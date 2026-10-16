NMC Relief for MBBS Students: One Additional Mercy Attempt Granted for 1st Professional Exam

NMC Mercy Attempt MBBS: The National Medical Commission (NMC), through its Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), has released a public notice regarding providing another one-time “mercy attempt” to eligible medical students who have been admitted after 2019-20 for passing their First Professional MBBS Examination. The special provision of this unique measure will help resolve eligible pending cases presented before the Commission. In accordance with the guidelines provided by NMC, this additional opportunity is available to those candidates even who exceed the usual time period of four years prescribed for passing first-year examination, but whose admission to educational institution is still valid.

But the apex body made it clear that candidates who were already availed this mercy attempt cannot apply under this notice. Significantly, the Commission noted that this unique opportunity will not increase or relax the total permissible period for completion of the MBBS course. All the medical institutions, universities, and other authorities in India have been instructed to select eligible candidates and arrange their examination. The complete notice is available online at nmc.org.in.