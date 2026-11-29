Indian students and professionals heading to the United States, Ireland, Britain, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand face a mix of new rules and existing restrictions during December 2026 and January 2027. The key is to separate changes starting now from measures already operating but still affecting applications, travel and employment. United States Visa Rules: F-1, H-1B and green cards A proposed US rule replacing the F-1 and J-1 “duration of status” system with fixed admission periods was vacated by a federal court on November 16, 2026. The existing framework remains in force unless an appeal changes the position. Indian students should not assume the proposed fixed-term admission and extension process has begun. For H-1B professionals, the additional $100,000 payment requirement for certain new petitions involving workers outside the US remains relevant; it is not a January 2027 launch. Employers should watch the January Visa Bulletin for employment-based green-card priority dates. A proposed PERM overhaul has a January 19 comment deadline, not an implementation date.

Ireland Visa Changes: Travel relief and seasonal permits

From December 1 to January 31, 2027, eligible non-EEA residents whose IRP cards recently expired can use them to travel and return, provided they applied to renew before expiry. They must carry the official Travel Confirmation Notice and renewal proof. This matters to Indian students and workers travelling home.

Ireland’s 2027 Seasonal Employment Permit applications open to approved employers from January 1; this is not a general graduate visa route. Stamp 2 students can generally work 20 hours weekly during term and 40 hours during designated holidays. Stamp 1G graduates may work full-time while seeking qualifying employment. UK and Singapore Visa Rule Changes from January From January 1, UK Graduate Route applications by bachelor’s and master’s graduates will receive 18 months instead of two years; PhD graduates retain three years. Eligible applications made by December 31 retain the existing duration.

Singapore raises minimum monthly salaries for new Employment Pass applications to S6,000,andS6,600 in financial services. S Pass thresholds rise to S3,600andS4,000 respectively. Age-based thresholds are higher. Renewals shift to the revised thresholds from January 2028 for existing passes. Australia, New Zealand and Canada Visa Rule Changes 2026 Australia’s onshore student-visa and family-inclusion restrictions began in October 2026. New Zealand’s revised student-work and graduate routes also began earlier. Canada’s temporary policy lets eligible existing work-permit holders study courses of up to six months without a study permit until December 31, 2027. Applicants should verify eligibility, dates and transitional provisions before paying fees or making travel plans. Country-wise visa rule changes 26-27

Country Date Category Key change US November 16, 2026 F-1 and J-1 students Court vacated the proposed fixed-admission-period rule; existing duration-of-status framework remains in force US September 21, 2025–September 21, 2027 Certain H-1B petitions $100,000 payment requirement continues for specified new petitions involving workers outside the US Ireland December 1, 2026–January 31, 2027 Existing residents, including students and workers Eligible residents with recently expired IRP cards can travel and return with renewal proof and the official notice Ireland January 1, 2027 Seasonal Employment Permits Approved employers can apply for permits for the 2027 picking season UK January 1, 2027 Graduate Route Post-study stay falls to 18 months for most bachelor’s and master’s graduates Singapore January 1, 2027 Employment Pass Minimum qualifying salary rises to S$6,000, or S$6,600 in financial services Singapore January 1, 2027 S Pass Minimum qualifying salary rises to S$3,600, or S$4,000 in financial services Australia October–November 2026 Student and graduate visa applicants Restrictions on onshore student applications and family inclusion New Zealand October–November 2026 Students and graduates Revised student work conditions and graduate visa options Canada Until December 31, 2027 Existing work-permit holders Eligible workers can study courses of up to six months without a separate study permit