NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Extends Stray Vacancy Round Schedule; Check Revised Registration & Allotment Dates
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an urgent notice extending the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round schedule. Candidates can now complete fresh registrations, RESET registration options, payment, and choice locking up to October 16, 2026. The seat allotment result will be declared on October 19, 2026.
NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) working under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has sent out a critical official notification regarding the extension of the schedule for the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round. In the extended schedule, candidates who are qualified to participate can register and make payments till 04:00 PM and 06:00 PM of October 16, 2026, respectively. Further, those candidates who need to change the filled details in their registration form have the chance to use the RESET registration facility till 03:00 PM of the same date.
The choice filling process will remain open till 11:55 PM of October 16, 2026, with the choice locking process starting from 07:00 PM till 11:55 PM. After the completion of the registration and choice locking process, the seat allocation process will be carried out on October 17 and October 18, 2026. The official announcement of the Stray Vacancy Round seat allocation results will be on October 19, 2026. The successful candidates allotted seats will have to visit their allotted medical or dental institutions physically for verification and admission completion purposes from October 19 till October 26, 2026.
Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2026: मेडिकल छात्रों के लिए Update! MCC ने बढ़ाई स्ट्रे वैकेंसी राउंड की लास्ट डेट, देखें रिवाइज्ड शेड्यूल
NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Revised Schedule
Below are the revised schedule for the NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round:
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Event / Process
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Revised Schedule (Server Time)
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Registration Window
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Available up to 04:00 PM on October 16, 2026
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RESET Registration Option
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Available up to 03:00 P.M on October 16, 2026
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Payment Facility
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Available up to 06:00 P.M on October 16, 2026
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Choice Filling Window
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Available up to 11:55 P.M on October 16, 2026
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Choice Locking Window
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07:00 P.M to 11:55 P.M on October 16, 2026
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Seat Processing
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October 17, 2026 – October 18, 2026
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Declaration of Allotment Result
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October 19, 2026
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Physical Reporting at Allotted Institutes
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October 19, 2026 – October 26, 2026
NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Important Instructions for Participating Candidates
Availability of RESET Option: Those candidates who want to make changes in the registration data that they have already sent must use the RESET registration option until 03:00 PM of October 16, 2026.
Mandatory Locking of Choices: The choices must be locked manually between 07:00 PM and 11:55 PM of October 16, 2026. Otherwise, the unlocked choices would automatically lock as per the system rule.
Mandatory Reporting: Candidates selected in the Stray Round have to report to their medical/dental colleges from October 19 to October 26, 2026.
Also Read: Tamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2026-27 Released: Check Class 10 SSLC, Class 12 and Class 11 Arrear Schedules at dge.tn.gov.in
ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Result Date Announced: Scorecards Expected on October 22 at icai.nic.in
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.