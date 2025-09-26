NYT Wordle hint and answer today (September 26, 2025): Stuck on today’s Wordle? You’re not alone. The letter structure of the New York Times puzzle for September 26, 2025, might confuse you, especially if you're not expecting a letter to repeat or a common consonant to be in an unusual place. But don't worry, we're here to help you get through it. This puzzle is a verb that means to waste time or put off doing something. The ending is hard, which makes it hard to solve on your own. Let's solve this puzzle together, step by step, so you can keep winning. What are the Hints for Wordle Today, September 26, 2025? Solving Wordle is all about strategy. Before you jump to the answer, use these hints to guide your next guess. The right starting word can make or break your game, so if your initial attempt didn't give you much, these clues are designed to get you back on track.

Hint 1: Vowels and Consonants. Today's word contains only one vowel. You'll need to think about which of the five main vowels (A, E, I, O, U) fits best. Hint 2: Repeated Letters. A key part of today's puzzle is a double letter. One of the consonants is used twice. Hint 3: The letters that start and end words. The first letter of the word is "D," and the last letter is "Y." The Final Clue for Wordle #1560 The Wordle word for today commonly means to "put off" or "hang out." Think of something you might do if you're not in a hurry or are actively avoiding a task. The Wordle Answer for September 26, 2025 If you've used the hints and are still stumped, or if you simply want to confirm your guess, the time has come. The answer to Wordle #1560 is... ...DALLY What is the Meaning of DALLY? The answer to today's Wordle (DALLY) is a verb that means "to move or act slowly." It can also mean to waste time or just hang out. The word "dally" is often used to mean "to be casual or playful," as in "He was dallying with the idea of a new career before he finally made the leap." It can also mean flirting without really wanting to, like when people "dally" with each other at a party.