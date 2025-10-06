Today's Wordle answer, October 6, 2025: The start of a new week often brings a fresh challenge to the daily NYT Wordle. If your usual starting word didn't land as many green or yellow tiles as you hoped on puzzle #1570, you're not alone. This word is a common verb, but its specific letter combination can easily trip you up, especially if you haven't identified the unusually high number of vowels. Don't risk your perfect run! We’re here to provide the most strategic and progressive hints to help you win.
What are Today’s Wordle Hints for October 6, 2025?
To earn those coveted green squares, you must first master the art of elimination. Use these hints to significantly narrow down your remaining options. Check your current guesses against the facts below, and only scroll further when you need a more specific nudge.
Vowels and Consonants in Wordle Today
The Wordle word contains three of the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U).
The three vowels in this five-letter word are all unique.
There are no repeating letters in the final answer.
What are the Starting and Ending Letters in Wordle Word?
The word starts with the letter A.
The word ends with the letter E.
Final Wordle Clue Today for October 6, 2025
The word is a verb that means to entertain or delight someone, often in a light, playful, or humorous way.
What is Today's Wordle Word?
If you've run out of guesses or simply want to confirm your final attempt, the answer to the NYT Wordle Today is below. This is your chance to protect your streak.
The Wordle Answer for October 6, 2025 (Puzzle #1570) is:
AMUSE
Wordle Answers from Archive
Congratulations on solving Wordle today, answer #1570! Whether you got it in two attempts or needed a few hints to cross the finish line, you protected your winning streak. Don't forget to share your score. We’ll see you back here tomorrow for the Wordle hint and Wordle answer for the next daily puzzle.
