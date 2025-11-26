NYT Today’s Wordle hints and answer today (27 November): Happy Thanksgiving! While the turkey roasts and the family chaos reaches its peak, you are likely sneaking away to a quiet corner for your daily brain teaser. Wordle #1622 might not be a holiday-themed gift, but keeping your streak alive is definitely something to be grateful for today. If your brain is foggy from all the prep work or you just need a quick win before dinner is served, you have come to the right place. Let’s unravel today’s puzzle so you can get back to the feast (or the football) victorious. What are Today's Wordle Hints for 27 November 2025? If you are stuck on the fourth guess and staring at a screen full of grey tiles, don't panic. You don't need to lose your streak to a food coma. Here are some hints to help you find the right word without giving it all away right away:

Hint 1: There are two vowels in the word, and they are not next to each other. Hint 2: This word is a verb that means to send money or, in a more formal setting, to forgive a debt or sin. Hint 3: The first letter is R. Hint 4: The last two letters of the word are very common in words like "LIMIT" or "VISIT." Is There a More Specific Clue for Wordle #1622? Still scratching your head? Here is a more direct clue to lock it in:

This word rhymes with SUBMIT and PERMIT. You often do this with a payment to ensure it reaches the recipient. What is the Wordle Answer Today, 27 November 2025? If the clues didn't quite click, or you just want to secure the win to brag at the dinner table, here is the solution. The answer to today’s Wordle #1622 is REMIT. Previous Wordle Answers from Archive Wordle Hint for 26 November, 2025 #1621: HOVEL