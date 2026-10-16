NMC Relief for MBBS Students: One Additional Mercy Attempt Granted for 1st Professional Exam
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an official public notice granting a one-time additional "mercy attempt" to eligible medical students admitted from the 2019–20 academic year onwards to pass their First Professional MBBS Examination. This exceptional transitional relaxation applies to pending cases without extending the maximum overall MBBS course completion duration.
NMC Mercy Attempt MBBS: The National Medical Commission (NMC), through its Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), has released a public notice regarding providing another one-time “mercy attempt” to eligible medical students who have been admitted after 2019-20 for passing their First Professional MBBS Examination. The special provision of this unique measure will help resolve eligible pending cases presented before the Commission. In accordance with the guidelines provided by NMC, this additional opportunity is available to those candidates even who exceed the usual time period of four years prescribed for passing first-year examination, but whose admission to educational institution is still valid.
But the apex body made it clear that candidates who were already availed this mercy attempt cannot apply under this notice. Significantly, the Commission noted that this unique opportunity will not increase or relax the total permissible period for completion of the MBBS course. All the medical institutions, universities, and other authorities in India have been instructed to select eligible candidates and arrange their examination. The complete notice is available online at nmc.org.in.
NMC One-Time Mercy Attempt: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the NMC One-Time Mercy Attempt:
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Parameter
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Official Details
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Issuing Authority
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Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), NMC
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Notice Issue Date
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October 15, 2026
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Eligible Student Batches
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MBBS candidates admitted from Academic Years 2019–20 and onwards
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Applicable Examination
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First Professional MBBS Examination
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Scope of Relaxation
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One-time transitional relaxation for pending cases before the Commission
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Course Duration Limit
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Maximum overall duration for completing the entire MBBS course remains unchanged
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Official Portal
NMC One-Time Mercy Attempt: Key Guidelines & Eligibility
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Exempt from Time Limit: The attempt at mercy would be considered even when the candidate falls beyond the four-year stipulated time limit for finishing the First Professional MBBS Course provided he/she is a continuing student.
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Candidates Having Previously Utilized Mercy Attempt Not Considered: All such candidates who were earlier benefited by a mercy attempt are not eligible for the further opportunity as stated in this notice.
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Restriction on the Time Period: This attempt at mercy would not in any way stretch the maximum time period to finish the entire MBBS course.
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Transitional Nature: As mentioned by the NMC, it was clearly made known that this particular attempt is an extraordinary and unique one which would help solve some of the pending relief cases.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.