Wordle hint and answer today (October 26, 2025): The calendar has flipped to October 26, 2025, meaning a brand new Wordle challenge awaits you. Today’s puzzle, Wordle 1590, has arrived, and if you’ve had a few close calls lately, you know how crucial a solid starting strategy is.

Your daily Wordle session is more than just a game; it's a quick, sharp mental workout, and we’re here to ensure you maintain that hard-earned streak. If you’ve played your first few guesses and feel like you're staring at a wall of gray and yellow, don't worry. We’ve compiled the best, most strategic Wordle hints and the definitive Wordle answer 26 October 2025.

What are the Wordle Hints (26 October 2025)?

Don't let today's word defeat you. We know you’re on the hunt for hints that guide without giving the whole thing away, sticking to the spirit of the NYT Wordle puzzle game. Below, we've broken down the clues into progressively helpful stages. Use them one at a time to nudge yourself closer to the solution for Wordle 1590.