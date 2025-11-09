NYT Wordle hint and answer today: It's Sunday, November 9, 2025, and Wordle #1604 is here. Are you finding yourself staring at a few grey squares, completely stumped? Today's puzzle is a tough one, and the data shows players are taking longer than average to solve it. That's not surprising; it's not a word you use in casual conversation. You might have a 'U' and an 'E' but are struggling to figure out how they fit together, especially with an unusual letter like 'F' or 'G' in the mix. Don't risk your streak over it. We're here to give you the strategic hints you need to solve it yourself, or the final answer if you're ready to see it. What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 9 November 2025? If you're not ready to give up, these hints for Wordle #1604 will guide you toward the solution. We've organized them from general to specific.

Hint 1: Today's word has three vowels. Hint 2: One of the vowels is repeated. Hint 3: The word begins with the letter F. Hint 4: This word is a noun, often associated with music or psychology. Hint 5: It describes a state of amnesia or a "blackout" where one acts without conscious memory. What is the Main Clue for Today’s Wordle #1604? The most difficult part of today's Wordle is its structure. The word follows a consonant-vowel-consonant-vowel-vowel pattern. The trick is that the second and fourth letters are the same vowel. This is a very uncommon structure, which is likely why you're finding it difficult. How to Solve Today's Wordle Faster? Today’s Wordle word is a perfect example of why your starting word is so important. If you use a popular starter like 'ADIEU' or 'AUDIO', you would have immediately found the 'U' and 'E', which is a massive head start. From there, your goal is to find the consonants.