Wordle today, October 16, 2025: The Wordle 1580 puzzle is as classic as ever because it has a common first letter and a hard but common last letter. To solve today’s word, you'll need to focus on structure and a key repeated consonant. We've compiled the most valuable, non-spoiler hints and a definitive clue to help you lock in that green-tile victory and keep your streak alive. Stop wasting those valuable guesses; let's get you straight to the solution for this NYT Wordle today. What are the Wordle Hints for October 16, 2025? We want you to solve the puzzle yourself, so here are a few strategic clues to guide your guessing process for Wordle today. Use the yellow and green results you got before to cross out letters and get closer to the answer. Hint 1: Letter Start and End: The five-letter word starts with the letter C and ends with the letter Y.

Hint 2: Vowel Count: Today's word only has one real vowel (A, E, I, O, U). Hint 3: Letter Repeats: This word has a letter that appears more than once. There are only four characters that are different from each other. Hint 4: Semantic Clue: The word is an adjective that describes someone who is being mean or spiteful on purpose, often in a sneaky way. What is the Final Clue for Wordle #1580? The letter that shows up twice is a consonant that is quite common. The answer has the letter T in it more than once. What is the Wordle Answer for October 16, 2025? Stop scrolling if you’re still trying to solve it yourself! This section contains the definitive Wordle answer today, October 16, 2025. If you've used our hints and the letter clue, you've likely figured it out. The first letter is "C," the last letter is "Y," there is one vowel ("A"), and the letter "T" is repeated.