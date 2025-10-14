Wordle hint and answer today: The daily quest for your Wordle streak continues with puzzle #1578 on October 14, 2025. Today's word isn't one of the most obscure five-letter words, but its specific combination of letters—especially the vowels—can make it a bit of a sticky challenge. If your starting word didn't reveal a few yellow or green tiles, you might be feeling the pressure of running low on guesses.

Don't worry, you’ve come to the right NYT Wordle 1578 hint answer October 14 2025 puzzle game guide. We've compiled a set of strategic hints and a definitive solution to keep your successful run intact. We recommend you try to solve it yourself first, then scroll down for the next level of help.

What are the Wordle Hints Today for October 14, 2025?

If you've tried the Wordle for October 14, 2025, a few times and ended up with too many gray squares, these strategic tips should help you narrow down your options and get closer to the answer today.