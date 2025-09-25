NYT Wordle hint and answer today (September 25, 2025): Welcome back, Wordle fans! A brand new day brings a brand new five-letter puzzle from the New York Times, and today, September 25, is no different. We know how satisfying it is to keep that winning streak going, but some days, the word just won't come to you. Wordle #1559, today's puzzle, might have you stumped, but don't worry—we're here to help you figure it out with some smart hints. We'll help you along the way by giving you hints that will help you get to the right answer without giving it away too soon. What are the Wordle Hints Today, for September 25, 2025? If your first few guesses don't work, it's a good idea to stop and think about it again. When you play Wordle, it's best to think about how letters are usually put together and where vowels go. The word of the day is a five-letter noun, and it has some letters that you might not have thought of.

Hint 1: The word starts with the letter 'D'. Hint 2: It has two vowels, and they are not adjacent to each other. Hint 3: The third letter of the word is 'A'. Wordle Clue No. 1559 Let's look at the letter placement. Remember, the Wordle for September 25 doesn't contain any repeating letters, which can sometimes trip players up. Think about a word that describes how a piece of fabric hangs or is arranged, often with elegant folds. What is the Answer for Wordle Today? Alright, it's time to reveal the final answer. If you've exhausted all your attempts or just want to confirm your guess, here is the answer for Wordle #1559. The answer to today's Wordle is DRAPE. What Does "DRAPE" Mean? When you use “drape” as a verb, it becomes an act of hanging or putting on cloth in a loose way. It can also mean how something hangs, like a piece of cloth, as a noun. You could "drape" a blanket over the couch or look at how a pretty curtain "drapes" over the window.