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With CAT 2026 registration set to begin, aspirants should know what really changed for the CAT 2026 exam. CAT exam is expected to follow the same exam structure as the previous year. Read the article below to what has changed in CAT 2026.

CAT registration 2026 will begin on August 3, 2026. Every year students await the CAT notification and hope the exam pattern to remain similar to the previous year in terms of questions, level of difficulty, important topics, etc. The CAT question paper undergoes some changes every year which are worth noticing before the candidates lock in their CAT preparation plan.

The exam is conducted every year in the computer based test format and over 2.5 lakh candidates take national level entrance exam. In this article, Jagran Josh has addressed the most asked question of CAT aspirants, what has changed in CAT 2026. Read below to know more. CAT 2025 vs CAT 2026: What Changed and What Didn’t BLACKI IIMs conduct the CAT exam every year. This year, IIM Indore will be conducting the exam. CAT exam pattern has not changed since last year and the format remains the same. This is a big relief for the candidates preparing for CAT.

CAT 2025 was conducted by IIM Kozhikode and the exam pattern, number of questions, marking scheme, etc., is the same for this year as well. Check the differences between CAT 2025 and CAT 2026 below: Features CAT 2025 CAT 2026 Conducting IIM IIM Kozhikode IIM Indore Exam Date November 30, 2025 November 29, 2026 Registration August 1, 2025 August 3, 2026 Total Number of Questions 68 68 questions including MCQs and TITA Application Fee General- INR 2,600 Reserved- INR 1,300 General- INR 2,700 Reserved- INR 1,350 Candidates should also note that total duration of exam is 120 minutes, and there is a sectional time limit of 40 minutes. Three marks will be awarded for a correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. There will be three slots on the CAT exam day, i.e. Morning, Afternoon and Evening.

Also Read: CAT eligibility criteria 2026 Major Changes CAT has witnessed some fluctuations and there hasn’t been any drastic change in the past few years. But, this year there have been some changes such as: There has been an increase of INR 1000 in CAT application fee for the General category candidates and INR 50 for reserved categories. This is a modest hike, which is roughly 4%.

for the General category candidates and INR 50 for reserved categories. This is a modest hike, which is roughly 4%. Number of test cities has increased from 150 to 170.

The number of students applying for CAT exam 2026 is expected to increase this year. Last year, 2.95 lakh candidates took the exam. It is expected that this number will cross 3 lakh. Also Read: CAT 2026 application form Why is the Unchanged Exam Pattern Good News? Since there are no changes in CAT paper pattern 2026, and the exam will have following 3 sections, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

This is good news for aspirants, as they already know the exam pattern, and do not have to alter their preparation plan for upcoming exam. Instead of preparing for surprises, they can stick to their CAT study plan and make the best use of it. Students can use previous year CAT question papers and mock tests to prepare for the exam as they will become the best tools. This has removed uncertainty and candidates can go on about their preparations. CAT 2026 Important Dates Candidates can check the table below to know the CAT important dates and events: Events Dates Application form release 03-Aug-2026 Last date to apply for CAT exam 2026 15-Sep-2026 CAT admit card release date 2026 01-Nov-2026 CAT 2026 exam 29-Nov-2026 CAT 2026 Preparation Tips With CAT applications just around the corner, students should focus on their preparation plan instead of the possible changes. They should focus on basics, important topics and coverage of the CAT exam syllabus 2026. Students should: