How to Choose the Right Test City & Programme Preferences in CAT 2026 Form

The CAT 2026 application form is now available for candidates planning to pursue MBA and other management programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and participating institutions. The registration window opened on August 3, 2026, and candidates can submit the form until September 15, 2026, at 5 PM. CAT 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026, in three sessions. While filling the form, candidates should pay particular attention to the test city and programme preferences. These choices can affect where a candidate takes the exam and which IIM programmes they are considered for. How To Choose CAT 2026 Test City Preferences Candidates have to select five preferred test cities in the CAT 2026 application form. The cities should be entered in the order of preference, so applicants should not select them randomly. The best approach is to choose cities that are easy to reach from your current location. The first preference should ideally be the city where you live or study, provided it is available in the CAT city list.

For the remaining four choices, candidates can select nearby cities that have convenient road, rail or air connectivity. This is useful because the final test centre is allotted based on availability. If none of the five preferred cities can be allotted, CAT authorities may assign a nearby city. For example, a candidate living in Delhi can keep Delhi as the first preference and select nearby or well-connected alternatives such as Noida, Gurugram or other available cities rather than choosing distant locations. Candidates should also remember that selecting a city does not mean that the exact test centre in that city will be allotted. The centre address and reporting details will be mentioned on the admit card. ALSO READ | CAT 2026 Preparation Books: Which Books Should You Buy for a 99 Percentile

How To Select Programme Preferences The CAT application form also asks candidates to select the IIM programmes they wish to apply for. Candidates should go through the available programmes carefully before making their selections. If a candidate is interested in pursuing an MBA/PGP and meets the eligibility requirements, they should select the relevant programme offered by the respective IIM. It is advisable to check each institute’s admission policy before making a final choice because the selection process, eligibility requirements and shortlisting criteria can differ between IIMs. Candidates should not avoid selecting a programme simply because they are unsure about their chances of admission. The CAT application is the stage to indicate which programmes they want to be considered for, while the final admission decision depends on the respective institute’s selection process.

Candidates should also carefully select their interview city preferences wherever the application form asks for them. The available interview cities can vary depending on the IIM and programme. CAT 2026 Important Dates The CAT 2026 registration process began on August 3, 2026, and the last date to apply is September 15, 2026, by 5 PM. The admit card is scheduled to be available from November 4, 2026, while the CAT 2026 examination will be held on November 29, 2026. Activity Date CAT 2026 Registration Start Date August 3 CAT 2026 Registration End Date September 15, 2026 ( 5 pm) CAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date November 4, 2026 CAT 2026 Exam Date November 29, 2026 CAT 2026 Application Fee The CAT 2026 application fee is Rs 2,700 for General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates and Rs 1,350 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates. The fee is paid only once, regardless of the number of IIM programmes selected, and is non-refundable.