ICAI CA Final November 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon: Check Direct Download Link at eservices.icai.org
ICAI CA Final Admit Card Nov 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the admit cards for the CA Final November 2026 examinations in the third week of October 2026. Candidates appearing for Group 1 and Group 2 examinations can access and download their hall tickets directly from the official examination services portal at eservices.icai.org.
ICAI CA Final Admit Card Nov 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the admit card for the CA Final November 2026 exams in the third week of October 2026. Students appearing in Group 1 and Group 2 tests can download the mandatory hall ticket from the official website of the examination services eservices.icai.org using their Self Service Portal (SSP) registration ID and password. According to the officially announced examination dates, Group 1 examinations will take place on November 2, 4, and 6, 2026, while Group 2 examinations will take place on November 9, 11, and 13, 2026.
While most of the theory tests will be conducted between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), the test of Paper 6 (Integrated Business Solutions) will be conducted between 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM IST. Once the hall ticket is downloaded, students should cross-check all the details such as name, roll number, address of the designated examination center, selected language medium, and photograph.
ICAI CA Final November 2026: Examination Schedule
Below is the examination schedule related to the ICAI CA Final November 2026:
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Event / Assessment Phase
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Schedule Details
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Official Website Portal
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Tentative Admit Card Release Window
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Third Week of October 2026
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CA Final Group 1 Examinations
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November 2, 4, and 6, 2026
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Official ICAI Examination Centers
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CA Final Group 2 Examinations
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November 9, 11, and 13, 2026
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Official ICAI Examination Centers
How To Download The ICAI CA Final November 2026 Admit Card?
To download the ICAI CA Final November 2026 Admit Card follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of the ICAI examination portal at eservices.icai.org
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Go to the link labeled as "Admit Card Final Exam November 2026" available on the home page
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Type your Self Service Portal (SSP) ID/username and password in the space provided
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See the admit card displayed on the screen with personal information and print the hall ticket in PDF format.
ICAI CA Final November 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned
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Name and Roll No. of Candidate
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Registration Details (SSP registration no./ID)
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Examination Group and Paper Details (Group I, Group II, and Paper codes)
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Name and Address of the Examination Center
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Examination Timings (Papers 1 to 5: 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Paper 6: 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.)
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Photograph and Signature of the Candidate
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Important Instructions for Examination Day
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.