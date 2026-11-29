CAT Exam 2027: Dates, Eligibility, Syllabus, Pattern, Preparation Tips, Registration
CAT exam 2027 is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to MBA course in the top BSchools in the country. Read the article below to get a complete guide on CAT 2027 exam including eligiblity criteria, registration process, syllabus, preparation tips, pattern, etc.
CAT 2027 is expected to be conducted in the last week of November 2027. Common Admissions Test (CAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to the MBA/PGDM courses at the top management colleges in India. IIM Ahmedabad is expected to conduct the CAT exam 2027 on November 28, 2027. The exact CAT exam date is yet to be confirmed.
Based on the previous year trends, CAT exam notification 2027 is expected to be released in the last week of July. The exam is conducted by one of the top 6 IIMs. It is also considered one of the toughest entrance exams and approximately 3 lakh candidates take the exam every year. The CAT exam syllabus is spread across three major sections, i.e. Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Candidates seeking admission to MBA colleges should start preparing for the exam at least six months before the exam date. Read all about CAT 2027 exam in the article below including registration process, eligibility criteria, syllabus, pattern, preparation tips, previous year cutoffs, etc.
CAT 2027 Highlights
Check the table below to get an overview of the CAT 2027 exam:
|Features
|Particulars
|CAT full form
|Common Admissions Test
|Conducting Institute
|Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (Expected)
|Exam mode
|Online
|CAT fees
|
INR 2700 (Open category)
INR 1350 (Reserved category)
|Exam Duration
|120 minutes or 2 hours
|Number of shifts
|3 shifts (slot 1, 2 & 3)
|Difficulty Level
|Moderate to Difficult
|CAT syllabus
|
|Number of aspirants
|2.58 lakh (in 2025); CAT 2026 data soon
|Official website
|www.iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2027 Exam Date: When Will The Exam Be Conducted?
CAT 2027 exam is expected to be conducted in the last week of November 2027. Check the table below to know the important CAT exam dates and events 2027:
|Events
|Dates
|Notification release
|Last week of July 2027
|CAT registration 2027 begin
|First week of August 2027
|Last date of CAT registration 2027
|Third week of September 2027
|CAT admit card release date
|First week of November 2027
|CAT exam date 2027
|November 28, 2027 (Expected)
|CAT 2027 result declaration
|Last week of December 2027
IIM CAT Eligibility Criteria 2027
Candidates should check the CAT exam eligibility criteria 2027 before filling the application form. The eligibility criteria is as follows:
- Completing graduation with 50 percent aggregate is the minimum CAT eligibility criteria 2027
- For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the minimum percentage required is 45%
- Candidates in the final year can also apply
- Candidates having a professional degree such as ICAI CA/ICSI CS/CMA/ICWAI can also appear for CAT.
CAT 2027 Registration: How to Apply, Fees
IIM CAT application form 2027 will be available online on iimcat.ac.in website. The application form will likely be released in the first week of August 2027. To apply for CAT exam, follow the process mentioned below:
- Go to the iimcat.ac.in website
- Click on New Registration link and create a login
- Enter details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, etc., to complete basic registration
- Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and verify profile
- Select test cities, preferred colleges and courses
- Upload the required documents and pay the CAT application fee 2027 online
What is CAT 2026 Exam Fees?
CAT fee is to be paid at the time of application form submission. Until the fee is paid, the CAT application form will not be accepted. Candidates must pay the fee and submit the application form before the deadline. Given below is the latest CAT registration fee.
|
Category
|
CAT Exam Fee
|
General, EWS and NC-OBC
|
INR 2,700
|
SC, ST and PwD
|
INR 1,350
CAT Exam Syllabus 2027 for VARC, DILR and QA
CAT has three sections - VARC, DILR and Quantitative Aptitude. The syllabus has remained the same over the years and no change is expected in 2027 either. Check below important topics included in CAT syllabus.
|
Sections
|
Important Topics
|
Quantitative Aptitude (QA)
|
Mensuration, Number System, Geometry, Arithmetic and Algebra
|
Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)
|
Blood Relation, Graphs, Seating Arrangement, Tables and Syllogism
|
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
|
Para summary, Reading Comprehension, Sentence Completion, Para jumbles and Verbal Ability
CAT 2027 Exam Pattern
The CAT exam 2027 will be conducted in the computer based test format. Check the table below to know the detailed CAT exam pattern 2027:
|
Exam structure
|
Details
|
Number of Sections
|
3 Sections
|
CAT exam duration
|
120 minutes or 2 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Number of Questions
|
VARC- 24 questions
DILR- 22 questions
QA- 22 questions
Total- 68
|
Marking Scheme
|
+3 marks for every correct answer
-1 mark for every incorrect answer
No negative marking for TITA questions
|
Sectional Timings
|
40 minutes per section
|
Total marks
|
204 marks
|
Exam slots
|
Slot 1- 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM
Slot 2- 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
Slot 3- 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
Also Read: Common CAT Preparation Mistakes to Avoid
Top MBA Colleges Accepting CAT Scores
CAT scores are accepted by the top MBA colleges in India including IIMs. Check the table below to know the top MBA colleges in India accepting CAT exam scores:
|
MBA Colleges in India
|
Average Fee
|
Expected CAT Cutoff 2027
|
INR 27.50 lakh
|
95 percentile
|
INR 26 lakh
|
85 percentile
|
INR 27 lakh
|
85 percentile
|
INR 20.75 lakh
|
90 percentile
|
INR 20.50 lakh to INR 23.50 lakh
|
85 percentile
|
INR 20 lakh
|
90 percentile
|
INR 14.95 lakh
|
90 to 95 percentile
|
INR 12 lakh
|
90 percentile
|
INR 2.44 lakh
|
98 percentile
|
INR 25.99 lakh
|
95 to 97 percentile
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