CAT 2026 Exam Analysis By Experts: Moderate Paper in Slot 2, DILR Packs 11 TITA Questions; VARC Mirrors CAT 2025
The article includes an expert analysis by Ravi Prakash, a mathematics enthusiast. He analyses the CAT 2026 Slot 2 paper, in which he explains the Slot 2 paper was moderate paper, in which VARC section was similar to that of CAT 2025 paper except for OOA, whereas the DILR section comprised of 11 TITA questions, making it difficult for the candidates to leave options. The Quantitative Aptitude section covered majorly of Arithmetic and Algebra.
The second slot of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026, which concluded at 2:30 PM on 29 November 2026, was moderate in difficulty, with a balanced mix of conceptual and application-based questions across all three sections. VARC followed a pattern similar to CAT 2025, QA drew mainly on core Arithmetic and Algebra topics, and DILR stood out for its high number of TITA (type-in-the-answer) questions.
According to Ravi Prakash, Founder, Rodha, Slot 2 rewarded candidates with strong fundamentals and steady accuracy, especially in a DILR section where 11 questions carried no options to fall back on.
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1. Overall Exam Analysis
Check CAT 2026 Slot 2 overall exam analysis provided in the table below.
|
Parameter
|
Details
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Overall difficulty level
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Moderate
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Total number of questions
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68 (VARC 24, DILR 22, QA 22)
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Total duration
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120 minutes, 40 minutes per section
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Marking scheme
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+3 for a correct answer; −1 for a wrong MCQ; no negative marking for TITA questions
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Key observations
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VARC similar to CAT 2025 with no Odd One Out; 11 TITA questions in DILR; QA focused on core Arithmetic and Algebra
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Comparison with Slot 1
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Similar overall difficulty. The new four-set fill-in-the-blanks format seen in Slot 1 VARC was not reported in Slot 2
2. Section-Wise Difficulty Analysis
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Section
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Difficulty Level
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Key Observations
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VARC
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Moderate
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Pattern similar to CAT 2025; Para Summary, Para Jumbles and Fill in the Blanks; no Odd One Out
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DILR
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Moderate
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Varied sets on flight routes, funding proposals, a tournament, business units and telephone numbers; 11 TITA questions
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QA
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Moderate
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Arithmetic-heavy (Percentages, Mixtures and Alligations, TSD, Time and Work); Inequalities in Algebra
Also Read: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting CAT Scores 2026: Check Fee, Cutoff, Selection Process
3. Important Topics and Question Distribution
VARC (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension)
The VARC section was moderate and closely followed the CAT 2025 pattern, with no major change reported in the RC structure.
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Area
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Details
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Reading Comprehension
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Pattern similar to CAT 2025; [passage topics – confirm]
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Para Summary
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3 questions
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Para Jumbles
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3 questions
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Fill in the Blanks
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3 questions
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Odd One Out
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No question
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Good attempt
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15+
DILR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning)
DILR mixed arrangements, logical reasoning and data interpretation. Its standout feature was 11 TITA questions, including four in a bar graph-based DI set.
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Set
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Topic / Description
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Set 1
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Flight routes involving 7 cities and 6 legs
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Set 2
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Six students and a funding proposal
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Set 3
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Four-stage tournament
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Set 4
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A company with five business units and two bar graphs
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Set 5
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Telephone numbers involving digit exchange and interchange
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DL Set
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Bar graph-based set with 4 TITA questions [confirm whether this is the same as Set 4]
QA (Quantitative Ability)
QA was moderate, with Arithmetic carrying most of the section and the focus on applying concepts accurately.
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Topic
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Reported Areas
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Arithmetic
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Percentages; Mixtures and Alligations; Time, Speed and Distance; Time and Work
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Algebra
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At least 1 question on Inequalities
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Geometry, Number System, Modern Maths
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Not confirmed yet
4. Key Takeaways for Candidates
Which section was the most challenging?
DILR, largely because of its 11 TITA questions, which left no options to eliminate. [Ravi to confirm]
Which section was relatively easier?
VARC, which stayed close to the familiar CAT 2025 pattern.
Were there any surprises in the question paper?
The high TITA count in DILR, and the absence of Odd One Out questions for a second slot running.
What strategy would have helped candidates maximise their scores?
Using the lack of negative marking on TITA questions to attempt more of them, picking DILR sets carefully, and keeping QA calculations accurate.
Advice for Slot 3 candidates: Expect a VARC section close to CAT 2025's pattern, be ready for a TITA-heavy DILR, and remember that TITA questions carry no penalty for wrong answers.
"Slot 2 was a moderate, well-balanced paper. VARC stayed close to last year's pattern, and QA tested core Arithmetic concepts rather than tricks. DILR made the difference: with 11 TITA questions, there were no options to fall back on, so candidates who read each set carefully and solved with accuracy will have pulled ahead."
-Ravi Prakash, Founder, Rodha
About Author
Ravi Prakash is a mathematics enthusiast, teacher and mentor who left a secure government job to pursue his passion for education. He is the Founder & CEO of an ed-tech platform focused on CAT and management entrance preparation. He remains dedicated to helping students build confidence and achieve their academic goals.
Executive - Editorial
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