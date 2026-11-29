The CAT 2026 examination is being conducted today, November 29, with candidates appearing for the MBA entrance test in three shifts. The first shift ended at 10:30 am, the second shift at 2:30 pm. The analysis for shift 1 and shift 2 is out. The second shift paper was moderate in difficulty, with a balanced mix of conceptual and application-based questions across all three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). According to Ravi Prakash, Founder of Rodha, VARC followed a pattern similar to CAT 2025, while QA focused mainly on Arithmetic and Algebra. DILR stood out for its 11 Type In The Answer (TITA) questions, which required candidates to enter answers without any multiple-choice options. CAT 2026 Slot 2 Exam Analysis: Overall Difficulty Level (Afternoon Shift)

The overall difficulty level of Slot 2 was moderate. The paper had 68 questions across three sections, with 40 minutes allotted to each section. Here are the key details of the examination. Parameter Details Overall difficulty level Moderate Total number of questions 68 (VARC 24, DILR 22, QA 22) Total duration 120 minutes, 40 minutes per section Marking scheme +3 for a correct answer; −1 for a wrong MCQ; no negative marking for TITA questions Key observations VARC similar to CAT 2025 with no Odd One Out; 11 TITA questions in DILR; QA focused on core Arithmetic and Algebra Comparison with Slot 1 Similar overall difficulty. The new four-set fill-in-the-blanks format seen in Slot 1 VARC was not reported in Slot 2 CAT 2026 Slot 2 Section-Wise Difficulty Analysis

All three sections were reported to be moderate. However, the question types and topics varied, with DILR requiring careful set selection and QA focusing on the application of basic mathematical concepts. Section Difficulty Level Key Observations VARC Moderate Pattern similar to CAT 2025; Para Summary, Para Jumbles and Fill in the Blanks; no Odd One Out DILR Moderate Varied sets on flight routes, funding proposals, a tournament, business units and telephone numbers; 11 TITA questions QA Moderate Arithmetic-heavy (Percentages, Mixtures and Alligations, TSD, Time and Work); Inequalities in Algebra CAT 2026 Slot 2: Important Topics and Question Distribution The section-wise question distribution provides an idea of the topics covered in the examination. Here is a closer look at the questions and major areas reported by the expert.

VARC (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension) The VARC section was moderate and followed a pattern similar to CAT 2025. There were questions on Para Summary, Para Jumbles and Fill in the Blanks. No Odd One Out questions were reported in this slot. Area Details Reading Comprehension Pattern similar to CAT 2025; [passage topics – confirm] Para Summary 3 questions Para Jumbles 3 questions Fill in the Blanks 3 questions Odd One Out No questions Good attempt 15+ DILR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) DILR included a mix of arrangements, logical reasoning and data interpretation questions. One of the key features of this section was the presence of 11 TITA questions. These questions required candidates to enter their answers directly, without choosing from given options.

Set Topic / Description Set 1 Flight routes involving 7 cities and 6 legs Set 2 Six students and a funding proposal Set 3 Four-stage tournament Set 4 A company with five business units and two bar graphs Set 5 Telephone numbers involving digit exchange and interchange DI set Bar graph-based set with 4 TITA questions QA (Quantitative Ability) The QA section was moderate, with a greater focus on Arithmetic. Questions tested candidates’ understanding of fundamental mathematical concepts and their ability to apply them accurately. Topic Reported Areas Arithmetic Percentages; Mixtures and Alligations; Time, Speed and Distance; Time and Work Algebra At least 1 question on Inequalities Geometry, Number System, Modern Maths Not confirmed yet

CAT 2026 Slot 2: Key Takeaways for Candidates The expert analysis also highlights the sections that required more attention and the major differences candidates noticed in the question paper. Question 1) Which section was the most challenging? Answer: DILR was considered the most challenging section, largely because of its 11 TITA questions. The absence of multiple-choice options made these questions more demanding. Question 2) Which section was relatively easier? Answer: VARC was relatively easier, as it followed a familiar pattern similar to CAT 2025. Question 3) Were there any surprises in the question paper? Answer: The high number of TITA questions in DILR was a key feature. The absence of Odd One Out questions was another notable observation. Question 4) What strategy could have helped candidates maximise their scores?

Answer: Candidates could benefit from selecting DILR sets carefully and maintaining accuracy in QA calculations. Since TITA questions do not carry negative marking, candidates could also attempt these questions without worrying about losing marks for incorrect responses. Question 5) What should candidates appearing for Slot 3 keep in mind? Answer: Candidates appearing for Slot 3 should be prepared for a VARC pattern similar to CAT 2025 and a DILR section with several TITA questions. They should also manage their time carefully and focus on accuracy, particularly in QA. Here is the detailed CAT 2026 Slot 1 analysis, covering section-wise difficulty levels, important topics and question distribution. CAT 2026 Slot 1 Overall Exam Analysis (Morning Shift) The first slot was easy to moderate in terms of overall difficulty. The paper included 68 questions across three sections, with candidates getting 120 minutes to complete the examination.

Sharing his assessment of the morning shift question paper, Ravi Prakash, Founder of Rodha, said that the examination focused on testing conceptual clarity, problem-solving skills and time management. He also highlighted the importance of choosing questions wisely, particularly in the Quantitative Aptitude section, where attempting every question could have been time-consuming. Quantitative Aptitude was the most challenging section, particularly in terms of time management. Although the questions were based on familiar concepts, several of them were lengthy and tricky. On the other hand, VARC was relatively easier, with direct Reading Comprehension questions and no Odd One Out questions. The absence of Odd One Out questions in VARC and the low weightage of Modern Mathematics in Quantitative Aptitude were among the notable features of this year’s paper. To maximise their scores, candidates needed to select questions carefully in Quantitative Aptitude rather than attempting everything. In DILR, scanning all the sets first and choosing the most approachable one could have helped candidates manage their time more effectively.

Particulars Details Overall difficulty level Easy to Moderate Total questions 68 Exam duration 120 minutes Sectional time limit 40 minutes Most challenging section Quantitative Aptitude Relatively easier section VARC The paper featured four Reading Comprehension passages, approachable DILR sets and questions from Arithmetic and Algebra in Quantitative Aptitude. The absence of Odd One Out questions in VARC was another notable feature. CAT 2026 Section-Wise Difficulty Level Section Difficulty Level Key Observations VARC Easy to Moderate Four RC passages, sequence-based questions and vocabulary-based fill-in-the-blanks DILR Moderate / Doable Sets based on a Pebble Tournament, Supply Diagram, Averages and Milk Seller Quantitative Aptitude Easy to Moderate Arithmetic and Algebra dominated, but questions were lengthy and tricky

CAT 2026 VARC Analysis The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section was easy to moderate overall. It included four Reading Comprehension passages, with four questions from each passage, making a total of 16 RC questions. Two passages were relatively long, while the other two were shorter. The passages covered different themes, including mental health, American politics, the Brazilian rainforest and human evolution. The Verbal Ability part included three sequence-based questions and three vocabulary-based fill-in-the-blanks questions. Para Completion and other sentence-based questions were also reported. One of the notable changes in this section was the absence of Odd One Out questions. CAT 2026 DILR Analysis The Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section was moderate and doable. The questions were based on different sets, including a Pebble Tournament, a Supply Diagram, Averages and a Milk Seller case.