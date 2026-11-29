Indian Students & Professionals Alert! December–January 26-27 to See Big Study, Work Visa Rule Changes: Check Country-Wise List
Indian students and working professionals planning to study, work or settle abroad must prepare for significant visa changes during December 2026 and January 2027.
Indian students and professionals heading to the United States, Ireland, Britain, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand face a mix of new rules and existing restrictions during December 2026 and January 2027. The key is to separate changes starting now from measures already operating but still affecting applications, travel and employment.
United States Visa Rules: F-1, H-1B and green cards
A proposed US rule replacing the F-1 and J-1 “duration of status” system with fixed admission periods was vacated by a federal court on November 16, 2026. The existing framework remains in force unless an appeal changes the position. Indian students should not assume the proposed fixed-term admission and extension process has begun.
For H-1B professionals, the additional $100,000 payment requirement for certain new petitions involving workers outside the US remains relevant; it is not a January 2027 launch. Employers should watch the January Visa Bulletin for employment-based green-card priority dates. A proposed PERM overhaul has a January 19 comment deadline, not an implementation date.
Ireland Visa Changes: Travel relief and seasonal permits
From December 1 to January 31, 2027, eligible non-EEA residents whose IRP cards recently expired can use them to travel and return, provided they applied to renew before expiry. They must carry the official Travel Confirmation Notice and renewal proof. This matters to Indian students and workers travelling home.
Ireland’s 2027 Seasonal Employment Permit applications open to approved employers from January 1; this is not a general graduate visa route. Stamp 2 students can generally work 20 hours weekly during term and 40 hours during designated holidays. Stamp 1G graduates may work full-time while seeking qualifying employment.
UK and Singapore Visa Rule Changes from January
From January 1, UK Graduate Route applications by bachelor’s and master’s graduates will receive 18 months instead of two years; PhD graduates retain three years. Eligible applications made by December 31 retain the existing duration.
Singapore raises minimum monthly salaries for new Employment Pass applications to S6,000,andS6,600 in financial services. S Pass thresholds rise to S3,600andS4,000 respectively. Age-based thresholds are higher. Renewals shift to the revised thresholds from January 2028 for existing passes.
Australia, New Zealand and Canada Visa Rule Changes 2026
Australia’s onshore student-visa and family-inclusion restrictions began in October 2026. New Zealand’s revised student-work and graduate routes also began earlier. Canada’s temporary policy lets eligible existing work-permit holders study courses of up to six months without a study permit until December 31, 2027.
Applicants should verify eligibility, dates and transitional provisions before paying fees or making travel plans.
Country-wise visa rule changes 26-27
|
Country
|
Date
|
Category
|
Key change
|
US
|
November 16, 2026
|
F-1 and J-1 students
|
Court vacated the proposed fixed-admission-period rule; existing duration-of-status framework remains in force
|
US
|
September 21, 2025–September 21, 2027
|
Certain H-1B petitions
|
$100,000 payment requirement continues for specified new petitions involving workers outside the US
|
Ireland
|
December 1, 2026–January 31, 2027
|
Existing residents, including students and workers
|
Eligible residents with recently expired IRP cards can travel and return with renewal proof and the official notice
|
Ireland
|
January 1, 2027
|
Seasonal Employment Permits
|
Approved employers can apply for permits for the 2027 picking season
|
UK
|
January 1, 2027
|
Graduate Route
|
Post-study stay falls to 18 months for most bachelor’s and master’s graduates
|
Singapore
|
January 1, 2027
|
Employment Pass
|
Minimum qualifying salary rises to S$6,000, or S$6,600 in financial services
|
Singapore
|
January 1, 2027
|
S Pass
|
Minimum qualifying salary rises to S$3,600, or S$4,000 in financial services
|
Australia
|
October–November 2026
|
Student and graduate visa applicants
|
Restrictions on onshore student applications and family inclusion
|
New Zealand
|
October–November 2026
|
Students and graduates
|
Revised student work conditions and graduate visa options
|
Canada
|
Until December 31, 2027
|
Existing work-permit holders
|
Eligible workers can study courses of up to six months without a separate study permit
Other upcoming visa change: New Zealand
New Zealand has also announced Green List changes effective March 8, 2027. These will affect certain skilled occupations and pathways to residence, including some trades and special-education teaching roles. They are not December or January changes, but Indian professionals planning longer-term migration should track them.
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