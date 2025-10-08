Wordle hint and answer for October 8, 2025: If you're reading this, you probably can't figure out today's New York Times puzzle, Wordle 1572, which came out on October 8, 2025. You are not alone, so don't worry. This five-letter word is a verb. Even though it uses letters that are pretty common, the way they are arranged, especially the double letter, can often confuse even experienced players. Don't just stare at your screen or make wild guesses that could ruin your hard-earned streak. Instead, think strategically. We have put together three different levels of help, from small hints to the full answer, to give you the push you need to finish the NYT Wordle today. What are the Wordle Hints Today for October 8, 2025? Before we get into the most specific Wordle 1572 hint, here are three general hints to help you make your next guess. Use your previous results to rule out gray letters and zero in on the yellow and green ones.

The word has the normal vowel "A" and the semi-vowel "Y."

The word "Wordle" starts with the letter A.

The letter Y is the last letter in the puzzle for October 8, 2025.

Wordle's answer today is a verb. It talks about an action.

The first letter is immediately followed by a consonant that appears twice. Think of a word structure like this: A _ _ _ Y. Final Clue for Wordle 1572 The hardest part of Wordle 1572 is figuring out where to put the letters that repeat. If you've been guessing common consonants like R, S, or T, try changing your focus. To figure out the Wordle hints on October 8, 2025, you need to see that the letter N is repeated and is in the middle of the word. Clue: The word is a common way to say "bother". What is the Wordle Answer Today for October 8, 2025? Ready to secure your win? If you've used your six guesses or simply need the definitive solution, the Wordle today answer for puzzle #1572 is revealed below.

The Wordle Answer for Wednesday, October 8, 2025, is: ANNOY The Meaning of Today’s Wordle Answer Today's NYT Wordle answer is a simple but useful word: ANNOY. Definition : ANNOY is a verb meaning to irritate, bother, or mildly make someone angry; to pester by repeated or disagreeable actions.

Context: People often use the word to talk about small annoyances in their daily lives. For instance, "The buzzing fly continued to ANNOY the student as they tried to study," or "We didn't want to ANNOY the neighbors with loud music late at night." The fact that the word has the letter "N" in the middle of it twice makes it a very hard but fair Wordle challenge. Previous Wordle Answers from Archive Wordle Hint for October 7, 2025 #1571: NYLON Wordle Hint for October 6, 2025 #1570: AMUSE Wordle Hint for October 4, 2025 #1568: RELAY