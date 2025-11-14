CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers (2020–2025): Download PDF for All Subjects

CBSE Class 10 PYQ PDF: Preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 becomes easier when students practise with the CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers. These papers help students understand the latest exam pattern, important question types, chapter-wise weightage, and difficulty levels.
To assist Class 10 students, we have provided official CBSE Class 10 question papers of the last 5 years (2020–2025) for all major subjects, along with all sets of question papers released for each year. These PDFs are updated as per the revised CBSE syllabus, especially after the syllabus changes implemented post-2022.
Why Use CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers?
Practising previous year papers is one of the most effective strategies for scoring high in the board exams. Here’s why these papers are extremely useful:
1. Understand the Latest CBSE Exam Pattern
The CBSE Class 10 question paper pattern includes:
- Competency-based questions
- Case-study questions
- MCQs and short/long answer questions
Solving past papers helps students become familiar with this pattern.
2. Helps Prepare as per Revised Syllabus (Post-2022 Changes)
CBSE removed several chapters and topics from Class 10 subjects after 2022. Hence, papers from the last 5 years match the current syllabus better than older papers.
3. Improve Time-Management and Accuracy
Attempting timed practice using previous year papers boosts writing speed and confidence.
4. Identify Important Repeated Questions
Students can analyse commonly asked concepts and chapter-wise trends.
CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers (Subject-Wise & Year-Wise PDFs: 2020–2025)
Here, we have provided downloadable PDFs of official CBSE Class 10 question papers for all major subjects.
Note: CBSE Board Exams 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so no official question papers were released for that year.
CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers – Mathematics
Maths Standard
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Question Paper 2025 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Question Paper 2024 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Question Paper 2023 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Question Paper 2022 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Question Paper 2020 – Download PDF
Maths Basic
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2025 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2024 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2023 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2022 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2020 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers – Science
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2024 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2023 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2022 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2020 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers – Social Science (SST)
CBSE Class 10 SST Question Paper 2025 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 SST Question Paper 2024 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 SST Question Paper 2023 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 SST Question Paper 2022 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 SST Question Paper 2020 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers – English
English Language & Literature (2020–2025)
CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2025 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2024 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2023 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2022 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2020 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers – Hindi
Hindi A
CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2025 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2024 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2023 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2022 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2020 – Download PDF
Hindi B
CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2025 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2024 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2023 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2022 – Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2020 – Download PDF
How to Use These CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers Effectively?
1. Solve One Full Paper Weekly
Simulate real exam conditions by solving one paper in 3 hours without breaks.
2. Analyse Your Answers
Check mistakes, improve weak chapters, and revise difficult topics.
3. Revision with Marking Scheme
If marking schemes are available, students should compare answers with them.
4. Focus on Frequently Asked Typologies
Particularly:
- Assertion-Reason questions
- Source-based/Situation-based questions
CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026 – Quick Overview
Students must be aware of the updated pattern to make the best use of PYQs.
Marks Distribution
- 80 marks – Board exam
- 20 marks – Internal assessment
Question Types
- MCQs
- Short answer questions
- Long answer questions
- Case-study & competency-based questions
Click here to check the detailed CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Question Paper Pattern 2026 for all subjects.
Benefits of Solving CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Papers Before Board Exam 2026
Solving CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Papers before the Board Exam 2026 offers multiple advantages for students. It not only strengthens exam preparation but also improves speed, accuracy, and overall confidence. Below are the key benefits:
Boosts confidence:
Practising real exam papers helps students feel more prepared and confident about their performance.
Reduces exam stress:
Solving timed papers creates a familiar exam-like environment, reducing anxiety on the actual exam day.
Familiarises students with the difficulty level:
Students get a clear idea of the types of questions and the overall difficulty level CBSE usually sets.
Helps score 90%+ by consistent practice:
Regular PYQ practice improves speed, accuracy, and understanding—helping students achieve high marks.
Develops strong conceptual clarity:
Repeated exposure to important topics strengthens concepts and improves problem-solving skills.
The CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers (2020–2025) provided here will help students prepare effectively for the CBSE Board Exam 2026. As the syllabus underwent significant changes post-2022, these recent papers are perfectly aligned with the present exam pattern and syllabus. Students are advised to download the PDFs and practise regularly for the best results.
