Wordle hint and answer today (3 November 2025): Welcome back for another day with the NYT Wordle! Today’s puzzle, Wordle 1598, arriving on November 3, 2025, offers a five-letter word that is exceptionally common but has an unusual vowel-to-consonant ratio. If your starting word didn't reveal a green or yellow box, you might be facing a classic Wordle struggle where the solution feels both obvious and impossible.

Before you commit to your next guess and risk your streak, we’re here to help. We have compiled a set of non-spoiler hints and a very specific clue to gently guide you toward today's Wordle word. Use these tips strategically to keep your streak alive and conquer this puzzle!

What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 3 November 2025?

These hints are meant to cut down on the number of possible five-letter words a lot, bringing you closer to the answer without giving away the Wordle answer on November 3. Follow these steps to be successful!