Wordle hint and answer today (October 26, 2025): The calendar has flipped to October 26, 2025, meaning a brand new Wordle challenge awaits you. Today’s puzzle, Wordle 1590, has arrived, and if you’ve had a few close calls lately, you know how crucial a solid starting strategy is.
Your daily Wordle session is more than just a game; it's a quick, sharp mental workout, and we’re here to ensure you maintain that hard-earned streak. If you’ve played your first few guesses and feel like you're staring at a wall of gray and yellow, don't worry. We’ve compiled the best, most strategic Wordle hints and the definitive Wordle answer 26 October 2025.
What are the Wordle Hints (26 October 2025)?
Don't let today's word defeat you. We know you’re on the hunt for hints that guide without giving the whole thing away, sticking to the spirit of the NYT Wordle puzzle game. Below, we've broken down the clues into progressively helpful stages. Use them one at a time to nudge yourself closer to the solution for Wordle 1590.
What Letters are in Today's Wordle Word?
This first hint is about common letter types to help you guess the next word.
-
The word contains only one vowel from A, E, I, O, U.
-
That single vowel is U.
-
The first letter is a consonant often found in words like play or price.
-
The word begins with the letter P.
Does Wordle Answer Today have a Repeating Letter?
This is the most essential piece of information for today’s puzzle, as repeated letters are a frequent stumbling block in the NYT Wordle.
Yes! Wordle 1590 has a solution that has a consonant that repeats. The letter P is in the word twice.
What is the Structure of the Today Wordle Word?
Put your known letters in this pattern to help you choose the best option.
-
The pattern of letters is consonant, consonant, vowel, consonant, consonant. (C C U M P)
-
The letter P is in the first and fourth places.
-
The word ends with a consonant that often follows 'M'.
What is a Specific Definition Hint for Today’s Wordle?
This final, context-based hint should give you the necessary breakthrough to solve the puzzle, provided you have placed a few letters.
The word can be used as an adjective to describe someone or something that is full, round, or slightly fat.
The word can also be a verb, meaning to drop heavily, or to shake or hit something (like a pillow) to make it fuller.
What is the Wordle Answer for 26 October 2025?
If you've played all your cards and still can't find the solution to today's tricky puzzle, it’s time for the reveal. Use this answer to secure your streak and move on with your day!
(A moment of reflection on your masterful use of hints...)
The definitive NYT Wordle Today (#1590) word is:
PLUMP
Congratulations on solving NYT Wordle Today (#1590)! Whether you crushed it on your second guess or used all six attempts, a win is a win, and your streak is safe for another 24 hours. Be sure to check back in tomorrow for new today Wordle hints and the answer to Wordle #1591!
