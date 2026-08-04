CAT 2026 Preparation Books: Which Books Should You Buy for a 99 Percentile
Looking for the best books to crack CAT 2026. Check out the complete article for the best book for VARC, DILR, and Quantitative Aptitude recommended by toppers and experts for self-study for CAT 2026 exam.
CAT 2026 Books: Preparing for the CAT effectively is all about building a solid base by balancing your study habits across the three key areas of Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, VARC, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, DILR, and Quantitative Ability QA. CAT exam is a computer-based test with both MCQs and non-MCQs. To improve performance in the VARC section, one should read the newspaper daily. While for DILR, focus on solving puzzles regularly. For Quantitative Ability, make sure to be completely good at understanding the basic concepts behind each topic before moving into shortcuts, and always keep a note to track and check your mistakes.
Ultimately, success comes from consistency over intensity, studying for a few hours every day is far more effective than sitting for two days long and trying to finish up all the syllabus. Candidates who are aiming to get 99 percentile in their CAT 2026 exam, this article will help you to get the list of books which will help to score 99+ percentile with constant effort and preparation. Using mock tests as a tool to practice time management and handle exam pressure is the best way to analyse, rather than just worrying about your score.
Understanding the CAT Exam Pattern
Before checking the best books for CAT, check out the updated CAT 2026 Exam Pattern format here:
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Time Limit
|
Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)
|
24
|
40 mins
|
Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)
|
20
|
40 mins
|
Quantitative Aptitude (QA)
|
22
|
40 mins
Also Read: CAT Eligibility Criteria 2026
Best Books for CAT Quant, DILR and VARC Preparation
Here is the list of Best Books for Quantitative Aptitude, DILR and VARC Preparation. Check out the list below, which might help you score good scores in the CAT 2026 exam.
|
Section
|
Recommended Book Name
|
Author / Publisher
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT
|
Arun Sharma
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Quantum CAT
|
Sarvesh K. Verma
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Quantitative Aptitude for CAT
|
Nishit K. Sinha / Abhijit Guha
|
VARC
|
How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT
|
Arun Sharma & Meenakshi Upadhyay
|
VARC
|
Word Power Made Easy
|
Norman Lewis
|
VARC
|
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT
|
Nishit K. Sinha
|
DILR
|
How to Prepare for Data Interpretation for CAT
|
Arun Sharma
|
DILR
|
How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT
|
Arun Sharma
|
DILR
|
Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for CAT
|
Nishit K. Sinha
Check: CAT 2026 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Tips and Tricks
Check: CAT 2026 VARC Preparation Tips and Tricks
CAT Books for Beginners
Beginners should start CAT preparation by referring to these books which are mentioned below. This will help candidates to make the strong base of concepts before moving to advanced questions. Check out the table below for more details:
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Best For
|
NCERT Mathematics (Class 10)
|
NCERT
|
Building basic mathematical concepts
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations
|
Abhijit Guha
|
Strengthening quantitative aptitude basics
|
How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT
|
Arun Sharma
|
Concept building and level-wise practice
|
How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT
|
Arun Sharma & Meenakshi Upadhyay
|
Building VARC concepts and practice
|
Word Power Made Easy
|
Norman Lewis
|
Improving vocabulary
|
High School English Grammar & Composition
|
Wren & Martin
|
Strengthening English grammar
|
A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Learning fundamental logical reasoning concepts
|
How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for CAT
|
Arun Sharma
|
Building DILR concepts and practising CAT-level sets
Check: CAT 2026 Application Aorm
Check: CAT Question Papers
Best CAT Books for 99+ Percentile
CAT aspirants aiming to score 99+ percentile practice regular mock tests, solving past papers, and thoroughly revising essential topics. Check out the books listed below that will help you achieve 99+ percentile.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Best For
|
Quantum CAT
|
Sarvesh K. Verma
|
Advanced Quantitative Aptitude practice
|
The Pearson Guide to Quantitative Aptitude for CAT
|
Nishit K. Sinha
|
Higher-level Quant concepts and practice
|
RC 99: Reading Comprehension for CAT
|
Nishit K. Sinha
|
Advanced Reading Comprehension practice
|
The Pearson Guide to Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning for CAT
|
Nishit K. Sinha
|
VARC and reasoning practice
|
Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for the CAT
|
Nishit K. Sinha
|
Challenging DILR sets and practice
|
CAT Previous Years’ Solved Papers
|
Various Publishers
|
Practising actual CAT-level questions and understanding difficulty trends
How to Prepare for CAT 2026 in 3 Months?
A well planned three-month preparation plan plan should be divided into three different phases: Giving priority for making strong basic concepts and make yourself clear with basics. Focus on constant practice and work on weak zone areas and keep practicing mock tests, to have complete review, with good exam plan.
Also Check: CAT exam syllabus 2026
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.