By Harshita Singh
Oct 8, 2025, 06:23 EDT

Today’s Wordle, number 1572, for October 8, 2025, features a challenging combination of a common starting letter and a tricky double consonant. If you are stuck and need the Wordle today hint to save your streak, you've come to the right place. We provide the strategic clues and the final Wordle answer today. 

Wordle hint and answer today, for October 8, 2025
Wordle hint and answer for October 8, 2025: If you're reading this, you probably can't figure out today's New York Times puzzle, Wordle 1572, which came out on October 8, 2025. You are not alone, so don't worry. This five-letter word is a verb. Even though it uses letters that are pretty common, the way they are arranged, especially the double letter, can often confuse even experienced players. Don't just stare at your screen or make wild guesses that could ruin your hard-earned streak. Instead, think strategically. We have put together three different levels of help, from small hints to the full answer, to give you the push you need to finish the NYT Wordle today.

What are the Wordle Hints Today for October 8, 2025? 

Before we get into the most specific Wordle 1572 hint, here are three general hints to help you make your next guess. Use your previous results to rule out gray letters and zero in on the yellow and green ones.

  • The word has the normal vowel "A" and the semi-vowel "Y."

  • The word "Wordle" starts with the letter A.

  • The letter Y is the last letter in the puzzle for October 8, 2025.

  • Wordle's answer today is a verb. It talks about an action.

  • The first letter is immediately followed by a consonant that appears twice. Think of a word structure like this: A _ _ _ Y.

Final Clue for Wordle 1572

The hardest part of Wordle 1572 is figuring out where to put the letters that repeat. If you've been guessing common consonants like R, S, or T, try changing your focus. To figure out the Wordle hints on October 8, 2025, you need to see that the letter N is repeated and is in the middle of the word.

Clue: The word is a common way to say "bother". 

What is the Wordle Answer Today for October 8, 2025?

Ready to secure your win? If you've used your six guesses or simply need the definitive solution, the Wordle today answer for puzzle #1572 is revealed below.

The Wordle Answer for Wednesday, October 8, 2025, is: ANNOY

The Meaning of Today’s Wordle Answer

Today's NYT Wordle answer is a simple but useful word:  ANNOY.

  • Definition: ANNOY is a verb meaning to irritate, bother, or mildly make someone angry; to pester by repeated or disagreeable actions.

  • Context: People often use the word to talk about small annoyances in their daily lives. 

For instance, "The buzzing fly continued to ANNOY the student as they tried to study," or "We didn't want to ANNOY the neighbors with loud music late at night." The fact that the word has the letter "N" in the middle of it twice makes it a very hard but fair Wordle challenge.

Previous Wordle Answers from Archive

Wordle Hint for October 7, 2025 #1571: NYLON

Wordle Hint for October 6, 2025 #1570: AMUSE

Wordle Hint for October 4, 2025 #1568: RELAY

Wordle Hint for October 3, 2025 #1567: SPASM

Congratulations on solving Wordle 1572! Whether you only needed a subtle hint or the full answer to keep your winning streak intact, the important thing is that you learned something new about the word's unique letter structure. Be sure to check back tomorrow, October 9, for the next NYT game and our fresh, strategic clues to help you start strong. Good luck!

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
