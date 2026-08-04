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CAT 2026 Preparation Books: Which Books Should You Buy for a 99 Percentile

By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 15:46 IST

Looking for the best books to crack CAT 2026. Check out the complete article for the best book for VARC, DILR, and Quantitative Aptitude recommended by toppers and experts for self-study for CAT 2026 exam.

CAT 2026 Preparation Books: Which Books Should You Buy for a 99 Percentile
CAT 2026 Preparation Books: Which Books Should You Buy for a 99 Percentile

CAT 2026 Books: Preparing for the CAT effectively is all about building a solid base by balancing your study habits across the three key areas of Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, VARC, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, DILR, and Quantitative Ability QA. CAT exam is a computer-based test with both MCQs and non-MCQs. To improve performance in the VARC section, one should read the newspaper daily. While for DILR, focus on solving puzzles regularly. For Quantitative Ability, make sure to be completely good at understanding the basic concepts behind each topic before moving into shortcuts, and always keep a note to track and check your mistakes. 

Ultimately, success comes from consistency over intensity, studying for a few hours every day is far more effective than sitting for two days long and trying to finish up all the syllabus. Candidates who are aiming to get 99 percentile in their CAT 2026 exam, this article will help you to get the list of books which will help to score 99+ percentile with constant effort and preparation. Using mock tests as a tool to practice time management and handle exam pressure is the best way to analyse, rather than just worrying about your score.

Understanding the CAT Exam Pattern

Before checking the best books for CAT, check out the updated CAT 2026 Exam Pattern format here:

Section

No. of Questions

Time Limit

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)

24

40 mins

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

20

40 mins

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

22

40 mins

Also Read: CAT Eligibility Criteria 2026

Best Books for CAT Quant, DILR and VARC Preparation

Here is the list of Best Books for Quantitative Aptitude, DILR and VARC Preparation. Check out the list below, which might help you score good scores in the CAT 2026 exam.

Section

Recommended Book Name

Author / Publisher

Quantitative Aptitude

How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT

Arun Sharma

Quantitative Aptitude

Quantum CAT

Sarvesh K. Verma

Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude for CAT

Nishit K. Sinha / Abhijit Guha

VARC

How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT

Arun Sharma & Meenakshi Upadhyay

VARC

Word Power Made Easy

Norman Lewis

VARC

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT

Nishit K. Sinha

DILR

How to Prepare for Data Interpretation for CAT

Arun Sharma

DILR

How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT

Arun Sharma

DILR

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for CAT

Nishit K. Sinha

Check: CAT 2026 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Tips and Tricks

Check: CAT 2026 VARC Preparation Tips and Tricks

CAT Books for Beginners

Beginners should start CAT preparation by referring to these books which are mentioned below. This will help candidates to make the strong base of concepts before moving to advanced questions. Check out the table below for more details: 

Book Name

Author

Best For

NCERT Mathematics (Class 10)

NCERT

Building basic mathematical concepts

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

Abhijit Guha

Strengthening quantitative aptitude basics

How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT

Arun Sharma

Concept building and level-wise practice

How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT

Arun Sharma & Meenakshi Upadhyay

Building VARC concepts and practice

Word Power Made Easy

Norman Lewis

Improving vocabulary

High School English Grammar & Composition

Wren & Martin

Strengthening English grammar

A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning

R.S. Aggarwal

Learning fundamental logical reasoning concepts

How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for CAT

Arun Sharma

Building DILR concepts and practising CAT-level sets

Check: CAT 2026 Application Aorm

Check: CAT Question Papers

Best CAT Books for 99+ Percentile

CAT aspirants aiming to score 99+ percentile practice regular mock tests, solving past papers, and thoroughly revising essential topics. Check out the books listed below that will help you achieve 99+ percentile.

Book Name

Author

Best For

Quantum CAT

Sarvesh K. Verma

Advanced Quantitative Aptitude practice

The Pearson Guide to Quantitative Aptitude for CAT

Nishit K. Sinha

Higher-level Quant concepts and practice

RC 99: Reading Comprehension for CAT

Nishit K. Sinha

Advanced Reading Comprehension practice

The Pearson Guide to Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning for CAT

Nishit K. Sinha

VARC and reasoning practice

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for the CAT

Nishit K. Sinha

Challenging DILR sets and practice

CAT Previous Years’ Solved Papers

Various Publishers

Practising actual CAT-level questions and understanding difficulty trends

How to Prepare for CAT 2026 in 3 Months?

A well planned three-month preparation plan plan should be divided into three different phases: Giving priority for making  strong basic concepts and make yourself clear with basics. Focus on constant practice and work on weak zone areas and keep practicing mock tests, to have complete review, with good exam plan.

Also Check:  CAT exam syllabus 2026

CAT exam preparation

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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First Published: Aug 4, 2026, 15:46 IST

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