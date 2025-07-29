CAT Registration 2025: Start Date (Aug 1) Application Process, Fees & Documents Required

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
IIM Kozhikode is the CAT 2025 exam organising body. The CAT registration shall begin from 1st August onwards and continue until 13th September 2025. The exam will be held on 30th November 2025. Candidates who apply online for the exam will be eligible to take the exam on the scheduled date. Know complete procedure for IIM CAT registration, steps to apply online and more details here. 

CAT 2025 registration link here

CAT Registration 2025

CAT Registration 2025 shall begin from 1st August 2025. Candidates who are in their final year of graduation or have completed their graduation are eligible to apply online for CAT registration. Once the IIM CAT registration link is activated, candidates will be able to apply online at iimcat.ac.in. Know what is the CAT registration process, fee and documents required to upload. 

IIM CAT Registration 2025: Highlights

The CAT registration forms an integral part of the application process for the forms to be accepted. CAT exam applicants must make sure that they fill the form correctly in one go as they will no be allowed to make changes later on. They will have to fill the form fresh. Check out the major highlights of CAT exam below in the table. 

IIM CAT 2025 Registration

Details

CAT application mode

Online

CAT application fees
  • Rs. 2,500 for General/OBC
  • Rs. 1,250 for SC/ST/PwD

Fee payment mode

Debit/credit card or net banking 

Registration link

iimcat.ac.in

Test city options

Five

Documents for uploading
  • Recent passport size photo
  • Scanned signature on white paper
  • Caste/PwD/Scribe certificate

CAT 2025 Registration Date

CAT registration shall begin from 1st August 2025 onwards and will continue until 13th September 2025. Those who register successfully will be eligible to take the exam on 30th November 2025. Once the exam is completed, the answer key for the same shall be released on 3rd December 2025. The following table has the important dates associated with CAT exam 2025. 

CAT 2025 Important Dates & Timeline

CAT 2025 Timeline

CAT Notification Release Date 2025

July 27, 2025

CAT 2025 Registration Start Date 

August 01, 2025 (10:00 am)

CAT 2025 Registration Last Date

September 13, 2025 (5:00 pm)

CAT Admit Card Release 2025

November 5, 2025 

CAT Exam Date 2025 

November 30, 2025

CAT Answer Key Release Date

December 3, 2025 (Tentative)

CAT Result Release Date

First week of January, 2026 (Ten

CAT Registration 2025 Steps to Apply Online 

CAT registration is a three stage process. The stages involves in CAT registration are as follows: 

Step 1: Register for CAT 2025

  • Visit the official CAT website: iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on the "Register" button under the "New Candidate Registration" section.
  • Fill in your name, date of birth, email ID, mobile number, and nationality.
  • Click on the "Generate OTP" button.
  • An OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to your registered mobile number upon successful submission.
  • Complete the CAT 2025 registration by entering the OTP in the provided field to verify your mobile number.

Step 2: Fill up CAT Application Form 2025

  1. The application form is divided into six sections. Candidates must fill all sections accurately to ensure successful submission.

Section

Details Required

1. Personal Details

Enter basic information including:

- Full Name

- Date of Birth

- Father's Name

- Category (SC/ST/OBC, etc.)

- Gender

- Nationality

- Communication Address

- Email ID

- Mobile Number

2. Academic Details

Provide educational qualifications including:

- Class 10 and 12 scores

- Bachelor's degree details

- Marksheet

- Information on other professional courses (if applicable)

3. Work Experience

For candidates with prior work experience, enter:

- Name of the organization

- Job title/designation

- Duration of employment

4. Programmes

Select preferred IIMs and the MBA programmes you wish to apply for.

5. Test City

Choose up to six cities as your preferred CAT exam centres, in order of preference.

6. Payment

Pay the application fee using one of the following modes:

- Credit/Debit Card

- Internet Banking

- Paytm or PayU Wallets

Step 3: Payment of CAT Registration Fees

Once the registration process is completed for the CAT 2025 exam, candidates need to pay the application fee. The fee has to be paid in online mode. 

What is CAT Exam Fees?

CAT fee is to be paid at the time of application form submission. Until the fee is paid, the CAT application form will not be accepted. Candidates must pay the fee and submit the application form before the deadline. Given below is the latest CAT registration fee. 

Category

CAT Exam Fee

General, EWS and NC-OBC

Rs. 2,500

SC, ST and PwD

Rs. 1,250



What Documents to Upload in CAT 2025 Registration Form? 

All the candidates need to upload the required documents in proper size and format. The list of documents needed to upload in CAT registration are as follows: 

Document

Details

Scanned Passport Size Photograph

- Recent (not older than 6 months)

- Dimensions: 1200 x 1200 pixels

- Format: .jpg or .jpeg

- File Size: Max 80 KB

- Resolution: Minimum 150 px/inch

Scanned Signature

- Dimensions: 80mm x 35mm

- Format: .jpg or .jpeg

- Background: White

- Should be clear

- File Size: Max 80 KB

- Resolution: Minimum 150 px/inch

NC-OBC/SC/ST Certificate

- Applicable for NC-OBC, SC, or ST candidates

- Download format from CAT website

- Fill and self-attest the form

- Upload scanned copy in PDF format

PwD Certificate

- Applicable for PwD candidates

- Download format from CAT website

- Fill and self-attest the form

- Upload scanned copy in PDF format

Final Year Certificate

- For candidates in final year of Bachelor's degree

- Must be on college/institution letterhead

- Signed by Principal, HoD, Registrar, or Director

- Must confirm eligibility based on latest marks

- Format available on IIMCAT website

