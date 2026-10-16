Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Today for 1100 Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here
Bank of Baroda has announced 1100 Specialist Officer vacancies for Wealth Executive and Credit Analyst posts. The online application process will close on October 16, 2026. Check this article for direct application link, notification details, eligibility criteria, application steps and category wise fees here.
Key Points
- Bank of Baroda announced 1100 Specialist Officer vacancies for 2026 recruitment.
- Online applications began Sep 4, 2026, with an extended deadline of Oct 16, 2026.
- Posts include Wealth Executive & Credit Analyst; fees are Rs 850 (Gen/OBC) & Rs 175 (others).
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026: Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for 1100 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies under its recruitment drive for Wealth Management Services and Corporate & Institutional Credit departments. The recruitment notification was released under the Advt No BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/17 and it includes posts for Wealth Executive and Credit Analyst C&IC. The online application process started on September 4, 2026 and the last date to apply was September 24, 2026. Further the last date was extended till October 16, 2026 to provide another chance for those candidates who could not apply earlier. The selection process for BOB SO Vacancy consists of many stages: Shortlisting, CBT Test, Psychometric test, personal interview, document verification and at last medical examination.
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates who fulfills the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official Bank of Baroda website. Applicants are advised to fill the online application form and ensure that all details given are correct. The application facility is available through the official recruitment portal. Check the direct link to apply for BOB LBO Recruitment 2026 from the table given below.
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BOB SO Recruitment 2026 Link
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BOB SO Notification 2026
BOB SO Notification 2026 Highlights
The Bank of Baroda Specialist Officer recruitment aims to fill 1,100 vacancies across two departments. The key details related to the recruitment process are given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bank of Baroda
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Recruitment Name
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BOB SO Recruitment 2026
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Advertisement Number
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BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/17
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Total Vacancies
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1,100
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Posts
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Wealth Executive, Credit Analyst – C&IC
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Application Start Date
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September 4, 2026
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Last Date to Submit Online Applications
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October 16, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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bankofbaroda.bank.in
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who will apply for the BOB SO Recruitment must fulfill the eligibility criteria as given in the official notification for the respective posts. You must remember that if you do not meet the eligibility then your application can be rejected. Check details below,
1. Wealth Executive (JMG/S-I)
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Candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline.
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Candidates must have at least one valid certification such as IC 38, NISM Series V A, NISM Series XXI A or NISM Series V-D.
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Candidates have a minimum of two years of wealth product sales experience.
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Age Limit- The minimum age is 22 years while maximum age should not exceed 32 years.
2. Credit Analyst – C&IC (MMG/S-II)
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Candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline and be a Chartered Accountant (CA).
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In addition they must have one year of banking experience in a Scheduled Commercial Bank.
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Age Limit- The minimum age is 21 years while maximum age is 33 years.
How to Apply Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official Bank of Baroda website.
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The homepage will open then you have to visit the career section and open the Current Opportunities section.
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Click on the link BOB SO Recruitment 2026.
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Upload the relevant documents such as photographs and signatures.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Review details once and then submit the application form.
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Download and save a copy the same for future references.
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fee while submitting the online form. The category wise fees distribution is given below .
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Category
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Application Fee
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General, EWS and OBC
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Rs 850
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SC, ST, PwBD, ESM and Women
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Rs 175
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.