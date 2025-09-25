CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Wordle Today #1559: Check Hints and Answer for September 25, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Sep 25, 2025, 04:22 EDT

Wordle today, September 25, presents a new five-letter challenge. If you're stuck on puzzle #1559, we have hints to help you solve it. Find out how to tackle the daily NYT puzzle and get today's Wordle answer right here.

Wordle hints and answer today, for September 25, 2025
NYT Wordle hint and answer today (September 25, 2025): Welcome back, Wordle fans! A brand new day brings a brand new five-letter puzzle from the New York Times, and today, September 25, is no different. We know how satisfying it is to keep that winning streak going, but some days, the word just won't come to you. Wordle #1559, today's puzzle, might have you stumped, but don't worry—we're here to help you figure it out with some smart hints. We'll help you along the way by giving you hints that will help you get to the right answer without giving it away too soon.

What are the Wordle Hints Today, for September 25, 2025? 

If your first few guesses don't work, it's a good idea to stop and think about it again. When you play Wordle, it's best to think about how letters are usually put together and where vowels go. The word of the day is a five-letter noun, and it has some letters that you might not have thought of.

Hint 1: The word starts with the letter 'D'.

Hint 2: It has two vowels, and they are not adjacent to each other.

Hint 3: The third letter of the word is 'A'.

Wordle Clue No. 1559

Let's look at the letter placement. Remember, the Wordle for September 25 doesn't contain any repeating letters, which can sometimes trip players up. Think about a word that describes how a piece of fabric hangs or is arranged, often with elegant folds.

What is the Answer for Wordle Today?

Alright, it's time to reveal the final answer. If you've exhausted all your attempts or just want to confirm your guess, here is the answer for Wordle #1559.

The answer to today's Wordle is DRAPE.

What Does "DRAPE" Mean?

When you use “drape” as a verb, it becomes an act of hanging or putting on cloth in a loose way. It can also mean how something hangs, like a piece of cloth, as a noun. You could "drape" a blanket over the couch or look at how a pretty curtain "drapes" over the window.

Wordle Answers from Archive

Wordle Hint for September 25, 2025 #1558: BLUNT

Wordle Hint for September 24, 2025 #1557: MOUTH

Wordle Hint for September 23, 2025 #1556: QUILL

Wordle Hint for September 20, 2025 #1554: DEFER

We hope these hints helped you keep your Wordle winning streak going today. You did a great job with puzzle #1559! Come back tomorrow for more tips on how to play and the answer to the next puzzle.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
