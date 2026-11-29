The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications for its Technical Internship Programme 2026 at its Regional Office in Delhi. Interested and eligible students can apply for the internship through the official UIDAI career portal. The last date to submit applications is December 8, 2026. The programme will offer students an opportunity to gain practical experience in Aadhaar, India’s digital identity system, and Public Digital Infrastructure. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend based on their educational qualifications and field of study. UIDAI Technical Internship 2026: Eligibility Criteria Students must have secured at least 60 per cent marks or an average GPA of 6.0 out of 10 in all previous semester examinations to be eligible. Candidates from technical and non-technical backgrounds can apply. The eligibility requirements are as follows:

Undergraduate students: Students pursuing their final or pre-final year of BTech, BE, BDesign, BGraphic and other relevant technical courses can apply. Students who completed graduation within the last six months are also eligible. Postgraduate students: Students pursuing the final or pre-final year of MTech, ME, MCA, Master of Design and other relevant technical courses can apply. Recent graduates who completed their postgraduate degree within the last six months are also eligible. Other graduate and postgraduate courses: Students from law, commerce, accounts, business administration, finance, mass communication, mathematics and statistics backgrounds can also apply, subject to the specified final examination or course-completion requirements. PhD and research scholars: Candidates pursuing research in computer science, information technology, data privacy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, cloud computing and other relevant fields can apply. They must be registered at a recognised Indian institution and submit a recommendation letter from their research supervisor.

UIDAI Internship 2026: Monthly Stipend The monthly stipend will depend on the candidate’s qualification and academic background. Candidate category Monthly stipend Graduate in technical fields Rs 30,000 Postgraduate in technical fields Rs 40,000 MBA/PGDM Rs 40,000 Graduate in other fields Rs 20,000 Postgraduate in other fields Rs 30,000 PhD/Research (technical) Rs 50,000 PhD/Research (other fields) Rs 40,000 The stipend will be paid subject to the submission of a satisfactory report from the intern’s supervisor, who must be at least of the rank of Director. #WeAreHiring UIDAI Regional Office Delhi, invites internship applications for its Technical Internship Programme 2026. Attractive Stipend! Last Date to Apply: 8 December 2026 Gain practical exposure about Aadhaar, India's digital identity system and Public Digital Infrastructure. Scan the QR Code to read the details and apply. Application Link: https://t.co/hFI4BmsTzx #JobVacancy #Opportunities #OpeningsatUIDAl #Aadhaar #UIDAI #Internship2026 #TechnicalInternship — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 28, 2026

How To Apply For UIDAI Technical Internship 2026? Eligible candidates can follow these steps to apply: 1. Visit the official UIDAI career portal at career.uidai.gov.in. 2. Look for the Technical Internship Programme 2026 notification. 3. Read the eligibility conditions and application instructions carefully. 4. Fill in the application form with the required personal, educational and other details. 5. Upload the documents requested in the application process. 6. Review the information entered and submit the application. 7. Save a copy of the submitted application for future reference. The last date to apply is December 8, 2026. UIDAI Internship 2026: Selection Process The selection of interns will be conducted by the concerned Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Regional Office, Technology Centre or relevant division at UIDAI’s Head Office.