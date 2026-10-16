ICAI CA Final November 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon: Check Direct Download Link at eservices.icai.org

ICAI CA Final Admit Card Nov 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the admit card for the CA Final November 2026 exams in the third week of October 2026. Students appearing in Group 1 and Group 2 tests can download the mandatory hall ticket from the official website of the examination services eservices.icai.org using their Self Service Portal (SSP) registration ID and password. According to the officially announced examination dates, Group 1 examinations will take place on November 2, 4, and 6, 2026, while Group 2 examinations will take place on November 9, 11, and 13, 2026.

While most of the theory tests will be conducted between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), the test of Paper 6 (Integrated Business Solutions) will be conducted between 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM IST. Once the hall ticket is downloaded, students should cross-check all the details such as name, roll number, address of the designated examination center, selected language medium, and photograph.