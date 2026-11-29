CAT 2027 is expected to be conducted in the last week of November 2027. Common Admissions Test (CAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to the MBA/PGDM courses at the top management colleges in India. IIM Ahmedabad is expected to conduct the CAT exam 2027 on November 28, 2027. The exact CAT exam date is yet to be confirmed. Based on the previous year trends, CAT exam notification 2027 is expected to be released in the last week of July. The exam is conducted by one of the top 6 IIMs. It is also considered one of the toughest entrance exams and approximately 3 lakh candidates take the exam every year. The CAT exam syllabus is spread across three major sections, i.e. Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Candidates seeking admission to MBA colleges should start preparing for the exam at least six months before the exam date. Read all about CAT 2027 exam in the article below including registration process, eligibility criteria, syllabus, pattern, preparation tips, previous year cutoffs, etc.

CAT 2027 Highlights Check the table below to get an overview of the CAT 2027 exam: Features Particulars CAT full form Common Admissions Test Conducting Institute Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (Expected) Exam mode Online CAT fees INR 2700 (Open category) INR 1350 (Reserved category) Exam Duration 120 minutes or 2 hours Number of shifts 3 shifts (slot 1, 2 & 3) Difficulty Level Moderate to Difficult CAT syllabus VARC

DILR

QA Number of aspirants 2.58 lakh (in 2025); CAT 2026 data soon Official website www.iimcat.ac.in CAT 2027 Exam Date: When Will The Exam Be Conducted? CAT 2027 exam is expected to be conducted in the last week of November 2027. Check the table below to know the important CAT exam dates and events 2027: Events Dates Notification release Last week of July 2027 CAT registration 2027 begin First week of August 2027 Last date of CAT registration 2027 Third week of September 2027 CAT admit card release date First week of November 2027 CAT exam date 2027 November 28, 2027 (Expected) CAT 2027 result declaration Last week of December 2027

IIM CAT Eligibility Criteria 2027 Candidates should check the CAT exam eligibility criteria 2027 before filling the application form. The eligibility criteria is as follows: Completing graduation with 50 percent aggregate is the minimum CAT eligibility criteria 2027

For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the minimum percentage required is 45%

Candidates in the final year can also apply

Candidates having a professional degree such as ICAI CA/ICSI CS/CMA/ICWAI can also appear for CAT. CAT 2027 Registration: How to Apply, Fees IIM CAT application form 2027 will be available online on iimcat.ac.in website. The application form will likely be released in the first week of August 2027. To apply for CAT exam, follow the process mentioned below: Go to the iimcat.ac.in website

Click on New Registration link and create a login

link and create a login Enter details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, etc., to complete basic registration

Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and verify profile

Select test cities, preferred colleges and courses

Upload the required documents and pay the CAT application fee 2027 online

What is CAT 2026 Exam Fees? CAT fee is to be paid at the time of application form submission. Until the fee is paid, the CAT application form will not be accepted. Candidates must pay the fee and submit the application form before the deadline. Given below is the latest CAT registration fee. Category CAT Exam Fee General, EWS and NC-OBC INR 2,700 SC, ST and PwD INR 1,350 CAT Exam Syllabus 2027 for VARC, DILR and QA CAT has three sections - VARC, DILR and Quantitative Aptitude. The syllabus has remained the same over the years and no change is expected in 2027 either. Check below important topics included in CAT syllabus. Sections Important Topics Quantitative Aptitude (QA) Mensuration, Number System, Geometry, Arithmetic and Algebra Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) Blood Relation, Graphs, Seating Arrangement, Tables and Syllogism Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) Para summary, Reading Comprehension, Sentence Completion, Para jumbles and Verbal Ability