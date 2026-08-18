CAT 2026 Application Fee: Category-wise Breakdown and Payment Modes
CAT application fee 2026 can be paid online using various online payment modes. There is no provision to pay the fee offline. Read the article below to know what is the category wise CAT application fee 2026, modes of payment and how to pay the fees.
Key Points
- CAT 2026 exam is scheduled for November 29, 2026, in computer-based format.
- The registration deadline for CAT 2026 is September 15, 2026.
- Application fees: INR 2,700 (Gen/EWS) and INR 1,350 (SC/ST/PwD), payable online only.
CAT 2026 application fee is INR 2,700 for General category. The candidates registering for the CAT exam 2026 can apply and pay the application fee online using any of the online methods such as credit card, debit card, internet banking, UPI, etc. Without the application fee payment, the application process will be considered incomplete.
CAT 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026, in the computer based test format. The exam will be conducted by IIM Indore for admission to top BSchool in India. The CAT registration 2026 is currently underway and the last date to register is September 15, 2026. Candidates must pay the application fee before the deadline. Read the article below to know the category-wise CAT registration fee 2026 breakup and payment modes.
CAT Application Fee 2026: Category-Wise Breakdown
Check the CAT registration fee 2026 for different categories:
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/EWS
|
INR 2700
|
SC, ST, PwD
|
INR 1350
Candidates should know that the CAT 2026 application fee is non-refundable and can be paid online only. No applications or letters will be accepted for the refund.
CAT Application Fee 2026 Mode of Payment
Candidates who fill the CAT application form 2026 have to pay the application fee online using the online payment methods. Following methods can be used to pay the application fee for the CAT exam:
- Credit Card: Candidates can pay the application fee using a credit card from any bank. The bank adds additional charges about 1.20% mostly.
- Debit Card: Candidates can pay using the debit card. The platform fee is levied of 0.75% for amount upto INR 2000 and 0.90% for amount above that.
- Internet Banking: Another method of payment is through internet banking but about INR 20 is levied on net banking transactions.
- Unified Payment Interface (UPI): Candidates can use UPI apps or banking wallets for transactions and no additional charge is usually added to this.
No offline payments are accepted for the CAT application and candidates can use any of the above payment methods for the transactions.
Read More:
|CAT exam dates 2026
|CAT eligiblity criteria 2026
|CAT 2026 mock test
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