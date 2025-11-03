Wordle hint and answer today (3 November 2025): Welcome back for another day with the NYT Wordle! Today’s puzzle, Wordle 1598, arriving on November 3, 2025, offers a five-letter word that is exceptionally common but has an unusual vowel-to-consonant ratio. If your starting word didn't reveal a green or yellow box, you might be facing a classic Wordle struggle where the solution feels both obvious and impossible.
Before you commit to your next guess and risk your streak, we’re here to help. We have compiled a set of non-spoiler hints and a very specific clue to gently guide you toward today's Wordle word. Use these tips strategically to keep your streak alive and conquer this puzzle!
What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 3 November 2025?
These hints are meant to cut down on the number of possible five-letter words a lot, bringing you closer to the answer without giving away the Wordle answer on November 3. Follow these steps to be successful!
Hint 1: The first letter of the word is a vowel.
Hint 2: The letter "K" is in the word.
Hint 3: The answer is a verb that is used a lot.
Hint 4: It means to stop sleeping in the past.
What is the Final Wordle Clue #1598?
There are three vowels in the puzzle: A, O, and E. There are no letters that repeat. This is often a helpful structural detail when solving!
What is the Wordle Answer for 3 November 2025?
If you’ve utilized all the hints and clues above and are either ready to confirm your final guess or simply cannot risk losing your incredible streak, the moment of truth has arrived.
The final solution to the NYT Wordle 1598 for Monday, November 3, 2025, is: A W O KE
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for 1 November, 2025 #1596: MOTEL
Wordle Hint for 31 October, 2025 #1595: ABHOR
Wordle Hint for 30 October, 2025 #1594: LATHE
Wordle Hint for 29 October, 2025 #1593: GLARE
Wordle Hint for 26 October, 2025 #1590: PLUMP
You’ve successfully cracked the challenge of Wordle Nov 3 2025! Whether you used a solid starting word or carefully applied our strategic clues, your Wordle streak is safe for another day. Celebrate your success and come back tomorrow to keep the momentum going!
To read more such amazing stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation