626: LEACH
Wordle Hint for 29 November, 2025 #1624: GRUFF
Wordle Hint for 28 November, 2025 #1623: COLIC
Wordle Hint for 27 November, 2025 #1622: REMIT
Wordle Hint for 26 November, 2025 #1621: HOVEL
Wordle Hint for 25 November, 2025 #1620: PLEAD
Congratulations on solving today’s puzzle! Whether you guessed TULIP in three tries or needed a little help to get there, keeping your streak alive is what counts. Tomorrow brings a brand new Wordle word and a fresh challenge. Come back then for more hints and answers to keep your daily brain training on track.
