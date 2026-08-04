CAT 2026 Preparation Books: Which Books Should You Buy for a 99 Percentile

CAT 2026 Books: Preparing for the CAT effectively is all about building a solid base by balancing your study habits across the three key areas of Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, VARC, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, DILR, and Quantitative Ability QA. CAT exam is a computer-based test with both MCQs and non-MCQs. To improve performance in the VARC section, one should read the newspaper daily. While for DILR, focus on solving puzzles regularly. For Quantitative Ability, make sure to be completely good at understanding the basic concepts behind each topic before moving into shortcuts, and always keep a note to track and check your mistakes.

Ultimately, success comes from consistency over intensity, studying for a few hours every day is far more effective than sitting for two days long and trying to finish up all the syllabus. Candidates who are aiming to get 99 percentile in their CAT 2026 exam, this article will help you to get the list of books which will help to score 99+ percentile with constant effort and preparation. Using mock tests as a tool to practice time management and handle exam pressure is the best way to analyse, rather than just worrying about your score.