The second slot of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026, which concluded at 2:30 PM on 29 November 2026, was moderate in difficulty, with a balanced mix of conceptual and application-based questions across all three sections. VARC followed a pattern similar to CAT 2025, QA drew mainly on core Arithmetic and Algebra topics, and DILR stood out for its high number of TITA (type-in-the-answer) questions. According to Ravi Prakash, Founder, Rodha, Slot 2 rewarded candidates with strong fundamentals and steady accuracy, especially in a DILR section where 11 questions carried no options to fall back on. To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer. 1. Overall Exam Analysis Check CAT 2026 Slot 2 overall exam analysis provided in the table below.

Parameter Details Overall difficulty level Moderate Total number of questions 68 (VARC 24, DILR 22, QA 22) Total duration 120 minutes, 40 minutes per section Marking scheme +3 for a correct answer; −1 for a wrong MCQ; no negative marking for TITA questions Key observations



VARC similar to CAT 2025 with no Odd One Out; 11 TITA questions in DILR; QA focused on core Arithmetic and Algebra Comparison with Slot 1 Similar overall difficulty. The new four-set fill-in-the-blanks format seen in Slot 1 VARC was not reported in Slot 2 2. Section-Wise Difficulty Analysis Section Difficulty Level Key Observations VARC Moderate Pattern similar to CAT 2025; Para Summary, Para Jumbles and Fill in the Blanks; no Odd One Out DILR Moderate Varied sets on flight routes, funding proposals, a tournament, business units and telephone numbers; 11 TITA questions QA Moderate Arithmetic-heavy (Percentages, Mixtures and Alligations, TSD, Time and Work); Inequalities in Algebra

Also Read: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting CAT Scores 2026: Check Fee, Cutoff, Selection Process 3. Important Topics and Question Distribution VARC (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension) The VARC section was moderate and closely followed the CAT 2025 pattern, with no major change reported in the RC structure. Area Details Reading Comprehension Pattern similar to CAT 2025; [passage topics – confirm] Para Summary 3 questions Para Jumbles 3 questions Fill in the Blanks 3 questions Odd One Out No question Good attempt 15+ DILR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) DILR mixed arrangements, logical reasoning and data interpretation. Its standout feature was 11 TITA questions, including four in a bar graph-based DI set. Set Topic / Description Set 1 Flight routes involving 7 cities and 6 legs Set 2 Six students and a funding proposal Set 3 Four-stage tournament Set 4 A company with five business units and two bar graphs Set 5 Telephone numbers involving digit exchange and interchange DL Set Bar graph-based set with 4 TITA questions [confirm whether this is the same as Set 4]

QA (Quantitative Ability) QA was moderate, with Arithmetic carrying most of the section and the focus on applying concepts accurately. Topic Reported Areas Arithmetic Percentages; Mixtures and Alligations; Time, Speed and Distance; Time and Work Algebra At least 1 question on Inequalities Geometry, Number System, Modern Maths Not confirmed yet 4. Key Takeaways for Candidates Which section was the most challenging? DILR, largely because of its 11 TITA questions, which left no options to eliminate. [Ravi to confirm] Which section was relatively easier? VARC, which stayed close to the familiar CAT 2025 pattern. Were there any surprises in the question paper? The high TITA count in DILR, and the absence of Odd One Out questions for a second slot running. What strategy would have helped candidates maximise their scores?