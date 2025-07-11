Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT is annually conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur for admissions into XLRI and other top B Schools of the country into MBA, PGDM and Executive MBA programs. The XAT 2026 exam registration have begun from 10th July 2025 onwards. Candidates who wish to pursue an MBA must apply for XAT until 5th December 2025. Get complete details on XAT 2026 here on this page.
XAT 2026
The XAT 2026 exam will be conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on 4th January 2026. The XAT registrations have started from 10th July onwards. Candidates having the required eligibility criteria can apply online for XAT 2026. Candidates qualifying XAT will be eligible to take admissions in over 250+ B schools across India. Read this post to get complete details on XAT 2026 eligibility, registration, admit card, exam pattern, syllabus, result and more in detail.
XAT 2025 Exam Highlights
XAT is an online test that is held for admission into the top MBA colleges in the country. Check out the major highlights of XAT 2025 exam.
|
XAT Exam Highlights
|
XAT 2026 Exam Particulars
|
Details
|
XAT Full Form
|
Xavier Aptitude Test
|
Conducting Body
|
XLRI Jamshedpur
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Exam Frequency
|
Once a year
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Exam Duration
|
3.30 hours
|
Exam Syllabus
|
- Decision Making
- Verbal & Logical Ability
- Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation
- General Knowledge
- Essay Writing
|
Exam Pattern
|
100 questions in MCQ format
|
Medium of Exam
|
English
|
Exam Purpose
|
Admission to 1,000+ MBA colleges
|
Course Offered
|
MBA/PGDM
|
Exam Website
|
xatonline.in/
XAT 2026 Important Dates
The XAT 2026 dates have been released by XLRI. The notification was released on 9th July 2025 while the registrations have begun from 10th July 2026 onwards. The exam shall be held on 4th January 2026. Check the table below for more details.
|
XAT 2026 Events
|
XAT 2026 Important Dates
|
XAT 2026 Notification
|
July 9, 2025
|
XAT Registration
|
July 10, 2025 to December 5, 2025
|
Admit Card Releases on
|
December 20, 2025
|
XAT 2026 Exam Date
|
January 4, 2026
|
XAT 2026 Result
|
To be Announced
What is XAT Exam: Full Form & Details
XAT full form is Xavier Aptitude Test. It is a national level common entrance exam conducted by XLRI, Jamshedpur for admission to MBA/PGDM programmes. XAT exam is conducted online each year for over 1 lakh candidates. Other than XLRI Jamshedpur, over 250 B schools accept XAT scores for admission into MBA, PGDM and Executive MBA..
What is XAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Graduation Percentage & Age Limit
The XAT eligibility criteria consists of fulfilling the educational qualification. Given below is the eligibility required for taking XAT.
- Graduation degree of at least 3 years or equivalent from a recognised university in any discipline.
- Those in final year of graduation or are waiting for the final year results are also eligible to apply.
- There is no minimum mark required to appear for XAT.
- There is no upper age limit to apply for XAT.
- Working professionals and candidates with professional degrees (CA/CS) can also appear in the exam.
XAT 2026 Registration Process
XLRI Jamshedpur has activated the XAT registration 2026 process online from 10th July 2025 onwards. Candidates can apply online for XAT exam on xatonline.in website. Here are the steps that will help candidates to fill out the XAT online form.
- Log on to XAT 2026 website xatonline.in
- Click on 'New Registration' and enter relevant details to get the registration ID and registration link
- A unique XAT ID and registration link will be shared in the verified email ID
- Click on the link to verify XAT registration
- Visit XAT 2026 homepage and click on ‘login’
- Enter your email ID and password to open the application form
- Fill in all the details required
- Cross-check all the information
- Make the application fee payment for the successful completion of the online form submission.
XAT 2026 Registration Fee
All the candidates who apply online for XAT 2026 need to pay an application fee. The fee needs to be paid in online mode only. Given below is the fee for XAT 2026 exam.
|
Particulars
|
XAT 2026 Registration Fees
|
XAT 2026 registration last date (without late fee)
|
Rs. 2200
|
Additional fee for XLRI programs
|
Rs. 200 per program
|
Indian Candidates applying for GMP through GMAT
|
Rs. 2500
|
NRI/Foreign Candidates applying through the GMAT
|
Rs. 5000
XAT 2026 Exam Pattern
XAT 2026 exam pattern consists of four sections, Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability and General Knowledge. The exam duration is 3 Hours. PwD candidates are given additional timing of 20 minutes. The following table has the details of XAT exam pattern
|
XAT Exam Sections
|
- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)
- Decision-making (DM)
- Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)
- General Knowledge
- Analytical Essay Writing (AEW)
|
XAT Exam Duration
|
210 minutes (3 hours and 30 minutes)
|
Exam Questions
|
101 + 1 AEW
|
Total Marks
|
101
|
Exam Language
|
English
|
Number of answer choices
|
5
|
Mode of Examination
|
CBT
|
XAT Marking Scheme
|
- +1 mark for a correct answer
- - 0.25 marks for incorrect answer
- - 0.10 marks for more than 8 un-attempted consecutive questions
- No XAT negative marking scheme in the GK section
XAT Syllabus 2026
XAT syllabus is not officially released by XLRI. We have shared the syllabus based on the last few years exam trend.
