UIDAI Opens Applications For Technical Internship 2026 In Delhi, Apply By December 8
UIDAI has invited applications for its Technical Internship Programme 2026 at its Delhi Regional Office. Eligible undergraduate, postgraduate and research students can apply by December 8. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of up to Rs 50,000.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications for its Technical Internship Programme 2026 at its Regional Office in Delhi. Interested and eligible students can apply for the internship through the official UIDAI career portal. The last date to submit applications is December 8, 2026.
The programme will offer students an opportunity to gain practical experience in Aadhaar, India’s digital identity system, and Public Digital Infrastructure. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend based on their educational qualifications and field of study.
UIDAI Technical Internship 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Students must have secured at least 60 per cent marks or an average GPA of 6.0 out of 10 in all previous semester examinations to be eligible.
Candidates from technical and non-technical backgrounds can apply. The eligibility requirements are as follows:
Undergraduate students: Students pursuing their final or pre-final year of BTech, BE, BDesign, BGraphic and other relevant technical courses can apply. Students who completed graduation within the last six months are also eligible.
Postgraduate students: Students pursuing the final or pre-final year of MTech, ME, MCA, Master of Design and other relevant technical courses can apply. Recent graduates who completed their postgraduate degree within the last six months are also eligible.
Other graduate and postgraduate courses: Students from law, commerce, accounts, business administration, finance, mass communication, mathematics and statistics backgrounds can also apply, subject to the specified final examination or course-completion requirements.
PhD and research scholars: Candidates pursuing research in computer science, information technology, data privacy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, cloud computing and other relevant fields can apply. They must be registered at a recognised Indian institution and submit a recommendation letter from their research supervisor.
UIDAI Internship 2026: Monthly Stipend
The monthly stipend will depend on the candidate’s qualification and academic background.
|
Candidate category
|
Monthly stipend
|
Graduate in technical fields
|
Rs 30,000
|
Postgraduate in technical fields
|
Rs 40,000
|
MBA/PGDM
|
Rs 40,000
|
Graduate in other fields
|
Rs 20,000
|
Postgraduate in other fields
|
Rs 30,000
|
PhD/Research (technical)
|
Rs 50,000
|
PhD/Research (other fields)
|
Rs 40,000
The stipend will be paid subject to the submission of a satisfactory report from the intern’s supervisor, who must be at least of the rank of Director.
#WeAreHiring UIDAI Regional Office Delhi, invites internship applications for its Technical Internship Programme 2026. Attractive Stipend! Last Date to Apply: 8 December 2026 Gain practical exposure about Aadhaar, India's digital identity system and Public Digital Infrastructure. Scan the QR Code to read the details and apply. Application Link: https://t.co/hFI4BmsTzx #JobVacancy #Opportunities #OpeningsatUIDAl #Aadhaar #UIDAI #Internship2026 #TechnicalInternship— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 28, 2026
How To Apply For UIDAI Technical Internship 2026?
Eligible candidates can follow these steps to apply:
1. Visit the official UIDAI career portal at career.uidai.gov.in.
2. Look for the Technical Internship Programme 2026 notification.
3. Read the eligibility conditions and application instructions carefully.
4. Fill in the application form with the required personal, educational and other details.
5. Upload the documents requested in the application process.
6. Review the information entered and submit the application.
7. Save a copy of the submitted application for future reference.
The last date to apply is December 8, 2026.
UIDAI Internship 2026: Selection Process
The selection of interns will be conducted by the concerned Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Regional Office, Technology Centre or relevant division at UIDAI’s Head Office.
The concerned authority may constitute a selection committee to screen applications and select suitable candidates. It may also conduct personal or virtual interviews, if required.
UIDAI has clarified that applicants will not receive any travel or daily allowance (TA/DA) for attending personal interviews. The final decision regarding a candidate’s suitability will rest with the concerned DDG.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.