CAT 2026 Application Fee: Category-wise Breakdown and Payment Modes

CAT 2026 application fee is INR 2,700 for General category. The candidates registering for the CAT exam 2026 can apply and pay the application fee online using any of the online methods such as credit card, debit card, internet banking, UPI, etc. Without the application fee payment, the application process will be considered incomplete.

CAT 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026, in the computer based test format. The exam will be conducted by IIM Indore for admission to top BSchool in India. The CAT registration 2026 is currently underway and the last date to register is September 15, 2026. Candidates must pay the application fee before the deadline. Read the article below to know the category-wise CAT registration fee 2026 breakup and payment modes.

CAT Application Fee 2026: Category-Wise Breakdown