Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Today for 1100 Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026: Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for 1100 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies under its recruitment drive for Wealth Management Services and Corporate & Institutional Credit departments. The recruitment notification was released under the Advt No BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/17 and it includes posts for Wealth Executive and Credit Analyst C&IC. The online application process started on September 4, 2026 and the last date to apply was September 24, 2026 . Further the last date was extended till October 16, 2026 to provide another chance for those candidates who could not apply earlier. The selection process for BOB SO Vacancy consists of many stages: Shortlisting, CBT Test, Psychometric test, personal interview, document verification and at last medical examination.

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates who fulfills the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official Bank of Baroda website. Applicants are advised to fill the online application form and ensure that all details given are correct. The application facility is available through the official recruitment portal. Check the direct link to apply for BOB LBO Recruitment 2026 from the table given below.

BOB SO Recruitment 2026 Link Click Here BOB SO Notification 2026 Click Here

BOB SO Notification 2026 Highlights

The Bank of Baroda Specialist Officer recruitment aims to fill 1,100 vacancies across two departments. The key details related to the recruitment process are given below.