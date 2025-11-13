ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released
Wordle Today #1608: Check Hints and Answer for November 13, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Nov 13, 2025, 06:31 EDT

Wordle today, November 13, 2025, is proving to be a challenge. If you need hints for Wordle 1608, we have a full guide to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle from the NYT and keep your streak safe.

Wordle hints and answer, 13 November 2025
NYT Wordle hint and answer today: It's Thursday, November 13, 2025, and the NYT has delivered another puzzle to test your vocabulary. Today's Wordle (#1608) is one of those words that you definitely know, but it might not be the first one you think of. It's being called 'moderately challenging,' and it's easy to burn through your first few guesses with common letters that just don't land. If you're staring at a grid of gray and yellow squares and feeling the pressure of that winning streak, you've come to the right place. We have the strategic hints and the final answer for Wordle today right here.

What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 13 November 2025?

Alright, let's get your grid sorted for Wordle today, November 13, 2025. You don't need to spoil the answer just yet. We've prepared a series of clues, from general to specific, to help you nudge your way to the solution. Let's start with a key structural clue.

  1. Today's word starts with the letter T.

  2. It ends with the letter E.

  3. The word contains two vowels.

  4. It's a word you would use to describe a subtle trace of color.

  5. It can also mean a slight feeling or quality, like 'a _____ of sadness'.

Today's Clue for Wordle 1608

Here's a big tip: you can put away any guesses with double letters. Today's Wordle answer contains five unique, distinct letters. There are no repeats to worry about, so focus on finding five different characters.

What is the Wordle Answer Today, 13 November 2025?

This is your final spoiler warning! If you've used the hints and are ready for the solution, or if you're just here to confirm your guess, the answer is waiting below.

The answer for today's Wordle (#1608) on November 13, 2025, is:

TINGE

What are Some Good Starter Words for Today's Puzzle?

Now that you know the answer, you can see why some words would have worked better than others.

This is always a good place to start. It would have immediately given you the 'T' (yellow) and 'E' (green), which is a fantastic foundation for your second guess. 

  • TIGER: This would have been an amazing guess, locking in the 'T' (green), 'I' (green), 'G' (green), and 'E' (green) right away, leaving only one letter to find. 

  • GRIND: This guess would have found the 'G' (yellow), 'I' (yellow), and 'N' (yellow), giving you a lot of material to work with for your second attempt.

Great job on today's puzzle, whether you used a hint or not. The fun of the game is in the daily challenge. Be sure to check back here tomorrow for the next set of hints and the answer for the next NYT Wordle.

Well done, and we'll be right back here tomorrow with a new set of hints for the next Wordle!

