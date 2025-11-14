CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers (2020–2025): Download PDF for All Subjects

CBSE Class 10 PYQ PDF: Preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 becomes easier when students practise with the CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers. These papers help students understand the latest exam pattern, important question types, chapter-wise weightage, and difficulty levels. To assist Class 10 students, we have provided official CBSE Class 10 question papers of the last 5 years (2020–2025) for all major subjects, along with all sets of question papers released for each year. These PDFs are updated as per the revised CBSE syllabus, especially after the syllabus changes implemented post-2022. Why Use CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers? Practising previous year papers is one of the most effective strategies for scoring high in the board exams. Here’s why these papers are extremely useful:

1. Understand the Latest CBSE Exam Pattern The CBSE Class 10 question paper pattern includes: Competency-based questions

Case-study questions

MCQs and short/long answer questions Solving past papers helps students become familiar with this pattern. 2. Helps Prepare as per Revised Syllabus (Post-2022 Changes) CBSE removed several chapters and topics from Class 10 subjects after 2022. Hence, papers from the last 5 years match the current syllabus better than older papers. 3. Improve Time-Management and Accuracy Attempting timed practice using previous year papers boosts writing speed and confidence. 4. Identify Important Repeated Questions Students can analyse commonly asked concepts and chapter-wise trends. CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers (Subject-Wise & Year-Wise PDFs: 2020–2025) Here, we have provided downloadable PDFs of official CBSE Class 10 question papers for all major subjects.

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2024 – Download PDF CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2023 – Download PDF CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2022 – Download PDF CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2020 – Download PDF CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers – Hindi Hindi A CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2025 – Download PDF CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2024 – Download PDF CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2023 – Download PDF CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2022 – Download PDF CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2020 – Download PDF Hindi B CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2025 – Download PDF CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2024 – Download PDF CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2023 – Download PDF CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2022 – Download PDF CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2020 – Download PDF

How to Use These CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers Effectively? 1. Solve One Full Paper Weekly Simulate real exam conditions by solving one paper in 3 hours without breaks. 2. Analyse Your Answers Check mistakes, improve weak chapters, and revise difficult topics. 3. Revision with Marking Scheme If marking schemes are available, students should compare answers with them. 4. Focus on Frequently Asked Typologies Particularly: Assertion-Reason questions

Source-based/Situation-based questions CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026 – Quick Overview Students must be aware of the updated pattern to make the best use of PYQs. Marks Distribution 80 marks – Board exam

20 marks – Internal assessment Question Types MCQs

Short answer questions

Long answer questions

Case-study & competency-based questions Click here to check the detailed CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Question Paper Pattern 2026 for all subjects.

Benefits of Solving CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Papers Before Board Exam 2026 Solving CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Papers before the Board Exam 2026 offers multiple advantages for students. It not only strengthens exam preparation but also improves speed, accuracy, and overall confidence. Below are the key benefits: Boosts confidence: Practising real exam papers helps students feel more prepared and confident about their performance. Reduces exam stress: Solving timed papers creates a familiar exam-like environment, reducing anxiety on the actual exam day. Familiarises students with the difficulty level: Students get a clear idea of the types of questions and the overall difficulty level CBSE usually sets. Helps score 90%+ by consistent practice: Regular PYQ practice improves speed, accuracy, and understanding—helping students achieve high marks.