How to Choose the Right Test City & Programme Preferences in CAT 2026 Form
CAT 2026 form: Know how to choose the right test city and programme preferences, along with important dates, application fees, documents required and key registration details.
The CAT 2026 application form is now available for candidates planning to pursue MBA and other management programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and participating institutions. The registration window opened on August 3, 2026, and candidates can submit the form until September 15, 2026, at 5 PM. CAT 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026, in three sessions. While filling the form, candidates should pay particular attention to the test city and programme preferences. These choices can affect where a candidate takes the exam and which IIM programmes they are considered for.
How To Choose CAT 2026 Test City Preferences
Candidates have to select five preferred test cities in the CAT 2026 application form. The cities should be entered in the order of preference, so applicants should not select them randomly. The best approach is to choose cities that are easy to reach from your current location. The first preference should ideally be the city where you live or study, provided it is available in the CAT city list.
For the remaining four choices, candidates can select nearby cities that have convenient road, rail or air connectivity. This is useful because the final test centre is allotted based on availability. If none of the five preferred cities can be allotted, CAT authorities may assign a nearby city.
For example, a candidate living in Delhi can keep Delhi as the first preference and select nearby or well-connected alternatives such as Noida, Gurugram or other available cities rather than choosing distant locations.
Candidates should also remember that selecting a city does not mean that the exact test centre in that city will be allotted. The centre address and reporting details will be mentioned on the admit card.
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How To Select Programme Preferences
The CAT application form also asks candidates to select the IIM programmes they wish to apply for. Candidates should go through the available programmes carefully before making their selections.
If a candidate is interested in pursuing an MBA/PGP and meets the eligibility requirements, they should select the relevant programme offered by the respective IIM. It is advisable to check each institute’s admission policy before making a final choice because the selection process, eligibility requirements and shortlisting criteria can differ between IIMs.
Candidates should not avoid selecting a programme simply because they are unsure about their chances of admission. The CAT application is the stage to indicate which programmes they want to be considered for, while the final admission decision depends on the respective institute’s selection process.
Candidates should also carefully select their interview city preferences wherever the application form asks for them. The available interview cities can vary depending on the IIM and programme.
CAT 2026 Important Dates
The CAT 2026 registration process began on August 3, 2026, and the last date to apply is September 15, 2026, by 5 PM. The admit card is scheduled to be available from November 4, 2026, while the CAT 2026 examination will be held on November 29, 2026.
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Activity
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Date
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CAT 2026 Registration Start Date
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August 3
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CAT 2026 Registration End Date
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September 15, 2026 ( 5 pm)
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CAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date
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November 4, 2026
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CAT 2026 Exam Date
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November 29, 2026
CAT 2026 Application Fee
The CAT 2026 application fee is Rs 2,700 for General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates and Rs 1,350 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates. The fee is paid only once, regardless of the number of IIM programmes selected, and is non-refundable.
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CAT 2026: Required Documents
Before starting the CAT 2026 application form, candidates should keep their academic records and required CAT documents ready. These generally include Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets, bachelor’s degree details and marksheets, and professional qualification details, wherever applicable. Candidates in the final year of graduation should keep the required university or institution documents ready.
Applicants should also keep a recent passport-size photograph and scanned signature ready. Candidates applying under reserved categories should have their applicable category certificate available, while PwBD candidates need the relevant disability certificate.
Finally, candidates should preview the complete application form before payment and final submission. Check your personal details, academic marks, category, work experience, programme selections and test-city preferences carefully, as mistakes in these details can create problems later.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.