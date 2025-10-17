Wordle today, October 17, 2025: Welcome to the daily grind, Wordle warriors! Today is Friday, October 17, 2025, and The New York Times has delivered Puzzle #1581. If your opening word left you with a less-than-ideal board, don't sweat it. Today's word isn't the most obscure, but it features a challenging letter structure that can quickly chew through your six guesses. Many players struggle with words that include repeated letters or less common starting letters, and this puzzle has both! We're here to give you the push you need to change those yellow tiles to green and keep your score. Ready to break the code for today's puzzle game? What are the Wordle Hints for October 17, 2025? Before you start guessing randomly and jeopardizing your streak, let's look at the best ways to narrow down the word list for Wordle 1581. We've broken down the key structural elements to point you in the right direction.

Does Today's Wordle Answer Have a Repeated Letter? Yes! A repeated letter is often the trickiest element in a Wordle puzzle, and you'll definitely need to account for it today. The repeated letter is one of the more common consonants. What Letters Are in Today’s Wordle Answer? Starting Letter: The word begins with the letter G. Ending Letter: The word concludes with the letter S. Vowel Count: There is only one single vowel in today’s five-letter word. This vowel is O. What is the Final Clue for Wordle #1581? If you're down to your last couple of guesses and need a precise, high-value clue to lock in the wordle answer today, focus on the meaning. Clue: This word has two distinct, popular meanings. It can describe something that is highly unpleasant or disgusting ("That movie was so..."), or it can refer to a total amount before deductions ("Your salary gross amount").