1. Verbal and Logical Ability (VLA)
Topics Covered:
- Reading Comprehension (RC)
- Grammar & Sentence Correction
- Vocabulary & Fill in the Blanks
- Para Jumbles & Para Completion
- Critical Reasoning
- Analogies
- Cloze Test
2. Decision Making (DM) (XAT-Exclusive Section)
Topics Covered:
- Situational Decision Making (ethical dilemmas, business scenarios)
- Logical Reasoning based on caselets
- Data Interpretation within business scenarios
- Analytical Reasoning
- Managerial decisions and their consequences
Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)
Topics Covered:
- Arithmetic (Percentages, Profit & Loss, Time & Work, SI & CI)
- Algebra (Equations, Inequalities)
- Geometry & Mensuration
- Number System
- Modern Math (P&C, Probability, Set Theory)
- Data Interpretation (Tables, Graphs, Charts, Caselets)
4. General Knowledge (GK) (Appears only in Part 2 of the exam)
Topics Covered:
- Current Affairs (National & International)
- Business & Economy
- Indian Polity & Constitution
- Geography
- Science & Technology
- History
- Awards, Books, Sports
Essay Writing (Included in Part 2)
One essay out of two topics to be written (200–250 words)
Topics are abstract or opinion-based, e.g., ethics, leadership, social change
XAT 2026 Cut Off for XLRI
XAT 2026 cut offs will be released in February 2026 after the declaration of the result. The XAT cut off 2024 is given below in the table.
XAT 2024 Cut Offs: PGDM BM
XAT cut off 2024 for PGDM BM is given below in the table for male and female candidates.
|
General Engineers
|
VA
|
DM
|
QA
|
Overall
|
Males
|
75
|
75
|
85
|
95
|
Females
|
75
|
75
|
80
|
92
|
General Non Engineers
|
VA
|
DM
|
QA
|
Overall
|
Males
|
75
|
75
|
85
|
95
|
Females
|
75
|
75
|
80
|
92
XAT 2024 Cut Offs: PGDM HRM
Go through the XAT cut off 2024 for PGDM HRM for male and female candidates.
|
General Engineers
|
VA
|
DM
|
QA
|
Overall
|
Males
|
90
|
75
|
85
|
93
|
Females
|
90
|
75
|
65
|
91
|
General NonEngineers
|
VA
|
DM
|
QA
|
Overall
|
Males
|
90
|
75
|
70
|
90
|
Females
|
75
|
75
|
60
|
88
XAT Cut Off: Top MBA Colleges
XAT cut off 2024 will be released by each college for GD/PI on their website. We have shared the XAT cut off in the table below for top MBA colleges accepting XAT scores.
|
XAT Cut Off
|
XAT colleges
|
XAT cut off score
|
XAT cut off percentile
|
XLRI-Jamshedpur
|
35.5-38.5
|
94-92
|
XIMB-Bhubaneswar
|
30.5-32.5
|
90-93
|
SPJIMR-Mumbai
|
32.5-34.5
|
93.50-95
|
IMT-Ghaziabad
|
30.5-32
|
90-92
|
GIM-Goa
|
27.5-30.5
|
85-90
|
TAPMI-Manipal
|
26-27.5
|
80-85
|
IRMA-Anand
|
26-27.5
|
80-85
|
MICA-Ahmedabad
|
26-27.5
|
80-85
|
Great Lakes Institute of Management
|
26-27.5
|
80-85
|
LIBA-Chennai
|
26-27.5
|
80-85
|
KJ Somaiya-Mumbai
|
27.5-30.5
|
85-90
Top Colleges Accepting XAT Scores
XLRI Jamshedpur is the top XAT college that is preferred by a maximum number of students. XAT score is accepted by 11 members of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) and over 1,000+ other MBA institutes in India. We have shared the list of the top colleges that accept XAT score.
|
XAT Score Accepting College
|
XLRI Xavier School of Management
|
Loyola Institute of Business Administration
|
St. Joseph's Institute of Management
|
St.Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology
|
Xavier Institute of Management, Xavier University
|
Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship
|
Xavier Institute of Development Action and Sciences (XIDAS)
|
Xavier Institute of Social Service
|
BIMTECH Greater Noida
|
K J Somaiya Institute of Management
|
FLAME University: School of Business
|
FORE School of Management, New Delhi
|
Institute of Rural Management Anand
|
Goa Institute of Management
|
St. Francis Institute of Management and Research (SFIMAR)
|
MICA Ahmedabad
|
Xavier Business School (XBS), St.Xavier's University, Kolkata
|
Institute of Management Technology (Ghaziabad)
|
Xavier Institute of Management & Research
|
Woxsen University
|
BITS Pilani
|
Great Lakes Institute of Management
