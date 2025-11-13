NYT Wordle hint and answer today: It's Thursday, November 13, 2025, and the NYT has delivered another puzzle to test your vocabulary. Today's Wordle (#1608) is one of those words that you definitely know, but it might not be the first one you think of. It's being called 'moderately challenging,' and it's easy to burn through your first few guesses with common letters that just don't land. If you're staring at a grid of gray and yellow squares and feeling the pressure of that winning streak, you've come to the right place. We have the strategic hints and the final answer for Wordle today right here. What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 13 November 2025? Alright, let's get your grid sorted for Wordle today, November 13, 2025. You don't need to spoil the answer just yet. We've prepared a series of clues, from general to specific, to help you nudge your way to the solution. Let's start with a key structural clue.

Today's word starts with the letter T. It ends with the letter E. The word contains two vowels. It's a word you would use to describe a subtle trace of color. It can also mean a slight feeling or quality, like 'a _____ of sadness'. Today's Clue for Wordle 1608 Here's a big tip: you can put away any guesses with double letters. Today's Wordle answer contains five unique, distinct letters. There are no repeats to worry about, so focus on finding five different characters. What is the Wordle Answer Today, 13 November 2025? This is your final spoiler warning! If you've used the hints and are ready for the solution, or if you're just here to confirm your guess, the answer is waiting below. The answer for today's Wordle (#1608) on November 13, 2025, is: TINGE What are Some Good Starter Words for Today's Puzzle?