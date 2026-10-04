KEA VAO Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Expected Qualifying Marks for Village Administrative Officer Exam Here

Key Points KEA VAO 2026 Result declared for exams held on October 4, 2026.

KEA VAO exams for 572 posts were held on Oct 4 & Oct 25, 2026.

Expected KEA VAO 2026 cutoffs range from 93-108 out of 200 marks.

KEA VAO Cut Off 2026: The KEA has released the VAO Result 2026 on its official website and candidates are now eager to know the expected cutoff marks. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducted the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) exam to fill vacant posts in the Revenue Department of Karnataka. The cutoff is the minimum score a candidate needs to qualify for the next stage of selection. It depends on the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, number of candidates appeared, and reservation category. In this article, we have shared the KEA VAO expected cutoff 2026 category-wise, so you can check your chances of selection by matching your score with the cutoff. KEA VAO Result 2026 Out The Karnataka Examinations Authority declared the KEA VAO 2026 Result @cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who gave the exam on 4th October can review the qualification status online. Following the evaluation of candidate responses against the official answer keys, normalized scores have been compiled into the final merit list. Candidates obtaining marks equal to or exceeding the cutoff proceed to the Document Verification and Final Selection stages. Accessing the result 2026 KEA VAO helps to confirm the roll no., raw score, normalized marks and qualifying rank.

KEA VAO Result 2026 Link Click Here KEA VAO Result 2026 Objection Link Click Here KEA VAO Cut Off 2026 Overview Before looking at the expected cutoff, it helps to recall the basic details of the exam. The cutoff depends directly on the number of vacancies, the paper pattern and the marking scheme. Check the table given below to know more about KEA VAO Cut Off 2026: Particulars Details Conducting Authority Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Post Name Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Department Karnataka Revenue Department Total Vacancies 572 vacancies (RPC Cadre: 505 | Kalyana-Karnataka Cadre: 67) Exam Dates • RPC / General Cadre (Notification A): 4 October 2026

• Kalyana-Karnataka Cadre (Notification B): 25 October 2026 Exam Mode Offline (OMR-based) Compulsory Paper Kannada Language Test(150 marks; Qualifying only — min. 50 marks required, not added to merit list) Paper 1 (Merit) General Knowledge(100 marks) Paper 2 (Merit) General Kannada, General English & Computer Knowledge(100 marks) Total Merit Marks 200 marks(Paper 1 + Paper 2) Negative Marking 0.25 mark (1/4th penalty) deducted per incorrect answer Official Website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KEA VAO Cut Off 2026 The KEA VAO cutoff 2026 is the minimum score a candidate must secure in the 200-mark written exam to be shortlisted for the next stage. KEA releases the official cutoff along with the result and merit list. It is prepared separately for each category, such as General, OBC, SC and ST, and for the RPC and Kalyana-Karnataka cadres. As there is negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer, the cutoff depends on net marks. Check the expected marks below. KEA VAO Expected Cut Off 2026 The exam has just concluded, so the official cutoff will come only with the result. Until then, the marks below are tentative estimates out of 200, assuming a moderate difficulty level and the 0.25 negative marking. They are not official figures, and the actual cutoff may go up or down depending on the exam analysis and the number of candidates who appeared. This year there are only 572 vacancies, fewer than the 1000 candidates in the last merit list, so the cutoff may go a little higher than before.

Category Expected Cutoff (out of 200) General Merit (GM) 98 – 108 Category 2A 96 – 106 Category 2B 95 – 105 Category 3A 95 – 105 Category 3B 95 – 105 SC 95 – 105 ST 93 – 103 Women candidates usually get a slightly lower cutoff than the Others group. The Kalyana-Karnataka (KK) cadre cutoff may also be a bit lower than the RPC cadre. VAO Last Year Cut Off Last time, KEA did not release one single cutoff list for the whole state. The score lists and cutoff marks were released district-wise, so candidates had to open the list of the district where they applied. This also means the marks needed to qualify could differ a little from one district to another, depending on how many candidates appeared there and how they performed. KEA VAO Cut Off 2024 PDF: District-wise

KEA VAO Minimum Qualifying Marks 2026 The candidates are required to obtain the minimum qualifying marks set to qualify for stages. Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks 2026 in the table given below: Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage General Category 50% OBC Category 45% EWS Category 48% SC Category 42% ST Category 40% KEA Recruitment Safe Score 2026 Candidates who want to be selected in the final selection must score above the estimated cut-off. Candidates can check this safe score, which can help you to estimate your scores based on exam difficulty and the total number of vacancies. Category Safe Score Range General 225+ OBC 215+ EWS 220+ SC 195+ ST 185+ KEA Recruitment Previous Year Cut Off Trends