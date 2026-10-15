NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Extends Stray Vacancy Round Schedule; Check Revised Registration & Allotment Dates

NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) working under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has sent out a critical official notification regarding the extension of the schedule for the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round. In the extended schedule, candidates who are qualified to participate can register and make payments till 04:00 PM and 06:00 PM of October 16, 2026, respectively. Further, those candidates who need to change the filled details in their registration form have the chance to use the RESET registration facility till 03:00 PM of the same date.

The choice filling process will remain open till 11:55 PM of October 16, 2026, with the choice locking process starting from 07:00 PM till 11:55 PM. After the completion of the registration and choice locking process, the seat allocation process will be carried out on October 17 and October 18, 2026. The official announcement of the Stray Vacancy Round seat allocation results will be on October 19, 2026. The successful candidates allotted seats will have to visit their allotted medical or dental institutions physically for verification and admission completion purposes from October 19 till October 26, 2026.