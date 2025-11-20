IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
Wordle Today #1615: Check Hints and Answer for November 20, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Nov 20, 2025, 07:53 EDT

Struggling with Wordle today, November 20, 2025? You aren't alone. Puzzle #1615 brings a somewhat somber tone to your morning routine. If your usual starting words are failing you, use the targeted Wordle hint today, Nov 20, to crack the code without losing your streak.

Wordle hints and answer, 20 November 2025
NYT Wordle hints and answer today (20 November): Good morning, daily puzzlers. If you are staring at a grid full of gray tiles for Wordle 1615, take a deep breath. Today’s puzzle offers a linguistic shift from yesterday's creative solution, "MAKER." While the word itself is common, its structure can be tricky if you rely heavily on standard vowel placements. Whether you are protecting a massive streak or just trying to beat your friends in the group chat, we have the insights you need to turn those tiles green. Let's break down today's challenge together.

What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 20 November 2025?

Before we reveal the answer, let’s try to nudge you in the right direction. Wordle today requires you to think about words that carry a bit of weight, literally and figuratively. Use these strategic hints to narrow down your options:

  • Grammar Check: Today’s word can function as both a noun and an adjective, though it is most commonly recognized as a noun in physical contexts.

  • Vowel Count: You are looking for two vowels in this puzzle. They are not next to each other.

  • Starting Letter: The word begins with the purely consonant sound of G.

  • Ending Letter: It ends with the most common letter in the English language, E.

  • Repetition: Good news for your guesses, there are no repeating letters in this word.

Final Clue for Wordle #1615 Answer 

Still stuck? Let’s get specific. If you are struggling to visualize the word, think about a compound word.

Clue: If you add the word "yard" to the end of today's answer, it becomes a specific location, often visited on Halloween or in spooky movies.

What is the Wordle Answer Today, 20 November 2025?

If you are down to your last guess or simply don't have the time to struggle any longer, here is the solution you need to keep that streak alive.

The answer for Wordle 1615 on November 20, 2025, is GRAVE.

Previous Wordle Answers from Archive

Wordle Hint for 18 November, 2025 #1613: OPINE

Wordle Hint for 17 November, 2025 #1612: CLAMP

Wordle Hint for 14 November, 2025 #1609: LURID

Wordle Hint for 13 November, 2025  #1608: TINGE

Wordle Hint for 12 November, 2025 #1607: DEUCE

Wordle Hint for 11 November, 2025 #1606: GIZMO

Wordle Hint for 10 November, 2025 #1605: TABBY

Congratulations on navigating Wordle today! Whether you solved it through our hints or jumped straight to the answer, preserving your streak is what counts. Today's solution was a bit heavier than usual, but you handled it well. Now that you have conquered the grid, you are ready to face whatever tomorrow’s puzzle throws your way. See you then for the next challenge!

